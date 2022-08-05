Dark Crisis Worlds Without a Justice League Green Lantern #1 Preview

John Stewart isn't dead in this preview of Dark Crisis Worlds Without a Justice League Green Lantern #1. Just retired. Check out the preview below.
DARK CRISIS WORLDS WITHOUT A JUSTICE LEAGUE GREEN LANTERN #1
DC Comics
0622DC039
(W) Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Nadia Shammas (A) Fernando Blanco, Jack Herbert (CA) Fernando Blanco
When Pariah and his forces of the Great Darkness laid waste to the most powerful superheroes of all time, all hope was lost…but the spirit of the Justice League can never truly die. John Stewart takes flight to defend his planet as the Emerald Knight of Justice alongside allies Red Hood and the blind prophet Kyle Rayner! Plus: Hawkgirl takes to the skies in her own unique world! Where there's life there's hope, and with that hope comes a deeper unraveling of the tapestry of the DCU's biggest event of 2022!
In Shops: 8/9/2022
SRP: $4.99
Interior preview page from 0622DC039 Dark Crisis Worlds Without a Justice League Green Lantern #1 Fernando Blanco Cover, by (W) Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Nadia Shammas (A) Fernando Blanco, Jack Herbert (CA) Fernando Blanco, in stores Tuesday, August 9, 2022 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 0622DC039 Dark Crisis Worlds Without a Justice League Green Lantern #1 Fernando Blanco Cover, by (W) Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Nadia Shammas (A) Fernando Blanco, Jack Herbert (CA) Fernando Blanco, in stores Tuesday, August 9, 2022 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 0622DC039 Dark Crisis Worlds Without a Justice League Green Lantern #1 Fernando Blanco Cover, by (W) Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Nadia Shammas (A) Fernando Blanco, Jack Herbert (CA) Fernando Blanco, in stores Tuesday, August 9, 2022 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 0622DC039 Dark Crisis Worlds Without a Justice League Green Lantern #1 Fernando Blanco Cover, by (W) Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Nadia Shammas (A) Fernando Blanco, Jack Herbert (CA) Fernando Blanco, in stores Tuesday, August 9, 2022 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 0622DC039 Dark Crisis Worlds Without a Justice League Green Lantern #1 Fernando Blanco Cover, by (W) Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Nadia Shammas (A) Fernando Blanco, Jack Herbert (CA) Fernando Blanco, in stores Tuesday, August 9, 2022 from DC Comics
Cover image for 0622DC039 Dark Crisis Worlds Without a Justice League Green Lantern #1 Fernando Blanco Cover, by (W) Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Nadia Shammas (A) Fernando Blanco, Jack Herbert (CA) Fernando Blanco, in stores Tuesday, August 9, 2022 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 0622DC039 Dark Crisis Worlds Without a Justice League Green Lantern #1 Fernando Blanco Cover, by (W) Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Nadia Shammas (A) Fernando Blanco, Jack Herbert (CA) Fernando Blanco, in stores Tuesday, August 9, 2022 from DC Comics
Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images are automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays because nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.
A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.