Daredevil #2 Preview: Better Than Average NYC Mass Transit Experience

Daredevil has a train to catch in this preview of Daredevil #2. Or is it the other way around? Well, it's not the worst experience anyone has had on NYC mass transit. Check out the preview below.

Daredevil #2

by Chip Zdarsky & Marco Checcetto, cover by Marco Checcetto

After DEVIL'S REIGN, everything it has ever meant to be DAREDEVIL has changed. Thanks to ELEKTRA and her newfound role as the Woman Without Fear, Daredevil is more ambitious than EVER, with a who's-who of creators from across the fabled character's history (and some can't-miss surprises along the way), this oversized epic – featuring art from Alex Maleev, Chris Giarrusso, Chris Samnee, John Romita Jr., Klaus Janson, Mike Hawthorne, Paul Azaceta, Phil Noto, Rafael de Latorre, and more – kicks the next year of Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto's landmark run on DAREDEVIL off in explosive style!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.67"W x 10.18"H x 0.09"D | 4 oz | 110 per carton

On sale Aug 17, 2022 | 56 Pages | 75960620389500211

| Rated T+

$5.99

Variants:

75960620389500221 – DAREDEVIL 2 WOODS SKRULL VARIANT – $5.99 US

75960620389500231 – DAREDEVIL 2 GARY FRANK VARIANT – $5.99 US

75960620389500241 – DAREDEVIL 2 SIENKIEWICZ PREDATOR VARIANT – $5.99 US

