Darkhold Omega Brings Back Omega The… Unkown?

Darkhold time! There's nothing Bleeding Cool likes more than a typo. We provide sanctuary for them, shelter, warmth, and compassion. Without even trying, the odds are that this very article contains several. It's part of our charm – or at least that's what I say to Bleeding Cool editor-in-chief Kaitlyn Booth when she rakes me over the coals one more time. We had a great headline example earlier today. But at least we are in good company with the Spoiler Variant Cover for this week's Darkhold Omega #1 from Marvel Comics. Which reveals that the mystery returning hero from the solicitations is one Omega The Unknown.

Or is that "Omega The Unkown"? A cover typo is especially cherished by Bleeding Cool, though our favourite still has to be when they misspelled the first name of their chairman, over ten years ago.

And yes, we do have the return of Omega The Unknown, who Marvel Comics promise will take the Marvel Universe "by storm".

Omega the Unknown was originally published by Marvel Comics from 1976 to 1977, written by Steve Gerber and Mary Skrenes and drawn by Jim Mooney, and ran for 10 issues before cancellation for low sales, with a promise the story would conclude in Defenders, another comic that Gerber was writing for Marvel at the time. Despite its short run, it has remained a cult classic due to its intriguing characters and unusual storytelling. A 10-issue series revamping the character was published from 2007 to 2008, written by novelist Jonathan Lethem and drawn by Farel Dalrymple.

The main focus of Omega the Unknown was not on the superpowered person in an iconic costume and cape but a 12-year-old boy named James-Michael Starling who is revealed to have some connection to the superhero of the comic. Through the 10-issue run of the original comic book series, it is made clear that there is a connection between the laconic Omega and the strangely analytical child James-Michael, with most issues adding to the mysterious nature of their relationship.

In late 1978, Al Milgrom, the editor of The Defenders, assigned writer Steven Grant to complete the story, the conclusion of which was still being sought after in fan correspondence, even though Gerber had long since been fired by Marvel. This saw James-Michael point his mysterious powers at himself, causing himself to vanish.

Darkhold Omega #1 reveals that James-Michael's blast propelled his body to Other-Realm, now returned accompanied by the floating head of his robotic mother. Which I am sure won't cause any issues at all…

DARKHOLD OMEGA #1

MARVEL COMICS

OCT210862

(W) Steve Orlando (A) Cian Tormey (CA) Joe Bennett

THE FATE OF ALL EXISTENCE LIES IN THE HANDS OF FIVE TWISTED MINDS! Five of the world's greatest heroes – Spider-Man, Black Bolt, Blade, Wasp, and Iron Man – took a chance and read from the cursed Darkhold. They were meant to gain the power to fight back the dread elder god Chthon – but instead they've lost their minds and all they once held dear. Was it worth the cost? And who is their bold new ally – a product of Chthon's dark dimension, or something else entirely? Steve Orlando and Cian Tormey deliver a heart-pounding conclusion to the epic Darkhold event – and introduce a hero who will take the Marvel Universe by storm! RATED T+In Shops: Jan 05, 2022 SRP: $4.99