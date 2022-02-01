Daniel Cherry III Moves From DC Comics To SVP Of Adidas

When Bleeding Cool broke the news that DC Comics SVP and General Manager Daniel Cherry III had quit his job 16 months in, we were told of two possible directions he was heading in. One was working for, and with Kanye West, with whom he had previously worked on the Nike advertising campaign which included the Grammy 2007 nominated song "Classic" (Better Than I've Ever Been) featuring Kanye West, Nas, Rakim, and KRS-One. But we were also told the other possibility that he would be going to Adidas.

At the time, multiple sources then told Bleeding Cool that it was indeed Ye who was drawing Daniel Cherry III away from DC Comics. But we were wrong, Instead, it appears that Daniel Cherry III has just been appointed SVP General Manager at Adidas.

Daniel Cherry III got his start in advertising at Crispin Porter + Bogusky, before becoming a co-owner of Frank151 Magazine and Malbon Brothers Farms, the advertising and brand consulting division of Frank151 Media Group. He became Chief Marketing Officer of the football club The New York Cosmos, before being made Managing Partner & Director of Brand Strategy at Anomaly, working on global brands such as Converse, Umbro, Cole Haan, Budweiser, and Motorola. He worked at Wieden+Kennedy, where he led strategy on Nike, the Jordan Brand, and ESPN. . His work on Nike included the Grammy 2007 nominated song "Classic" (Better Than I've Ever Been) featuring pop stars Kanye West, Nas, Rakim, and KRS-One.

From 2011 to 2015, he was Senior Vice President of Marketing and Vice President of Consumer Planning & Research at DIAGEO N.A and in 2015 he was Chief Marketing & Innovation Officer for the New Jersey Devils and Prudential Center arena. From March 2018, Daniel Cherry III was the Chief Marketing Officer for Activision Blizzard Esports.

Cherry's role at DC was to head up business affairs editorial, talent services, marketing, sales, brand and direct to consumer for DC, and oversee business development with current senior VP, business strategy, finance and administration, Anne DePies – she replaced him as Cherry left. Reporting directly to Warner Bros. global brands and experience president, Pam Lifford, the plan was that this would free up Jim Lee to take on expanded responsibilities surrounding the overall DC brand.

In reality, Daniel Cherry III's first responsibilities were downsizing the company, seeing those in many senior roles made redundant across the publisher, and many titles cancelled, in what was dubbed the DC Bloodbath. Insider gossip on Cherry had been positive regarding his business acumen and contacts that he has brought to the publisher, but it was also noted that he would take credit for anything not nailed down, and they would have liked him to read a comic book once in a while.

Neither DC nor Daniel Cherry III responded to enquiries made earlier.