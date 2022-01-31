Daredevil: Woman Without Fear #2 Preview: Bad Time for Sex Dreams
Elektra is fighting Kraven the Hunter to the death in this preview of Daredevil: Woman Without Fear #2… but all she can think about is having sex with Matt Murdock. Check out the preview below.
Daredevil: Woman Without Fear #2
by Chip Zdarsky & Rafael De Latorre, cover by Chris Bachalo
Elektra Natchios is the greatest assassin in the Marvel Universe – but having recently taken up the mantle of DAREDEVIL, she's taken a vow to never take a life again. But that vow is about to be put to the ultimate test, as KRAVEN THE HUNTER has her dead in his sights…and, unlike Elektra, he has no reservations about killing. If anything, he likes it when his prey struggles. At least, he thinks he does.
Marvel | Marvel Universe
6.61"W x 10.14"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton
On sale Feb 02, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620281200211
| Rated T+
$3.99
Varants:
75960620281200221 – DAREDEVIL: WOMAN WITHOUT FEAR 2 BAGLEY VARIANT – $3.99 US
75960620281200231 – DAREDEVIL: WOMAN WITHOUT FEAR 2 FORNES VARIANT [1:25] – $3.99 US
