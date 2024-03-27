Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: daredevil, Lust, wolverine

Daredevil Lusts Over Wolverine, Apparently (Spoilers)

Daredevil #7 by Saladin Ahmed and Aaron Kuder published today by Marvel Comics sees Dardevil and Wolverine fighting over their lust.

Daredevil, Father Matt Murdock, is undergoing a spiritual trial rather, in his comic book, courtesy of his recent visit and escape from Hell. The opposite of a Christmas Carol, he is visited by demons embodying the deadly sins of pride, greed, wrath, envy, lust, gluttony and sloth. Knowing that Elektra would be returning to this series after a recent sojourn in the Gang War, and that Daredevil would be fighting Wolverine, I presumed that Maybe Matt and Logan would be fighting over Elektra, spurred by the demon of lust, in Daredevil #7 by Saladin Ahmed and Aaron Kuder and published today by Marvel Comics.

But it looks like I got my wires crossed a little. After all we've already had Elektra, Ben Urich and She-Hulk as Sloth, Envy and Gluttony as Matt Murdock undergoes his own Pilgrim's Progress. As, it seems, has Daredevil. He has lust, alright, but it's not for Elektra. It's for Wolverine.

That's a lot of bodily fluids squirting everywhere, certainly. Some intimate man-on-man action between the two of them.

"Lust" for violence, apparently. You know, I wasn't expecting that either. Still, this way, we don't have to get Sad-Man-Logan face, or whatever we have collectively decided to call it.

Also we must ask… is Saladin Ahmed doing a little warm up here to write Wolverine with Greg Capullo? Or is that entirely nonsensical as some have suggested?

