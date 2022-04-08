Origin and First Appearance of Daredevil #1 CGC 9.4, Up for Auction

Daredevil #1 continues to go for big bucks right now, as the Netflix show is now on Disney+ this week and his big-screen MCU debut in Spider-Man: No Way Home has fans in a huge tizzy at the moment. This book shows absolutely no signs of slowing down at all. This copy, a CGC 9.4 taking bids in today's Heritage Auctions session, is not only gorgeous but is already at $46,000 as of this writing. Expect that number to be a lot higher than that by the time this is all said and done. Take a look down below at the Daredevil goodness.

Daredevil Debuts And Everyone Wants It

"Daredevil #1 (Marvel, 1964) CGC NM 9.4 Off-white pages. Brilliant colors and its near perfect condition make this a standout copy. That it's a hot book is an understatement — in most every grade this Marvel Age key's value doubled or tripled from 2020 to 2021, with certified 7.0 copies now fetching Overstreet's 2021 NM- 9.2 value and certified NM 9.4 copies going for quintuple that amount! The issue has the origin and first appearance of Daredevil, plus the first appearances of Karen Page and Foggy Nelson. Jack Kirby and Bill Everett collaborated on the spectacular cover, with Everett handling the interior story art. It currently ranks #34 on Overstreet's list of Top 50 Silver Age Comics, and is almost certain to move up a few notches based on documented prices we've seen over the past 12 months. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $13,000. CGC census 3/22: 40 in 9.4, 33 higher."

I mean, you would be hard-pressed to find a more hot Marvel Comics debut right now. Daredevil shows no signs of fading anytime soon, so grabbing a nice copy like this if you can afford it might be a pretty good idea. Go here and get more info or place a bid. While there, take a look at everything taking bids today and this week.