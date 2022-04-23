Dark Knights of Steel #6 Preview: Tim Drake… Traitor?!

Tim Drake is in big trouble after Constantine exposes his secret identity in this preview of Dark Knights of Steel #6. And it's only halfway through the mini-series, so he's got to deal with this for six whole issues! Tough break, Tim. Good thing none of this matters since it's taking place in an alternate universe. Check out the preview below.

DARK KNIGHTS OF STEEL #6

DC Comics

0222DC091

0222DC092 – Dark Knights of Steel #6 Joshua Middleton Cover – $4.99

(W) Tom Taylor (A) Yasmine Putri (CA) Dan Mora

Kingdoms are divided. Monarchs have fallen. Families have been torn apart. The Kingdom of Storms, the Amazons, and the Els are on the brink of all-out war. Can Constantine, Lois Lane, and Harley Quinn stop what's coming? Or is the prophecy correct? Do Superman and his family have to die to save the world?

In Shops: 4/26/2022

SRP: $3.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. Garbage in, garbage out. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays becauase nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.