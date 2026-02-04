Posted in: Comics | Tagged: heavy metal, lunar, Massive Indies

Dark Horizons and Thellus Begin in Heavy Metal's April 2026 Solicits

Heavy Metal Magazine lists its fifth issue in their April 2026 solicits and solicitations, marking the one-year anniversary of the title's resurrection. Is it going to stick this time? It certainly has a better chance than before…

HEAVY METAL MAGAZINE #5

Writers: Dan Gordon, Charley Parlapalipades, Vlas Parlapalipades, Craig Wilson, Phillipe Pelaz, Simona Mogavino, Fernando Fernandez, Phillipe, Fernando

Artists: Marco Failla, John Stanisci, Phillipe Gauckler, Fernando Dagnino, Carlos Gomez, Benjamin Blasco-Martinez, Craig Wilson

One full turn of the sun since Heavy Metal returned in full stride with renewed force, the magazine moves forward as Gladiatrix by Dan Gordon and John Stanisci and Ink by Charley Parlapánides, Vlas Parlapánides, and Marco Failla continue to unfold, and Cold Dead War by Craig Wilson closes a chapter. Dark Horizons by Philippe Pelaez and Benjamin Blasco-Martinez begins its run, a post-apocalyptic science fiction series set on Kepler-452 b, where a forbidden zone has claimed every expedition sent beyond it. Thellus by Simona Mogavino and Carlos Gómez makes its debut as a new science fiction saga, introducing a myth-infused world ruled by absolute power and laying the groundwork for a broader story of domination and resistance. Also featured are Blue Angel, a near-future military science fiction story by Philippe Gauckler, The Callistan Menace, a classic science fiction adaptation adapted by Fernando Fernández, and Turing Test for Humans by Fernando Dagnino. Beyond these highlights, the issue includes a varied range of additional features that reinforce Heavy Metal's bold editorial mix. $14.99 4/29/2026

Heavy Metal Magazine is an anthology comic book magazine focused on science fantasy, dark fantasy, science fiction, horror, and often erotica. It is widely regarded as one of the most influential publications in adult-oriented illustrated fantasy and speculative fiction, and first launched in 1977, inspired by, and using the material from, the French magazine Métal Hurlant which had debuted in 1975, and shared contributors such as Moebius (Jean Giraud), Enki Bilal, Philippe Druillet, Richard Corben, Tanino Liberatore, and many others. Publication history includes shifts in frequency (monthly at first, later bi-monthly or quarterly), and periods of hiatus or changes in ownership.

