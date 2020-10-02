Alfred Pennyworth – Guns Don't Kill Parents, People Kill Parents?

In the most recent issue of The Batman's Grave by Warren Ellis and Bryan Hitch, Alfred Pennyworth has to face an intruder into Wayne Manor. One heart-eating Mister Stirk. And Alfred without a Batarang to his name. That's okay, he manages to produce a far older gadget used for fighting crime – or, indeed, committing it.

And a few more times just to be sure. When questioned on his choices, given Bruce Wayne's big issue with guns, and giving us his very best David Niven, Alfred Pennyworth goes all National Rifle Association on us.

Guns don't kill Batman's parents. People kill Batman's parents. The Batman's Grave #11 will be published in a couple of weeks.

BATMANS GRAVE #10 (OF 12) CVR A BRYAN HITCH

Written by: Warren Ellis

Art by: Bryan Hitch

Cover Art by: Arthur Adams

Pages: 32

The Batman knows who his enemy is. He just doesn't know where the enemy is or how to fight him. The enemy, though, knows exactly how to fight the Batman. And possibly, where the Batman is.

Release Date: 9/15/2020 Retail : $3.99 BATMANS GRAVE #11 (OF 12) CVR A BRYAN HITCH

Written by: Warren Ellis

Art by: Bryan Hitch

Cover Art by: Bryan Hitch

Pages: 32

Scorn's plan is revealed, and it is nothing less than the reshaping of the structure of Gotham City. Where the Batman imagines a city without crime, Scorn wants a city built on it. The Batman can't think like him, though—he's half-dead already!

Release Date: 10/13/2020 Retail : $3.99 BATMANS GRAVE #12 (OF 12) CVR A BRYAN HITCH

Written by: Warren Ellis

Art by: Bryan Hitch

Cover Art by: Bryan Hitch

Pages: 32

In this final issue, Scorn makes his final move to destroy justice in Gotham City! Injured and alone against an army of chaos, Batman has one chance to save the city: his ability to think like the victim. But the victim is always dead. The Batman can only win by using the approach of his own death.

Release Date: 11/10/2020 Retail : $3.99