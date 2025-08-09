Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: daredevil

Daredevil #24 Preview: Bullseye Paints the Town Red

Matt Murdock returns to his classic red suit in Daredevil #24 as Hell's Kitchen descends into chaos with Elektra and Kingpin missing in action.

BACK IN RED! After a brief interlude and with Bullseye's blood on the Man Without Fear's hands, the streets of Hell's Kitchen are in even more chaos! ELEKTRA and WILSON FISK are both in the wind – and with nobody else to look to, the people of Hell's Kitchen need DAREDEVIL more than ever!

Daredevil #24

by Saladin Ahmed & Jose Luis Soares, cover by John Romita Jr.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.59"W x 10.19"H x 0.05"D (16.7 x 25.9 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (62 g) | 200 per carton

On sale Aug 13, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960620531802411

Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

75960620531802416 – DAREDEVIL #24 J. SCOTT CAMPBELL JUST SPECTACULAR COLLECTION VIRGIN VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620531802417 – DAREDEVIL #24 MICHELE BANDINI VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620531802421 – DAREDEVIL #24 J. SCOTT CAMPBELL JUST SPECTACULAR COLLECTION VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620531802431 – DAREDEVIL #24 DAVIDE PARATORE VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

