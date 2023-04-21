Missy Returns In Doctor Who: Doom's Day in Titan July 2023 Solicits Doctor Who Doom’s Day comic by Jody Houser and Roberta Ingranata from Titan tying into the multi-platform event, will see the return of Missyhttps://previewsworld.com/Catalog/MAY231155

Launching on the 5th of July from Titan Comics is the two-issue Doctor Who Doom's Day comic book series tying into the multi-platform event, that will see the return of Missy, the best-known female incarnation of The Master, on the trail of the new character Doom, in her first comics appearance.

It was announced last month that Titan Comics is participating in BBC Studios' multi-platform Doctor Who story, Doom's Day to celebrate Doctor Who's 60th anniversary. "Doom's Day is a standalone transmedia series across multiple platforms and will allow Doctor Who fans to follow Doom, the Universe's greatest assassin, as she travels through all of time and space in pursuit of the Doctor to save her from her ever-approaching Death. She only has 24 hours and a vortex manipulator to save herself before her fate is sealed forever. Using her vortex manipulator, she'll do anything to find the tempestuous time traveller, the Doctor, including cavorting with the maleficent Missy. Every hour a new adventure, every hour closer to death… Doctor Who: Doom's Day #1 is written by Jody Houser and drawn by Roberta Ingranata." It is part of Titan Comics' July 2023 solicits below, including Rivers of London, Gun Honey, The Tribute, Ms Tree, and a certain Conan The Barbarian #1

DOCTOR WHO DOOM'S DAY #1 (OF 2) CVR A QUALANO

TITAN COMICS

MAY231155

MAY231156 – DOCTOR WHO DOOM #1 (OF 2) CVR B PHOTO – 3.99

(W) Jodie Houser (A) Roberta Ingranata (CA) Pasquale Qualano

24 HOURS TO FIND THE DOCTOR! DOOM!

This lonely assassin from the 51st Century is hunting for her survival, and there's only one person who can save her: the Doctor.

Using her vortex manipulator, she'll do anything to find the tempestuous time traveler, including cavorting with the maleficent Missy.

Every hour a new adventure, every hour closer to death…

In Shops: Jul 05, 2023

SRP: 3.99

CONAN BARBARIAN #1 CVR A PANOSIAN (MR)

TITAN COMICS

MAY231133

MAY231134 – CONAN BARBARIAN #1 CVR B TORRE (MR) – 3.99

MAY231135 – CONAN BARBARIAN #1 CVR C ARTGERM (MR) – 3.99

MAY231136 – CONAN BARBARIAN #1 CVR D ZIRCHER RETRO (MR) – 3.99

MAY231137 – CONAN BARBARIAN #1 CVR E MIGNOLA (MR) – 3.99

MAY231138 – CONAN BARBARIAN #1 CVR F GIST (MR) – 3.99

MAY231139 – CONAN BARBARIAN #1 CVR G WRAP HYBORIAN AGE MAP (MR) – 5.99

MAY231140 – CONAN BARBARIAN #1 CVR H COLOR BLANK SKETCH (MR) – 4.99

MAY231141 – CONAN BARBARIAN #1 CVR I FOIL MOVIE NOVEL REPLICA VIRGIN (MR – 13.99

MAY231142 – CONAN BARBARIAN #1 CVR J 10 COPY INCV TORRE VIRGIN B&W (MR) – 3.99

MAY231143 – CONAN BARBARIAN #1 CVR K 25 COPY INCV PANOSIAN VIRGIN B&W (M – 3.99

MAY231144 – CONAN BARBARIAN #1 CVR L 50 COPY INCV MIGNOLA VIRGIN B&W (MR – 3.99

MAY231145 – CONAN BARBARIAN #1 CVR M 100 COPY INCV ARTGERM VIRGIN B&W (M – 3.99

(W) Jim Zub (A) Roberto de la Torre, Jos? Villarrubia (CA) Dan Panosian

ROBERT E. HOWARD'S LEGENDARY CONAN IS BACK IN A NEW TALE OF BRAVERY AND HEROISM!

CONAN THE BARBARIAN FCBD EDITION LEADS INTO THE DEBUT ISSUE!

Years after the battle of Venarium, a weary CONAN returns to his homeland to seek rest and solitude. However, a mysterious scout rides in to warn the Cimmerians of an imminent threat on the march from the Pictish wilderness. Will CONAN and his new ally be able to hold off this new horde of invaders?

In Shops: Jul 26, 2023

SRP: 3.99

TRIBUTE HC (MR)

TITAN COMICS

MAY231146

(W) Benjamin Legrand (A / CA) Jean-Marc Rochette

THE NEXT SCI-FI EPIC FROM THE CREATORS OF SNOWPIERCER!

"Before Avatar came The Tribute"

A team of scientists and soldiers land on an alien planet with the hope they will find a new source of energy. The expedition is vital for the survival of humankind as an intergalactic war is raging, and the team must battle a hostile climate and protective, indigenous species to unravel the mysteries of this extraordinary planet before it's too late.

In Shops: Oct 11, 2023

SRP: 29.99

DOCTOR WHO ONCE UPON A TIMELORD DM ED GN

TITAN COMICS

MAY231153

(W) Dan Slott (A) Christopher Jones, Matthew Dow Smith, Mike Collins (CA) Adam Hughes

AN EPIC STORY BY EISNER AWARD-WINNING WRITER DAN SLOTT THAT SEES COMPANION MARTHA JONES CAPTURED BY THE INSATIABLE PYROMETHS! HER ONLY HOPE FOR SURVIVAL IS TO KEEP THEM DISTRACTED WITH SENSATIONAL UNTOLD TALES OF THE TENTH DOCTOR FACING OFF AGAINST HIS GREATEST FOES – BOTH CLASSIC AND NEW!

FEATURES A BONUS STORY STARRING THE NINTH DOCTOR AND ROSE TYLER!

In Shops: Oct 11, 2023

SRP: 17.99

DOCTOR WHO ONCE UPON A TIMELORD REG ED GN

HEAT SEEKER GUN HONEY SERIES #2 (OF 4) CVR A LEE (MR)

TITAN COMICS

MAY231158

MAY231159 – HEAT SEEKER GUN HONEY SERIES #2 (OF 4) CVR B CELINA (MR) – 3.99

MAY231160 – HEAT SEEKER GUN HONEY SERIES #2 (OF 4) CVR C COSPLAY (MR) – 3.99

MAY231161 – HEAT SEEKER GUN HONEY SERIES #2 (OF 4) CVR D CONTINUADO (MR) – 3.99

MAY231162 – HEAT SEEKER GUN HONEY SERIES #2 (OF 4) CVR E CARANFA NUDE BA – 10

MAY231163 – HEAT SEEKER GUN HONEY SERIES #2 (OF 4) CVR F 5 COPY INCV CEL – 3.99

(W) Charles Ardai (A) Ace Continuado (CA) Inhyuk Lee

AWARD-WINNING WRITER AND CO-FOUNDER OF HARD CASE CRIME CHARLES ARDAI RETURNS TO THE GUN HONEY UNIVERSE IN THIS ACTION-PACKED SPIN-OFF FEATURING THE SULTRY AND EXPLOSIVE ARTWORK OF ACE CONTINUADO!

WHEN THE HEAT IS ON, DAHLIA RACERS CAN HELP YOU DISAPPEAR – FOR A PRICE. Marked for death by a U.S. intelligence agency, Gun Honey Joanna Tan turns to Dahlia Racers to help her pull a vanishing act. But the killer hot on her trail, beautiful sociopath Sarah Claride, will leave bodies strewn from New York to Las Vegas to Tijuana, Mexico, if it means cornering Dahlia – and breaking her…

In Shops: Jul 26, 2023

SRP: 3.99

MS TREE HEROINE WITHDRAWAL GN (MR)

TITAN COMICS

MAY231164

(W) Max Allan Collins (A) Terry Beatty (CA) Claudia Caranfa

THE NEXT INCREDIBLE INSTALMENT IN THE CASE BOOKS OF MS TREE, PRIVATE DETECTIVE, FROM FAMED HARD CASE CRIME AUTHOR MAX ALLAN COLLINS (ROAD TO PERDITION)!

Join Michael Tree, the 6ft, 9mm carrying private detective on her thrilling adventures. No case is too small, no violence too extreme, just as long as it gets the job done.

Collects: Muerta Means Death Right To Die, Prisoner Cell Block Hell, Heroine Withdrawal, And The Other Cheek

In Shops: Oct 04, 2023

SRP: 34.99

WITCH OF THISTLE CASTLE GN VOL 01 (MR)

TITAN COMICS

MAY231167

(W) John Tarachine (A / CA) John Tarachine

A JAPANESE SPIN ON HARRY POTTER AND CHARMED!

A HEARTFELT MANGA ABOUT A WITCH AND HER APPRENTICE

The last in a long line of Witches of the Black Wood, Marie Blackwood lives a quiet life in Edinburgh – away from the scrutiny of the Church. But when the Church thrusts 13-year-old Theo into her hands for safekeeping, Marie suddenly gains the responsibility not just of taking care of a teenager – but protecting the world, and Theo himself, from the amazing power that lives inside of him.

In Shops: Sep 06, 2023

SRP: 12.99

RIVERS OF LONDON HERE BE DRAGONS #1 (OF 4) CVR A BEROY

TITAN COMICS

MAY231171

MAY231172 – RIVERS OF LONDON HERE BE DRAGONS #1 (OF 4) CVR B BUISAN – 3.99

MAY231173 – RIVERS OF LONDON HERE BE DRAGONS #1 (OF 4) CVR C GLASS – 3.99

(W) James Swallow, Ben Aaronovitch, Andrew Cartmel (A / CA) Jose Maria Beroy

CO-WRITTEN BY NEW YORK TIMES BEST SELLING AUTHOR, JAMES SWALLOW!

A dangerous monster is at large above the streets of London. And its name… Wyvern!

After a Met Police helicopter on night patrol is attacked by an unidentified aerial phenomena, the Met's only sanctioned wizard, Peter Grant, and his mentor, Thomas Nightingale, are called in to investigate.

Peter and Nightingale find themselves drawn into a battle between two groups of hunters – one human, and one fae- as they uncover a legacy of events that extend back to the 1960s. To save the skies of the city, Peter must face the enraged beast – but can he end things peacefully… or will he be forced to destroy the last wyvern?

In Shops: Jul 12, 2023

SRP: 3.99

DEAD BY DAYLIGHT #3 (OF 4) CVR A HERVAS

TITAN COMICS

MAY231179

MAY231180 – DEAD BY DAYLIGHT #3 (OF 4) CVR B SNOOK – 4.99

MAY231181 – DEAD BY DAYLIGHT #3 (OF 4) CVR C MATHURIN – 4.99

(W) Nadia Shammas (A) Dilon Snook (CA) Jesus Hervas

PREQUEL COMIC BASED ON THE BEST-SELLING HORROR GAME, DEAD BY DAYLIGHT.

Readers can unlock an exclusive in-game charm using the unique code found inside the comic!

FRANK and JULIE raise the stakes ever higher as THE LEGION continues to unleash chaos in Ormond. But can JOEY

resist the call of THE ENTITY, or is it too late to escape his fate?

In Shops: Aug 16, 2023

SRP: 4.99

MICHAEL MOORCOCK LIBRARY MULTIVERSE HC VOL 02 (MR)

TITAN COMICS

MAY231182

(W) Michael Moorcock (A) John Ridgeway, Mark Reeve (A / CA) Walt Simonson

The concluding chapter of Michael Moorcock's seminal ground-breaking multiverse spanning graphic novel saga

See the diverse heroes from Moorcock's sprawling Eternal Champion series united in a common quest to stop the criminal mastermind Silverskin from destroying the multiverse.

Collects Michael Moorcock's Multiverse #6-12

In Shops: Nov 15, 2023

SRP: 29.99

NOUNS NOUNTOWN #4 (OF 6) CVR A SCHLITZ

TITAN COMICS

MAY231183

(W) David Leach (A / CA) Danny Schlitz

MEET THE NOUNS IN THEIR FIRST COMIC BOOK ADVENTURE! AN EPIC ADVENTURE OF PLAYGROUND – STYLE FUN & HUMOR!

Nouns DAO presents a new sensational mini-series by writer David Leach (Psycho Gran) and artist Danny Schlitz. A deeply moving coming – of – age drama about a small-town thimble salesman caught up in a politically – charged espionage caper involving a stolen atom bomb, a signed picture of the pope, and a man with a fox for a head.

In Shops: Jul 26, 2023

SRP: 4.99

SHERLOCK SCANDAL IN BELGRAVIA 1-2 BOXED SET

TITAN COMICS

MAY231184

(W) Steven Moffat, Mark Gatiss (A) Jay

TAKE ON THE CASE WITH SHERLOCK HOLMES IN THIS MANGA ADAPTATION OF THE AWARD-WINNING BBC SERIES SHERLOCK STARRING BENEDICT CUMBERBATCH!

Sherlock Holmes and John Watson are called to save the royal family from blackmail at the hands of Irene Adler. When Adler pulls sherlock into a complex web of mysteries involving the CIA and the mod, international security is not the only thing compromised.

Collects parts 1 & 2 of the Sherlock: A Scandal in Belgravia manga series. Includes two exclusive art cards.

In Shops: Oct 04, 2023

SRP: 24.99

INSIDE THE MIND OF SHERLOCK HOLMES HC (RES)

TITAN COMICS

MAY231186

(W) Benoit Dahan (A / CA) Cyril Lieron

SPECIAL DIE-CUT HARDCOVER IN THE SHAPE OF SHERLOCK'S MIND!

A unique story that portrays the inner workings of Sherlock's mind as he works to solve the case! The discovery of a mysterious powder on some clothing and a very special show ticket leads Sherlock Holmes to believe a patient isn't the only victim of a grand conspiracy…

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 24.99

STAR TREK EXPLORER MISSIONS & OTHER STORIES HC

TITAN COMICS

MAY231188

(W) Titan Magazines (A) Titan Magazines

A THRILLING ANTHOLOGY OF SHORT STORIES FROM STAR TREK

EXPLORER MAGAZINE, COLLECTED FOR THE FIRST TIME!

Featuring tales by Una McCormack, Gary Russell, Michael Carroll, John Peel, Chris Dows, Chris Cooper, and Greg Cox.

This incredible collection features illustrated stories starring iconic characters such as Will Riker, Benjamin Sisko, Jonathan Archer, and Kate Pulaski, plus fan-favourite alien enemies including the Borg.

In Shops: Oct 04, 2023

SRP: 19.99

STAR WARS INSIDER #217 STAR WARS CELEBRATION 2023 ED

TITAN COMICS

MAY231187

(W) Titan

FEATURING STAR WARS CELEBRATION EUROPE 2023 EXCLUSIVE VARIANT COVER!

CELEBRATING THE 40TH ANNIVERSARY OF STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI! FEATURING:

RETURN OF THE JEDI: THE END OF THE BEGINNING: The legacy of the 1983 blockbuster.

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW WITH JOHN KNOLL: The legendary special effects expert and executive creative director at ILM.

ANDOR, SEASON ONE COMPANION: Go behind the scenes of the first season with insights from the stars and filmmakers of the series.

In Shops: Jul 05, 2023

SRP: 12.99

MARVEL STUDIOS INFINITY SAGA ART OF IRON MAN HC

TITAN BOOKS

MAY231189

(W) John Rhett Thomas

The 1st of the 24 Marvel Cinematic Universe Infinity Saga film titles being published as a complete set.

Packed with exclusive content, this fully illustrated tome treats fans to a comprehensive, unique and privileged behind-the-scenes look at the creative process behind the state-of-the-art technology used in the blockbuster motion picture Iron Man. All you need to know about the making of the movie.

In Shops: Jun 28, 2023

SRP: 40