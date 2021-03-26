Dark Horse Announces Hellboy Omnibus Box Set, an Omnibus of Omnibi

Dark Horse comics, innovators in the field of finding new ways to package up old material and sell it again, has announced a new breakthrough comic book technology to debut with the Hellboy Omnibus Collector's Box Set. Most comic book readers are familiar with the comic book omnibus, a large book collecting several other collected volumes, but with the Hellboy Omnibus Collector's Box Set, Dark Horse will actually collect Hellboy Omnibus Vols. 1-4, meaning the Hellboy Omnibus Collector's Box Set isn't just an omnibus, but an omnibus of omnibi. Amazing! That's got to be worth a hundred smackeroonies, right?!

A press release contains more details:

In 1994 Mike Mignola released the first Hellboy series, Seed of Destruction, and introduced the world to the Right Hand of Doom, the Bureau for Paranormal Research and Defense, and one of the most iconic comic book characters—and universes—of all time. This fall Dark Horse Comics will publish the HELLBOY OMNIBUS COLLECTION BOXED SET, available in a specially designed box set for the first time and featuring all-new slipcase art by Mignola and award-winning colorist Dave Stewart. The HELLBOY OMNIBUS COLLECTION BOXED SET features all four Hellboy series TPB omnibuses (Seed of Destruction; Strange Places; The Wild Hunt; and Hellboy in Hell), which were previously available only as individual volumes. The boxed set is 6-5/8 x 10-3/16 and contains 1600 pages of stories. The HELLBOY OMNIBUS COLLECTION BOXED SET will retail for $99.96, and will be available in comic shops on September 29 and in bookstores on October 12, just in time for Halloween.

Now, obviously anyone who is sophisticated enough to early adopt this amazing omnibus technology is also the sort of person who enjoys fine art, so Dark Horse has another product you may be interested in: the Hellboy: His Life and Times fine art print. You can tell that it's fine art because it's right there in the title. From the press release:

Due to incredible fan response, Dark Horse Direct is also offering the HELLBOY: HIS LIFE AND TIMES Artist Line Art Edition of the sold out HELLBOY: HIS LIFE AND TIMES Fine Art Print. Printed in a "rich" 4-color black with total print dimensions of 24" x 18", pre-orders will be open only from now through April 1st at 5pm PST. This limited-edition item will be printed to orders placed, never to be reproduced, making it a true collector's piece.

It will definitely be a true collector's piece… of something. Says Dark Horse Direct Director of eCommerce Melissa Lomax: "HELLBOY: HIS LIFE AND TIMES Artist Line Art Edition takes you on a visual journey, capturing some of the most memorable moments from Seed of Destruction through Hellboy in Hell. This is a perfect display piece for any Hellboy fan's collection, and will only be available from Dark Horse Direct. Because of the expected demand for the print, we're capping orders at two per person."

That's right, you can buy two of these things, just like a museum probably would. Hellboy: His Life and Times Fine Print will ship in May. No price is listed, so it must be free. Place your orders today.