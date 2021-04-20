Wally West Has Five More Crisis To Go Through, At Least – Flash #569

He's Flash, Wally West, the Fastest Man Alive. He just so happens right now to be stuck in the future in the body of his descendent Bart, also known as Impulse. And also stuck with The Gold Beetle who, River Song style, it turns out he will have a long ad involved relationship with. How long? At least five Crisises long.

Given that we've already had about five proper Crisis (Infinite Earths, Zero Hour,Infinite, Final and Flashpoint/New 52 if you are being generous) events and this is five more, we'll have plenty of Wally West as The Flash to look forward to. And given the way these things are set up, look for The Galactic Space Race to come. Oh yes, and Galaxia Five.

Spoilers! oh wait, no, that's another thing River Song on Doctor Who would say. Talking of which…

They are really hammering that home with this issue, yes? Flash #569 is published today by DC Comics.

FLASH #769 CVR A BRANDON PETERSON

(W) Jeremy Adams (A) David LaFuente – Brandon Peterson (CA) Brandon Peterson

After an accident pushes Wally West into the time stream, the former Kid Flash lands in the body of his onetime partner, Impulse. Now sprinting through the 30th century side by side with the mysterious (and, yeah, ridiculous) Gold Beetle, Wally must uncover what's causing the destructive explosions that keep propelling him through time and the bodies of other speedsters. Retail: $3.99

