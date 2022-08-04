Dav Pilkey Launches Online Epic Comic Club to Get Kids Creating Comics

Alongside the announcement of the eleventh Dog Man graphic novel by Dav Pilkey, Dog Man: Twenty Thousand Fleas Under the Sea the best-selling superhero comic book series in the world, publisher Scholastic Graphix has launched a new online portal to encourage kids to create their own comic books.

His Dog Man spinoff series The Cat-Kid Comic Club is a how-to guide for kids to create comics, disguised in a story. But there is no disguise here. Dav Pilkey's Epic Comic Club is a new global online platform where kids can create their own comics. The COPPA-compliant site, EpicComicClub.com , opens up with a special message from Dav Pilkey encouraging kids to have fun making comics and features a place where kids can upload their stories in a safe and moderated environment, along with an "Epic Comic Club Wall" to showcase their comic creations. The online hub includes free monthly downloadable activities including comic starters, customizable official membership cards, collectible character badges, special sneak peeks, exclusive book news, and more. The Epic Comic Club site also will serve as a destination for educators, booksellers, parents, and caregivers around the globe to access free resources including tips on how to start their own Epic Comic Clubs at home, in bookstores, classrooms, or libraries. Additionally, Scholastic has created a special section on its existing HomeBase platform as another portal where kids can submit their comics and access more games inspired by Dav Pilkey's beloved characters.

Ellie Berger, President of Scholastic Trade, said: "Dav is one of the most inspiring and creative storytellers of this generation and the anticipation and strong demand for his books has been extraordinary. With the launch of 'Dav Pilkey's Epic Comic Club,' we can't wait to see kids' creativity and imagination come to life in their own comics."

The entry form for parents, teachers and guardians can be found here. Dav-Pilkey-Epic-Comic-Club-Official-Guide