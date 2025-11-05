Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Danielle Moonstar, Echo

Danielle Moonstar Gets Her Own Solo Marvel Comic In January 2026

Danielle Moonstar Gets Her Own Solo Marvel Comic In January 2026

Article Summary Danielle Moonstar stars in her first Marvel solo comic book series launching January 2026.

Moonstar, a mutant from the New Mutants, has psionic illusion and magical Valkyrie powers.

Her solo series announcement was teased in Marvel Voices: Echo, not in official January solicits.

Created by Chris Claremont and Bob McLeod, Moonstar was portrayed by Blu Hunt in The New Mutants film.

Danielle Moonstar (also known as Dani Moonstar, Psyche, Mirage, Valkyrie, or just plain Moonstar) was created by writer Chris Claremont and artist Bob McLeod for The New Mutants graphic novel in 1982, and became a member of the ongoing New Mutants team the following year. Danielle has a psionic opr psychic mutant ability to create illusions of her opponents' fears or wishes telepathically. She later developed a wide range of psionic and energy manipulation powers and gained magical abilities after a series of adventures in Asgard. A member of the New Mutants, after X-Force, Fearless Defenders and the X-Men, she was played by Blu Hunt in the 2020 film The New Mutants.

And now in the backmatter of today's Marvel Voices title, Echo: Seeker Of Truth #1 by Taboo, B. Earl and David Mack, we get the news that in January, she will be getting her own new solo comic book series. Now, notably, there was no mention of this in Marvel's January 2026 solicits and solicitations. But it is for the last week of the month, for the 28th of January 2026, might it be retrosolicited? Should we look out for a listing?

Echo: Seeker Of Truth #1 by Taboo, B. Earl, David Mack

THE NEW AGE OF ECHO! When her cousin goes missing in Los Angeles, ECHO goes to the City of Angels to find out what happened to her. But what she discovers is a series of disappearances centered around a mysterious wellness cult called Wisteria Meadows. As Echo dives deeper into the mystery, she'll discover a truth about herself she never imagined. But who is the faceless puppet master behind the cult, and what is their sinister plan? This issue also includes an Echo story from the MARVEL VOICES INFINITY COMIC by Melissa Flores and Kyle Charles!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!