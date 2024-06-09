Posted in: Comics, Games, Manga, Yen Press | Tagged: Dark Souls, Dark Souls: Redemption, Julien Blondel, manga, shonen, video game, Yen Press

Dark Souls: Redemption Manga Debuts in August from Yen Press

Dark Souls: Redemption, the manga spinoff from the hit video game, is finally getting an English translation from Yen Press in August 2024

Article Summary Yen Press to release Dark Souls: Redemption manga in English in August 2024.

The manga spinoff is based on the acclaimed video game franchise Dark Souls.

Dark Souls: Redemption offers fans an original storyline set in the game's universe.

Works such as Sekiro Side Story and ELDEN RING novels also published by Yen Press.

Yen Press has announced the English-language release of Dark Souls: Redemption, an original manga series based on the hit video game series Dark Souls. Since its release in 2011, the game has become one of the most popular and iconic franchises around the world. The manga is an official manga spin-off taking place in the beloved world of the video game series, one that is an original creation by French publisher Mana Books, a subsidiary of AC Media.

Dark Souls: Redemption

Story by Julien Blondel

Art by Shonen

Doomed by a past long forgotten, resolved to save what she once held dear.

The flame is lit. A nameless woman wakes. Roused from the tomb by a past she cannot recall, she sets out into a barren, unfamiliar landscape. The protector follows. Bound by oath and honor, he safeguards her against the dangers that draw near with the same ferocity he does the secrets of his past. The Gray Cinders gather in their tower, called by the fire to complete their solemn duty. A colossus, incarnate of death, stirs with the bones beneath the scarred grounds. And a nightmare—scourge of a bygone era—returns to exact its toll. The fate of this land hangs in the balance as their journey unfolds in this original DARK SOULS story!

Acquired by Kadokawa Corporation in 2014, FromSoftware is a sister company to Yen Press. Through the years, Yen Press has published a variety of books based on FromSoftware properties, such as Sekiro Side Story: Hanbei the Undying and ELDEN RING: The Road to the Erdtree. In October 2022, Yen Press published the original novel DARK SOULS: Masque of Vindication, written by Michael Stackpole, as part of a worldwide release with Kadokawa.

Dark Souls: Redemption is set for an August 2024 release in both print and digital from Yen Press.

