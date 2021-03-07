Dark Horse Comics Doubles Up On Overwatch Hardcovers In 2021

Dark Horse Comics and Blizzard Entertainment have a couple of big hardcovers for later in 2021, to continue the license between the comic and games publishers. In November, they are releasing an updated and expanded Overwatch Anthology with Overwatch Anthology: Expanded Edition. This hardcover includes the previously collected Overwatch one-shots along with seven more stories and a new cover by Bengal.

In this exciting comic series, explore the backstories and motivations behind Overwatch's most popular heroes—from Ana to Zarya! This updated hardcover anthology now collects all of Blizzard Entertainment's existing digital Overwatch comics from an all-star lineup of creators, including Ryan Benjamin, Matt Burns, Robert Brooks, Micky Neilson, Nesskain, Bengal, and more. Whether you're starting in bronze or a Grandmaster, this expanded anthology adds over fifty pages of new comics and behind the scenes content, making it an essential companion to the Overwatch universe!

Overwatch Anthology: Expanded Edition hardcover will be in comic shops on November 10, 2021 and in book stores on November 23, 2021.

Two months previously, in September, Overwatch: Tracer—London Calling is being collected in its entirety in a 112-page hardcover from Dark Horse Comics with a brand-new cover by series cover artist, Bengal. From Mariko Tamaki and Babs Tarr, joined by colourist Rachael Cohen and letterer Deron Bennett.

Overwatch may be disbanded, but Tracer's time in "retirement" is up . . . After a punk-rock omnic named Iggy shows Tracer the dire living conditions forced upon London's omnics, Tracer vows to help. But things might not be so easy, especially with larger forces sowing conflict between humans and omnics in London.

Overwatch: Tracer—London Calling hardcover will be in comic shops on the 15th of September 15 and in book stores on the 29th of September 28.