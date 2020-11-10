Dark Horse Announce New Line Of Critical Role Original Graphic Novels

Dark Horse Comics has announced a new line of graphic novels with the gaming web series Critical Role, under the banner Critical Role: The Mighty Nein Origins, focusing on characters Jester, Caleb, Fjord, Mollymauk, Yasha, Beauregard, Nott, and Caduceus. Critical Role: The Mighty Nein Origins will be launching with volumes about Jester Lavorre and Caleb Widogast.

Critical Role: The Mighty Nein Origins: Jester Lavorre: Jester Lavorre had an unconventional upbringing, even for one born in cosmopolitan Nicodranas. Daughter of the famed Ruby of the Sea, she had many opportunities for mischief as a small child, of which she took full advantage! Dive into the mystery of Jester's early years, her first meeting with the Traveler, and the fateful events that set her on a path to eventually join the Mighty Nein.

Written by Sam Maggs (Captain Marvel, The Unstoppable Wasp), line art by well-known Critter Hunter Severn Bonyun, colored by Cathy Le, and developed in direct consultation with Critical Role cast members Laura Bailey and Matthew Mercer, Critical Role: The Mighty Nein Origins: Jester Lavorre will be available from the 16th of June, 2021. In Critical Role: The Mighty Nein Origins: Caleb Widogast, Bren Aldric Ermendrud is chosen to attend the exclusive Soltryce Academy, preparing for an important future in service to the Empire. But nobody––least of all Bren himself––can foresee the cruelty he will endure, and the ways in which it will break and remake him. Witness the events that transform Bren into the Mighty Nein's Caleb Widogast, and how they inform the path he'll take in the future.

Critical Role: The Mighty Nein Origins: Caleb Widogast features writer Jody Houser (Stranger Things, StarCraft: Survivors), illustrated by Selina Espiritu and colors by Diana Sousa, with direction from cast members Matthew Mercer and Liam O'Brien. This graphic novel will be available from the 14th of July, 2021

