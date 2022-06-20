Dark Horse to Publish Youth 2 by Curt Pires, Alex Diotto in January

Dark Horse is hoping to cash in on an upcoming Amazon Studios TV adaptation with plans to publish Youth Volume 2, a sequel to Youth, the teen superhero drama by Curt Pires, Alex Diotto, Dee Cunniffee, and Micah Myers. hitting stores on January 24th, 2023, Youth ollows up on the original our-issue comic described as "a coming of age story of two queer teenagers as they run away from their lives in a bigoted small town, and attempt to make their way to California. Along the way their car breaks down and they join up with a group of fellow misfits on the road. Embarking together in a van travelling the country they party and attempt to find themselves. And then something happens…"

Youth Volume 2 will come out for the first time in print in January, collecting Youth Season 2 #1-4 as originally publsihed in digital format by Amazon's own ComiXology Originals program. And since ComiXology's app is such a terrible experience for reading comics these days, that means this is really your only viable option to read it.

Here's the synopsis for Youth Volume 2:

YOUTH is Larry Clark's Kids meets Chronicle. X-Men by way of Frank Ocean. It smashes together the violence of coming of age with the violence of the superhero narrative—as well as the beauty. Six months later. Some of the kids are dead. Some are missing. Some are trying to do better. One thing is for certain: They're not the only ones with powers, anymore. The greatest teen superhero book of the decade continues here. The second chapter in the Youth saga by acclaimed collaborators Curt Pires (Wyrd, Olympia), Alex Diotto (Olympia), and Dee Cunniffe (Crossover). Collects the original digital series YOUTH season 2 #1–#4. Paperback | $22.99

Published by Dark Horse Books

Jan 24, 2023 | 128 Pages | 6-5/8 x 10-3/16 | ISBN 9781506730998

