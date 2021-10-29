Darkhawk #3 Preview: How to Become a Real Marvel Hero

Welcome to Friday Night Previews, the Bleeding Cool feature where we "enhance" the weekly Marvel and DC previews with clickbait headlines and our trademark witty commentary. In this preview of Darkhawk #3, in stores on Wednesday from Marvel Comics, new Darkhawk Connor decides to open up to his best friend, Derek. But there's just one problem. Derek is dead, and it's all Connor's fault! But hey, look on the bright side: nothing makes a great comic book hero more than crushing guilt over the loss of a loved one, so we're sure this will all work out in the end. Check out the preview below.

DARKHAWK #3 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

AUG211122

AUG211123 – DARKHAWK #3 (OF 5) RON LIM VAR – $3.99

(W) Kyle Higgins (A) Juanan Ramirez (CA) Iban Coello

• Someone very close to Darkhawk is dead!

• But who is it? And is it Darkhawk's fault?

• More importantly, will the new Darkhawk cross the line that no hero should ever cross? RATED T+

In Shops: 11/03/2021

SRP: $3.99

