Darkhold Iron Man #1 Preview: The Immortal Iron Man?

Darkhold Iron Man #1 is in stores on Wednesday from Marvel Comics, introducing a body horror version of ol' shellhead. And just in time too, with The Immortal Hulk ending this week as well. Any chance of turning this one-shot into an ongoing series? Check out a preview of Darkhold Iron Man #1 below.

DARKHOLD IRON MAN #1

MARVEL COMICS

AUG211096

(W) Ryan North (A) Guillermo Sanna (CA) Valerio Giangiordano

Ryan North turns his talents to a brand-new genre! Called forth to face the dread god Chthon, Iron Man reads from the ancient ill-fated text the Darkhold… and it changes the course of his entire life. The armor that has saved him countless times is about to become a prison – one whose only escape is a fate worse than death. The brilliant comedic mind behind The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl and Dinosaur Comics brings you the body-horror tale of the century!! RATED T+

In Shops: 10/13/2021

SRP: $3.99

