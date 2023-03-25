Dark Knights of Steel #10 Preview: It's All Constantine's Fault The situation is pretty dire in this preview of Dark Knights of Steel #10, and there's one person to blame: Constantine!

DARK KNIGHTS OF STEEL #10

DC Comics

0123DC158

0123DC159 – Dark Knights of Steel #10 Ejikure Cover – $4.99

(W) Tom Taylor (A) Yasmine Putri (CA) Dan Mora

The true enemy of the Three Kingdoms has been revealed…but is the battle already lost? Or has the war only just begun? The endgame for season one begins!

In Shops: 3/28/2023

SRP: $3.99

