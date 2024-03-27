Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, TV, X-Men | Tagged: , , , ,

Wolverine's Sad Meme Face About Jean Grey's Pregnancy In X-Men '97

Today, Marvel Comics published a prelude to X-Men '97 as a comic book by Steve Foxe and Salva Espin with a sad Wolverine meme face.

Today, Marvel Comics published a prelude to the Disney+ series X-Men '97 as a comic book by Steve Foxe and Salva Espin, which leads up to one much anticipated plot point between Cyclops, Jean Grey… and Wolverine.

Marvel

With Scott Summer being the usual insenstive, unemotional team leader who has, aptly, certain perception problems.

Marvel

So Jean Grey is pregnant with Scott Sumnmer's child, as seen in the new TV series, but also something she never underwent in the main comic book line. Nathan Summers, Cable, was teh child of Scott and her clone Madelyne, though Scott and Jean did raise Nathan. And Rachel was the daughter of a parallel version of the Phoenix taken human form while Jean's body was held in a cocoon under the sea. But there are other people's feelings that may need consideration.

Marvel

Man, that's a very sad Wolverine. Very sad indeed.

Marvel

Let's zoom in further, shall we?

Marvel

This is going to be a meme is it not? Sad Man Logan. Not-The-Daddy-Wolverine. James Whine-lett. Wea-pine X. I'm sure you can come up with your own name for it all. And then we can hget back to asking… just who whill Scoytt and Jean's baby be? Nathan, Rachel or someone entirely new? X-Men '97 #1 is published by Marvel Comics today.

X-MEN 97 #1
MARVEL COMICS
JAN240638
(W) Steve Foxe (A) Salva Espin (CA) Todd Nauck
THE OFFICIAL PRELUDE TO THE HOTLY ANTICIPATED DISNEY+ SHOW! The X-Men are back – and the '90s have never looked better! In this official prelude to the upcoming X-Men '97, created in collaboration with the showrunners, discover what Storm, Jubilee, Wolverine and the rest of the beloved '90s X-Men cast have been up to in the time before their return! Startling revelations here lead directly into the hotly anticipated new series – don't miss out! Rated T+In Shops: Mar 27, 2024 SRP: $4.99

