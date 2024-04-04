Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dark Horse Comics, Oni Press, Vault | Tagged: Daniel Crary, Katie Sainz., Matt Dryer

Daniel Crary Jumps From Vault Comics To Oni Press As New Director

Oni Press has announced hires and promotions across editorial, marketing and sales, with Daniel Crary, Matt Dryer and Katie Sainz.

Oni Press has announced hires and promotions across editorial, marketing and sales, with Daniel Crary, Matt Dryer and Katie Sainz.

Formerly the Director of Community Engagement & Events for Vault Comics, Daniel Crary joins Oni Press as the company's incoming Director of Marketing & Communications. "As a lead member of Vault's marketing and sales team, Crary helped shape the independent publisher's voice around some of its most prominent releases, including Unnatural Order, Beyond Real, Heart Eyes, and more, redefining the company's convention strategy. In his new role at Oni, Crary will oversee the strategic coordination of all of Oni's marketing and PR efforts across the direct, book, and direct-to-consumer markets." "I'm thrilled to be joining a company with both incredible new projects and a legacy in the industry like no other," said Crary. "The Sixth Gun is a series I've recommended to new comic readers for years, and I'm up to about a case of Gender Queer that I've given away. The future at Oni is going to be an incredible ride, from Cult of the Lamb (based on one of my favorite games!) to the return of the iconic EC Comics this summer, and so many amazing creator-owned stories, I cannot imagine a more motivated and dynamic team to be joining!"

Formerly Editor and Director of Digital Art & Prepress for Dark Horse, with twenty years in the business, Matt Dryer has joined Oni in the role of Editor. "Across his more than two decades of experience as both an , Dryer is best known for editing acclaimed titles including Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories, Conan, The Goon, and many dozens more. . . In his new role at Oni, Dryer will assist Editor-in-Chief Sierra Hahn in spearheading the recently announced line of new EC Comics titles, set to begin in July with EPITAPHS FROM THE ABYSS #1." "Oni Press is building something special," says Dryer. "You can see it in everything we're publishing right now. It's a thrill and an honor to be a part of this bright, ambitious, talented team as we continue to tell great stories and share in the love of comics!"

Longtime Oni and Lion-Forge veteran and former Director of Marketing, Katie Sainz, has been promoted to the new role of Director of Sales, Book Market. "A native of St. Louis, MO, Sainz began her publishing career in the marketing department of Lion Forge Comics, where she helped launch bestselling and critically acclaimed graphic novels such as Brenna Thummler's Sheets, Maia Kobabe's Gender Queer, and Wendy Xu and Suzanne Walker's Mooncakes before joining the Oni Press team in 2019. At Oni Press, Sainz has applied her passion for literacy to the roles of Marketing Manager, Director of Marketing, and now, Director of Sales, Book Market." "In my time at Oni, I've had the opportunity to work with so many wonderful creators to help their stories connect with readers across the globe," said Sainz. "I'm excited to take my next step as Director of Sales, Book Market to continue to drive growth and success in book retail, library, educational, and digital markets."

"Over the course of the past year, we have made incredible progress in asserting Oni's rightful place as one of the premier homes for inspired, uninhibited comics storytelling anywhere in comics today," said Hunter Gorinson, President and Publisher. "Now, in 2024, we're prepared to take that calling even further with one of the most ambitious and impactful slates of new releases in Oni's 27-year history as a central force in independent comics." "Behind the scenes, we're working to make sure the incredible artistry and vision of our creators finds its way into comic shops and bookstores – and readers' hands – around the world," said Sierra Hahn, Editor-in-Chief. "These important new hires are vital new additions to our expanding, highly skilled team that, together, is devoted to one common cause: telling powerful stories that are timeless, entertaining, and unforgettable."

