Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Dynamite | Tagged: dan panosian, red sonja

Dan Panosian & Alessio Petillo's Red Sonja To Go "Old School" Savage

Dynamite Entertainment is to publish a new Red Sonja comic by Dan Panosian, Alessio Petillo and Francesco Segala. this November.

Dynamite Entertainment is to publish a new Red Sonja comic book series running alongside the ongoing series, that continues the 50th anniversary for the character, Savage Red Sonja this November, written by Dan Panosian and drawn by Alessio Petillo and Francesco Segala.

Dynamite states that the tone and approach will hearken back to the original Robert E. Howard threads of sword and sorcery. "While the beloved Hyrkanian heroine will unleash her vicious side, with thrilling drive and action."

"The fast-paced tale of mystery, suspense, and the supernatural finds Red Sonja tracking down a fabled gem from a crumbled, ancient kingdom. Along her adventure alone through a dangerous wasteland, she comes across a wayward prince and his fellow redheaded bride. The trio are afforded just a brief opportunity to get to know each other before they're ambushed by a monstrous beast from below their very feet! And that's just the beginning!" "We all have doubts about the paths in life we've chosen. This story explores the course Red Sonja's life has taken and how it has affected her," said writer Dan Panosian. "Does she have any misgivings? Doubts? Fears? Regrets? Couple that with a very mysterious adventure and you have Savage Red Sonja!" Panosian's artwork for huge franchises like X-Men, Captain America and the early days of Image Comics made him a superstar. Over the years both his style and his varied contributions to comics have evolved and made him a true all-purpose renaissance man in the art form. His art has never been better, as displayed with the lead covers he'll be doing for this series. While his writing on Alice Ever After, An Unkindness of Ravens, Black Tape, Slots, and more has garnered a whole new layer of fans.

In addition to the covers by Panosian, Savage Red Sonja will also feature variants by Frank Cho and Arthur Adams.

"Only a character like Red Sonja can deliver savagery quite like this! Panosian and the team are hearkening back to the classic era of Robert E. Howard's sword and sorcery. Red Sonja finds herself tasked with tracking down a long hidden, mysterious gem from an ancient and crumbled kingdom. She'll be traveling along through a dangerous wasteland, at least up until she comes across a wayward prince and his betrothed trying to escape fearsome bandits. Then a giant serpent erupts from beneath the sands. And that's only the beginning… This new tale is filled with suspense, the supernatural, and all with a savage take on Sonja at the center!" "I wanted to write a story that combines heroic fantasy and elements of mystery – but I also wanted to examine the mindset of Red Sonja," said writer Dan Panosian. "She's not only a savage warrior but she's also very cunning and calculated. So, creating a story that centers around a mystery seemed like the perfect way to capture both sides of everyone's favorite She Devil with a Sword!"





SAVAGE RED SONJA #1 is solicited in Diamond Comic Distributors' September 2023 Previews catalog, the premier source of merchandise for the comic book specialty market, and slated for release in November 2023. Comic book fans are encouraged to preorder copies of the issue with their local comic book retailers. It will also be available for individual customer purchase through digital platforms courtesy of Comixology, Kindle, iBooks, Google Play, Dynamite Digital, ComicsPlus, and more!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!