Dark Crisis Worlds Without a Justice League Green Lantern #1 Preview

John Stewart isn't dead in this preview of Dark Crisis Worlds Without a Justice League Green Lantern #1. Just retired. Check out the preview below.

DARK CRISIS WORLDS WITHOUT A JUSTICE LEAGUE GREEN LANTERN #1

DC Comics

0622DC039

(W) Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Nadia Shammas (A) Fernando Blanco, Jack Herbert (CA) Fernando Blanco

When Pariah and his forces of the Great Darkness laid waste to the most powerful superheroes of all time, all hope was lost…but the spirit of the Justice League can never truly die. John Stewart takes flight to defend his planet as the Emerald Knight of Justice alongside allies Red Hood and the blind prophet Kyle Rayner! Plus: Hawkgirl takes to the skies in her own unique world! Where there's life there's hope, and with that hope comes a deeper unraveling of the tapestry of the DCU's biggest event of 2022!

In Shops: 8/9/2022

SRP: $4.99

