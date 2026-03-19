Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Image, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Daniel Warren Johnson, wolverine

Daniel Warren Johnson On Manga Wolverine From Marvel Comics?

Daniel Warren Johnson working on a Manga Wolverine series from Marvel Comics? Or from Shonen Jump? Looks like it...

Article Summary Daniel Warren Johnson teases a manga-inspired Wolverine project on Instagram, sparking intense speculation.

Japanese text and dynamic art hint at a Wolverine comic blending Marvel and manga influences.

Potential collaboration with Marvel or Shonen Jump could be on the horizon for the Eisner winner.

Johnson’s acclaimed history includes Do A Powerbomb, Transformers, Beta Ray Bill, and Wonder Woman.

Two weeks ago, Daniel Warren Johnson, Eisner Award-winning writer and artist of Do A Power Bomb, Absolute Batman and Transformers, posted the following image on Instagram, saying, "If you know you know".

It was a rough Wolverine sketch, but it got some folks very excited. More recently, he followed up with the following, more detailed piece, featuring a Japanese demon-masked Wolverine plunging his claws into some poor fellow, in a very manga fashion.

Daniel Warren Johnson added "スニクチ", which translates as "Snikchi". Which is close to "Snickt" in the Japanese language, as you are going to get with Google Translate. These are the only posts from Darren Warren Johnson, and they seem to suggest he may be working on a manga-style Wolverine comic book for Marvel… or a Marvel-licensed series for the likes of Shonen Jump in Japan… or, at the very least, suggest that he wants to. These are the only Instagram posts he has made in the last fortnight.

Based in Chicago, Daniel Warren Johnson is celebrating his 39th birthday this month, with all of his Eisner Awards. He first gained attention with his webcomic Space-Mullet, later collected by Dark Horse Comics, which showcased his manga-influenced style full of kinetic energy and comedy. This led to professional work across major publishers such as Extremity from Image Comics, giving him his first Eisner nomination out of the gates, alongside Murder Falcon, Wonder Woman: Dead Earth from DC Comics, Beta Ray Bill for Marvel, Do a Powerbomb at Image, a wrestling-meets-necromancy story that won the Eisner for Best Publication for Teens, Transformers from Skybound/Image that shook the industry and nabbed him Eisner Awards in 2024 for Best Continuing Series and Best Writer/Artist, and more recently The Moon Is Following Us, Absolute Batman and more… will he get Marvel back to the Einsers table with this??

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