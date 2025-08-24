Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dark Horse Comics | Tagged: Mark Millar, mike mignola

Dark Horse's December 2025 Full Solicits – Miss Truesdale & Bad Batch

Dark Horse Comics launches Miss Truesdale And The Rise Of Man #1 and Bad Batch: Rogue Agents #1 in their December 2025 solicitations.

Dark Horse Comics launches Miss Truesdale And The Rise Of Man #1 by Mike Mignola and Jesse Lonergan, and Bad Batch: Rogue Agents #1 by Michael Moreci, Reese Hannigan and Elisabetta D'Amico, in their December 2025 solicits and solicitations.

MISS TRUESDALE AND THE RISE OF MAN #1

Mike Mignola (W) Jesse Lonergan (A) (Cover A) Clem Robins (L)

The gladiator Anum Yassa wanders the forest to learn about her lives—past, present, and future. But she isn't a hero to all, as one darker entity will hunt her until she can be stopped—and the fate of man stopped with her.

On Sale: Dec. 10 | $4.99 (32 Pages) | UPC: 76156801485300111

Four-issue series.

STAR WARS: HYPERSPACE STORIES—THE BAD BATCH—ROGUE AGENTS #1

Michael Moreci (W) Reese Hannigan (A) Elisabetta D'Amico (A) Michael Atiyeh (C)

The Bad Batch is back! When a Separatist scientist and his dangerous invention go missing during the Clone Wars, Clone Force 99 is sent to track him down and prevent the device from falling into the wrong hands. But when Hunter, Wrecker, Crosshair, and Tech arrive at the scientist's abandoned laboratory, they quickly realize that they aren't the only ones on his trail . . . and that this mission will be different than any that they've faced before!

On Sale: Dec. 17 | $4.99 (32 Pages) | UPC: 76156801486000111

Four-issue series.

OLDBOY DELUXE EDITION: BOOK ONE

The intense, bare-knuckled noir manga thriller returns in a deluxe hardcover edition! Ten years ago they took him. He doesn't know who. For ten years he has been confined in a private prison. He doesn't know why. For ten years his only contact with the outside world has been a television set and the voices of his jailers. Suddenly, one day, his incarceration ends without explanation. Sedated and dumped in a park, he awakens—free to reclaim what's left of his life—and what's left is revenge. Collects Old Boy Volumes 1–4. The Deluxe Edition features: new, noir-inspired cover made with metallic silver foil paper, oversized 7" x 10" format, ribbon bookmark.

On Sale: Jan. 6, 2026 | $69.99 (848 Pages) | Hardcover | ISBN: 9781506752860

Garon Tsuchiya (W) Nobuaki Minegishi (A) Kumar Sivasubramanian

(Translator)

THE ADVENTURES OF LUMEN N. #4

The year is 1900 and 13-year-old Lumen, raised in the peaceful Indian countryside, cannot imagine the thrilling changes her life will begin having as she ventures forth into this new and thrilling century. Lumen's new existence in a world of retro science fiction begins when her home is attacked by steampunk assassins. She is then shocked to learn her family lineage upon meeting her grandfather, the legendary Captain Nemo, central protagonist of Jules Verne's classic novel 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea. However, Lumen must quickly accept this and learn to work alongside Nemo if they hope to save the world from a cadre of evil masterminds, bent on seizing control of the world. To that end, Lumen and Nemo's first foe is none other than another Verne creation, the villainously insane but almost unstoppable Robur the Conqueror, whose goal is Paris's destruction. Lumen's first incredible arc introduces us to a young girl, eager to do right, who will evolve adventure-by-exploit into a fearless and unique steampunk champion.

On Sale: Dec. 17 | $4.99 (32 Pages) | UPC: 76156801438900411

James Robinson (W) Phil Hester (A) (Cover A) Marc Deering (A) Bill Crabtree (C)

Series finale!

AMERICAN CAPER #2

Verona, Wyoming is rattled by a murder, a van crash of smuggled immigrants, and three escaped fugitives on the run. William visits Marty Blowman, the erratic, HGH-swilling billionaire turned cowboy, who reveals a little too much of his insecurities. Meanwhile, Orson violates his Mormon oath in Mexico, seeks redemption, and finds his wife at home baking pie for a concerning visitor.

On Sale: Dec. 24 | $4.99 (32 Pages) | UPC: 76156801474700211

Dan Houser (W) Lazlow (W) David Lapham (A) Lee Loughridge (C) Tyler Boss (Cover A)

New comic book series from the head writer and creative team of Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption! Ongoing series.

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: THE FALLBACKS SERIES 1 #3

The Fallbacks now serve the Lady of Loudwater, and their first taste of authority is bittersweet. They finally have fame, fortune (or at least a steady paycheck), and the power to make real change. But when confronted with the injustices of the system they enforce, the Fallbacks must decide where their priorities lie. Plus, Cazrin makes a shocking discovery about the white dragon terrorizing the town!

On Sale: Dec. 24 | $4.99 (32 Pages) | UPC: 76156801456300311

Greg Pak (W) Wilton Santos (A) Edvan Alves (A) Raul Angulo (C) Marguerite Sauvage (Cover A)

Perfect for fans of the Fallbacks and newcomers alike! Four-issue series.

AVATAR: THE GAP YEAR—TIPPING POINT #2

A beyond-the-screen adventure filling in the gap year at the outset of the hit film Avatar: The Way of Water! The RDA is back in force with boots on the ground and Major Tyler Bukowski leading the way in Jake's neck of the woods. Bukowski's already drawn first blood and sent a message, one that will send ripples throughout the Omatikaya and crack the foundations of Jake's resolve. But with their entire world at stake, Jake and his adopted people will need all their skills and plenty of luck to come out of this on top. For the Na'vi, losing is not an option.

On Sale: Dec. 3 | $4.99 (32 Pages) | UPC: 76156801458700211

Ethan Sacks (W) Salvatore Porcaro (A) (Cover A) Michael Atiyeh (C) Michael Heisler (L)

Six-issue series.

HE-MAN AND THE MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE #3: THE SWORD OF FLAWS PART 3

After their confrontation with the ancient god Procrustus, He-Man and the Masters of the Universe push onward in their search. The ancient purple sword is mightier and more dangerous than they had realized, and they must do everything in their power to keep it out of Skeletor's blue bony hands. Meanwhile, the Sorceress and Orko travel through time, all the way back to Preternia, in the hopes of discovering the origins of the violet blade.

On Sale: Dec. 10 | $4.99 (32 Pages) | UPC: 76156801401300311

Tim Seeley (W) Freddie E. Williams II (A) (Cover A) Andrew Dalhouse (C) AndWorld Design (L)

Script by the critically acclaimed and New York Times bestselling writer Tim Seeley. Illustrated by Eisner Award–winning artist Freddie E. Williams II. Four-issue series.

THE GUY IN THE CHAIR #3

Abhi and Merlin are on the lam from the Observatory and officially off the shadowy contractor's payroll after running off with a mysterious asset that holds the key to their former employer's plans for global domination. In a race to discover the asset's secret, the two must dodge dangerous enemies and ex-coworkers as former desk-jockey Abhi gets his first taste of mortal danger. Luckily, they may find a willing ally in a secretive hacker named Ulysses. Unluckily, the Observatory has probably canceled their health insurance by now.

On Sale: Dec. 24 | $4.99 (32 Pages) | UPC: 76156801457000311

Hannah Rose May (W) Utkarsh Ambudkar (W) Guillermo Sanna (A) (Cover A) Dearbhla Kelly (C)

From Hannah Rose May (Rogues' Gallery) and Utkarsh Ambudkar (World's Best on Disney+). Four-issue series.

MASTERMINDS #4

Level Four. Suspicious of everyone, a fugitive on the run and with time running out, Edward must uncover the society's secrets and determine whether the game is actually a billion-dollar heist or if it is truly a sadistically concocted real-life initiation to join the smartest society of all time.

On Sale: Dec. 10 | $4.99 (32 Pages) | UPC: 76156801435800411

Zack Zaplan (W) Stephen Thompson (A) (Cover A) Thiago Rocha (C) Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou (L)

Five-issue series.

KILL ALL IMMORTALS II #3

A Viking's power comes from their kin, a bond that is forever. The fugitive and fractured Asvalds join forces with some unlikely new allies to pull off a dangerous, near-impossible heist right in the midst of their enemies. But when things don't go according to plan, Frey must ultimately decide just what she wants in her own life, and how far she is willing to go to get it.

On Sale: Dec. 10 | $4.99 (32 Pages) | UPC: 76156801453200311

Zack Kaplan (W) Fico Ossio (A) Thiago Rocha (C)

Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou (L) Oliver Barrett (Cover A)

Continues part two of the hit series! Five-issue series.

MAGIC: THE GATHERING: UNTOLD STORIES—ELSPETH #4

Elspeth is dead. But her story was never over. Elspeth Tirel has faced nightmares and gods, and she has faced them unflinchingly. But in this series finale, can she face the man she once loved? And can Elspeth truly defy death?

On Sale: Dec. 17 | $4.99 (32 Pages) | UPC: 76156801399300411

Dan Watters (W) Owen Gieni (A) (Cover A) Hilary Jenkins (C) Clayton Cowles (L)

Written by acclaimed writer Dan Watters and illustrated by the talented Owen Gieni. Series finale!

MINOR THREATS: THE LAST DEVIL LEFT ALIVE #3

The mystery behind Scadlock's multiversal gentrification plot is revealed, leaving the Minor Threats scrambling to save Redport: a powerless Searcher debates her heroic fate, a remorseful Pigeon Pete struggles to find redemption, a scorned Scalpel plots her revenge, Frankie prepares to face down her superhero daughter, the mantle of The Insomniac is passed down and Man-Car, the sensational character find of 2025, makes his horrifying debut. All in this penultimate issue leading up to the Minor Threats' last stand…

On Sale: Dec. 17 | $4.99 (32 Pages) | UPC: 76156801454900311

Patton Oswalt (W) Jordan Blum (W) Scott Hepburn (A) (Cover A) Ian Herring (C)

The hit superhero saga that's Watchmen meets The Wire returns, from Patton Oswalt and Jordan Blum, showrunners of Marvel's M.O.D.O.K on HULU, and superstar artist Scott Hepburn. Five-issue series.

NEMESIS FOREVER #4

32pgs • $4.99 • Dec 3, 2025

UPC: 76156801217000411

Mark Millar (W) Matteo Scalera (A) (Cover A) Giovanna Niro (C) Clem Robins (L)

Nemesis has been captured by the German authorities, and the high priests in his Satanic sect tell him that his destiny is to die in what will be his final mission, unless he makes a deal with their master and rules this world forever. Can he trust them? Five-issue series.

NOCTURNALS: THE SINISTER PATH #4

In this series finale, the Hemlocks and the Nocturnals meet in the woods to do battle—and Halloween Girl is caught in the middle. But anyone who threatens Halloween Girl or her friends may find out that they are really the one who is in peril. The tendrils of monster mayhem tighten and expand as layer upon layer of secrets are peeled back to the very last.

On Sale: Dec. 17 | $4.99 (32 Pages) | UPC: 76156801444000411

Dan Brereton (W) (A) (Cover A) Lois Buhalis (L)

Series finale!

RED BOOK I #3

Russia, 1989. Four children in the city of Voronezh witness a red egg-shaped UFO descend as they play soccer. A group of seemingly extraterrestrial beings disembark and become one of the strangest unexplained phenomena ever recounted. The New York Times bestselling and Eisner Award–winning cocreators of Something is Killing the Children, The Nice House on the Lake, The Department of Truth, and Powers follow up their acclaimed work on Blue Book with an all-new volume of "true" tales capturing the strange world of alien encounters—this time focusing on the uncanny extraterrestrial stories of Russia and China.

On Sale: Dec. 17 | $4.99 (32 Pages) | UPC: 76156801443300311

James Tynion IV (W) Michael Avon Oeming (W) (A) (Cover A) Tom Napolitano (L)

Each issue will feature "True Weird" backup stories by guest creators. Four-issue series.

ORPHAN AND THE FIVE BEASTS: BATH OF BLOOD #3

The bloodbath begins! The Beast has finally been revealed and is hungry for a fight! It will take all of Orphan Mo's skill, fortitude, and luck to see her through the night, as her spear tries to pierce a seemingly indestructible foe.

On Sale: Dec. 3 | $4.99 (32 Pages) | UPC: 76156801448800311 James Stokoe (W) (A) (Cover)

The returning kung-fu epic from James Stokoe, the creator behind Orc Stain and Aliens: Dead Orbit! Four-issue series.

ROBOWOLF #3

Just when they thought they had escaped a bloody demise, RoboWolf and his crew are attacked by another gang desperate to steal their van bursting at the seams with stolen cash! This time it's led by a mysterious biker ninja from Zuki's past! How long can our heroes last before they are diced into little pitiful pieces and Lindsey has to grow up without a Wolf father?!

On Sale: Dec. 24 | $4.99 (32 Pages) | UPC: 76156801403700311

Jake Smith (W) (A) (Cover A)

Four-issue series.

RESIDENT ALIEN: THE BOOK OF CHANGES #4

With the birth of Harry's daughter, Clover, Earth will possibly be cleared to join the Circle of Worlds, an interplanetary alliance. Now all that remains is to get the Earth's governments on board. Meanwhile, life goes on in Patience. Geraldine's baby is coming, and she needs an emergency C-section. With the freeways blocked, it's up to Harry and Asta to safely deliver the baby—but they'll need help!

On Sale: Dec. 3 | $4.99 (32 Pages) | UPC: 76156801433400411

Peter Hogan (W) Steve Parkhouse (A) (Cover)

Series finale!

SPACE SCOUTS #2

As they enter the final challenge facing a vicious obstacle course and robo-sentries, our main contestant makes a noble mistake that changes her course for victory.

On Sale: Dec. 17 | $7.99 (40 Pages) | UPC: 76156801447100211

Matt Kindt (W) David Rubin (A) (Cover A)

A special magazine-sized space odyssey! Three-issue series.

SYNTHETICS #2

Nick and Denny finally have a thin lead in their case, but following this trail of breadcrumbs could lead them somewhere unexpected. Meanwhile, Blake Wohl has their own lead on what could possibly be the story of a lifetime. And as Hernando and Yuri feel danger closing in and the fate of the world at stake, they must accelerate the Synthetics timeline and simply hope that their hard work isn't undone!

On Sale: Dec. 10 | $4.99 (32 Pages) | UPC: 76156801462400211

J. Michael Straczynski (W) Tony Parker (A) (Cover A)

Carrie Strachan (C) Steve Dutro (L)A new apocalyptic sci-fi epic from J. Michael Straczynski and Tony Parker! Four-issue series.

POWERS 25 #4

The return of the multi–Eisner award–winning series continues. The original creators of Powers have returned with a brand-new case featuring brand-new secrets from the Powers universe. Meet super-scientist super-genius Archie Gates. He is the leader of the super-science collective Legacy Star. He is a huge figure in the Powers world and he just stole the body of the new case our detectives are working on. Which is hugely problematic and suspicious, don't you think? Follow brand-new Powers detectives Moon and Kutter as they dive head first into this growing conspiracy.

On Sale: Dec. 24 | $4.99 (32 Pages) | UPC: 76156801445700411

Brian Michael Bendis (W) Michael Avon Oeming (A) Nick Filardi (C) Josh Reed (L)

Twelve-issue series.

THE UMBRELLA ACADEMY: PLAN B #4

I've heard a rumor that immersing oneself in work can sometimes serve as a way to avoid confronting family problems. Allison will discover that sooner or later and she'll have to face the mistakes of her past. Perhaps that's what Jennifer's visions are trying to tell her as well. And maybe the Sparrows should know that no president of the United States is ever safe whenever we have a chimpanzee dressed up as Marilyn Monroe.

On Sale: Dec. 17 | $4.99 (32 Pages) | UPC: 76156801420400411

Gerard Way (W) Gabriel Bá (A) (Cover A) Dave Stewart (C) Nate Piekos (L)

A brand-new Umbrella Academy series directly following the events of Hotel Oblivion. Six-issue series.

I AM THEIR SILENCE

Eva is a brilliant psychiatrist, but this is no simple story of a clever shrink helping a patient dissect their problems. No, this story is about Eva in the throes of a bipolar episode, navigating her own spiraling mental health as she is pulled down a scandalous rabbit hole when one of her first patients and only friends has invited her to the reading of her grandmother's living will. The Monturos are a wine-making empire revered worldwide, and their matriarch has organized a party at their villa to discuss her will and the family's future. Their Dynasty is riddled with scandal, which is why the youngest heir, Penelope Monturo, invited the brilliant doctor along to help her through the drama. When Eva finds the families' current patriarch dead the night before the will reading, she finds herself catapulted into a web of intrigue and deception. With her name on the suspect list, Eva transforms into an amateur sleuth out of obsession more than self-defense. Guided by the voices of her dead relatives who seem to haunt her wherever she goes, she takes fate in her own hands and does all she can to solve the mystery of who murdered Penelope's uncle.

On Sale: Jan. 13, 2026 | $24.99 (112 Pages) | ISBN: 9781506747293

Jordi Lafebre (W) (A) (Cover) Montana Kane (Translator)

From world-famous cartoonist Jordi Lafebre, creator of the Eisner Award–nominated graphic novel Always Never.

CREEPY ARCHIVES VOLUME 12

In this double-sized volume, Creepy presents classic tales by Bernie Wrightson, Bruce Jones, John Severin, and more, as the esteemed horror magazine hits another fruitful period of frightful delights! This volume includes several color pieces by Richard Corben, Sanjulián, and Ken Kelly—with black-and-white stories throughout by Bernie Wrightson, Tom Sutton, José Beá, Bill DuBay, José Gual, Martín Salvador, and many others. This archival collection is a perfect repast for those starving for a ferociously macabre feast! Collects Creepy magazine #60–#64 and #66–#68, and the cover for Creepy #65, a reprint issue of stories that were collected in past Eerie Archives volumes.

Richard Corben (W) (A) Gardner Fox (W) Reed Crandall (A) Sanjulián (A)

On Sale: Jan. 6, 2026 | $34.99 (536 Pages) | ISBN: 9781506749686

A double shot of terror: two horrifying volumes in one!

GHOSTBUSTERS VOLUME 2: DEAD MAN'S CHEST

The latest generation of Ghostbusters face off against the ghost of Captain Kidd and his fleet of ghostly pirates! Now that they're getting the hang of busting ghosts in the Big Apple, the Ghostbusters' increasing notoriety is throwing them for a loop. While Trevor tries to plan a "friendiversary" celebration for him and Lucky, Phoebe struggles to genuinely connect with her classmates. Things seem to be looking up when she meets Sammy, a fellow outsider who might be a real friend instead of just a social media follower. But friendships new and old have to take a back seat to more immediate concerns when Phoebe's new friend uses a cursed saber and accidentally summons the ghost of Captain Kidd, who threatens to transform NYC into a ghostly pirate town! Jump back in with the Ghostbusters in the second comics series collection, exploring their adventures in New York! Collects Ghostbusters: Dead Man's Chest #1–#4.

On Sale: Jan. 6, 2026 | $19.99 (96 Pages) | ISBN: 9781506735283

David M. Booher (W) Aviv Or (A) Cris Peter (C) Jimmy Betancourt (L) Tyler Crook (Cover)

LOS MONSTRUOS

The city of Los Monstrous, located on the West Coast of America in the 1950s, is populated solely by monsters of all the kinds you'd find in classic black-and-white horror movies. They're all just getting on with their lives, working, doing jobs, nothing bad, nothing evil. Well, apart from the crooks and gangsters in Los Monstrous's underworld, but every city has those, right? All cities have private detectives too, and werewolf P.I. Perry Cutter has a simple case that's quickly turning into a king-size headache. Initially hired to find an old man's lost love from among the city's vampire community, Perry quickly finds things spiraling out of control as both vampire and Egyptian mummy criminal gangs get involved. So as Perry looks for answers, he runs a gauntlet of danger, while also uncovering dark secrets about his own past as a cop for the Los Monstrous Police Department. Can Perry solve the case, put his own history to rest, stay alive, and still make that date he has with the cute vampire waitress he's been courting? It sure going to take all his skill as a detective and his abilities as a werewolf to do it. Collects Los Monstros #1–#4.

On Sale: Jan. 6, 2026 | $19.99 (120 Pages) | ISBN: 9781506746869

James Robinson (W) Jesús Merino (A) (Cover) K.J. Diaz (C) Jim Campbell (L)

PRODIGY LIBRARY EDITION

Imagine you were brilliant at everything. You're the world's fastest man, most ground-breaking entrepreneur, a prolific writer, adventurer, master of martial arts, and expert on the occult. There is literally nothing you cannot do and you only need to spend ten minutes every day running your multi-billion-dollar business empire. So how do you spend your free time? Doctor Edison Crane is the man presidents and prime ministers call when there's a problem they can't handle, and his adventures here cover everything from the terrifying real reason the Hadron Collider was built, to the lost city of Shangri-La hidden in the Himalayas, to the alien slave colonies on Mars Edison's father was involved with on behalf of the American secret space program. Collecting all three volumes of the Prodigy trilogy and featuring art by some of the greatest in modern comics. For mature audiences.

On Sale: Jan. 6, 2026 | $79.99 (480 Pages) | ISBN: 9781506748900

Mark Millar (W) Rafael Albuquerque (A) Matteo Buffagni (A) Stefano Landini (A) Marcelo Maiolo (C) Peter Doherty (L) Ozgur Yildirim (Cover) And More!

Described by Mark Millar as the best character he's ever created, Edison Crane is Tony Stark, Indiana Jones, Sherlock Holmes, and James Bond all rolled into one.

STAR WARS: HYPERSPACE STORIES—GRIEVOUS

General Grievous has been sent by Count Dooku to conquer the jungle planet of Katou. It's an opportunity that will prove Grievous's worth to his Sith masters. The herdsmen of Katou are no match for the mechanized monster, but when Jedi Knight Cardiff Baye and his clone troopers arrive, Grievous takes to the forest for a stealthier approach. What follows is a tense game of cat and mouse as the cyborg wages a covert campaign, stalking his prey through the alien wilderness. Can the general's brute strength defeat the heroes of the Republic, or will his beastly nature be his downfall?

On Sale: Jan. 13, 2026 | $19.99 (96 Pages) | ISBN: 9781506739878

Michael Moreci (W) Caio Filipe (A) Dan Jackson (C) Comicraft (L) Michael Cho (Cover)

Join bestselling comics veteran, novelist and screenwriter Michael Moreci (Barbaric, Star Wars: The Bad Batch—Ghost Agents) and renowned artist Caio Filipe (Lotus Land, Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures) for this standalone story of one of the galaxy's most savage villains!

TRAMPS OF THE APOCALYPSE

The year is 2094, and men rule the world. So what has changed in seventy years, you ask? Following the ten-year Sildenafil wars of 2053, Earth has become a barren wasteland. Factions of surviving men led by "Quest Ragnor, King of Males" have taken over the remnants of cities and towns across the globe, capturing and enslaving all women . . . Well, all women except for three super-bimbos with unparalleled bloodlust and an unquenchable thirst for violence: Baby, Belladonna, and Babette. Unwilling to bend to the whims and desires of the buffoons in charge, too slippery to be caught, and too sexy for chains, these three bangin' babes are at the top of Quest Ragnor's most wanted list. Unfortunately for him, they couldn't care less. But when Baby, Belladonna, and Babette come across Cecil, a male who claims to know of a sacred artifact that could lead to the downfall of man, the babes see an opportunity to finally, truly be free. Collects Tramps of the Apocalypse #1–#3.

On Sale: Jan. 6, 2026 | $19.99 (88 Pages) | ISBN: 9781506748788

Alice Darrow (W) (A) (Cover) Hugo Blanc (C) Frank Cvetkovic (L)

"Smart! Funny! Fearless! Outrageous! AND this artist/writer, unlike so many of my peers, is not afraid of drawing cars and bicycles! And by a strange coincidence, we have the same last name! WOW!"—Geof Darrow.

MARVEL RIVALS: THE POSTER COLLECTION

In Marvel Rivals, players can select from an ever-growing roster of their favorite Marvel characters to launch into combat through Multiverse-inspired battlefields. There, they fight alongside teammates against a group of equally skilled foes to see who will emerge victorious! Marvel Rivals: The Poster Collection contains twenty premium-quality posters from NetEase's hit hero-shooter game! Display your love for the heroes and villains across the multiverse with this assembly of removable prints featuring gorgeous art from the game!

On Sale: Jan. 13, 2026 | $29.99 (42 Pages) | ISBN: 9781506754550

NetEase Games (A)

MINECRAFT: HEART OF COBBLESTONE VOLUME 2

Cobb considers himself a simple farmer and, until recently, a bit of a loner. He's content to mind his crops, gather resources, and be left alone. But fate has more in store for Cobb than intercepting the wayward villagers who replace his carrots with potatoes! When a mysterious treasure map captures the imagination of Cobb's young friend Rochelle, she tries to inspire his adventurous side. But when Cobb refuses to join her, Rochelle decides to follow the map all on her own—leaving Cobb a copy in case he changes his mind. Sure enough, Cobb is thrust into action when his adventure-obsessed brother, Flint, points out that the map leads straight through an area so dense with hostile mobs that even he (brave and strong as he is) avoids it. The threat of danger to their friend Rochelle propels them on a journey across biomes unknown, filled with grand surprises they'll never forget. The two brothers couldn't be more different, but they must work together if they hope to help Rochelle discover the treasure she seeks. The trio makes for an unusual squad—but sometimes surviving the world of Minecraft requires unlikely friendships.

On Sale: Jan. 20, 2026 | $10.99 (88 Pages) | ISBN: 9781506743189

Andrew Clemson (W) Jeremy Lawson (A)

ADABANA VOLUME 2

Six months before Mizuki's confession, Mako meets her boyfriend and falls deeply in love. At this same time, her friendship with her childhood friend Mizuki begins to flourish. With what seemed like a picture-perfect life, how did such a sweet girl meet such a violent end? We see the story unfold through the perspective of the victim, Mako, as more clues are uncovered leading to the dark truth. For mature audiences.

On Sale: Jan. 13, 2026 | $14.99 (232 Pages) | ISBN: 9781506749303

NON (W) (A) Caleb Cook (Translator)

A look into the past reveals the brutal reality of the murder victim's life in this crime-suspense drama manga.

VAMPIRE HUNTER D OMNIBUS: BOOK TEN

Vampire Hunter D Omnibus Book Ten collects three different complete novels. The Tiger in Winter is Duke Van Doren, vampire lord of the Northern Frontier, whom D's just been paid ten times his usual price to vanquish . . . except he has competition from three rival groups aiming for the Duke themselves! Then, in Noble Front, D confronts what may be his most lethal threat ever—the grotesque killers known as the "Nameless," who have no wanted posters, as everyone they target winds up dead. Finally, the epic-length Gold Fiend Parts One and Two raises the question of how do you collect from a deadbeat who's really dead? Marquis Verenis is a powerful vampire Noble three hundred million dalas in debt to Old El, the lender of last resort out on the Frontier. No collection agent has ever returned from the castle of the Marquis, but this time the undead debtor is dealing with D . . . The Vampire Hunter D Omnibus Book Ten collects volumes 28, 29, and 30 in author Hideyuki Kikuchi's adventure horror series: The Tiger in Winter, Noble Front, and Gold Fiend Parts One and Two. Illustrated by Final Fantasy artist Yoshitaka Amano, the legend of D endures!

On Sale: Jan. 20, 2026 | $24.99 (720 Pages) | ISBN: 9781506752112

Hideyuki Kikuchi (W) Yoshitaka Amano (A) Kevin Leahy (Translator)

THE KUROSAGI CORPSE DELIVERY SERVICE: BOOK SIX OMNIBUS

Book Six brings Kurosagi back to work . . . on some of their oddest jobs yet! When Numata's fujoshi acupuncturist becomes the target of a manga-banning politician, it's up to the Kurosagi gang to stick the needle into his power-hungry scheme. Next, a contest prize vacation to Shanghai turns into a side gig on the set of a Chinese zombie movie . . . but are all those corpses method acting? Then, we know the tragic story of Yata's sister, but will things turn out happier for his partner Kereellis? For Kereellis's sister, that is. His puppet sister. And that's just three of nine all-new bizarre stories in omnibus Book Six of The Kurosagi Corpse Delivery Service!

On Sale: Jan. 20, 2026 | $29.99 (664 Pages) | ISBN: 9781506740317

Eiji Otsuka (W) Housui Yamazaki (A) Toshifumi Yoshida (Translator)

