Dave McKean/Neil Gaiman Miracleman & Mr Punch Original Art at Auction

Dave McKean, part of Neil Gaiman's projects, his most common collaborator, as part of ComicConnects' Original Artwork Auction today. The star will have to be the cover to Miracleman #20 and a page from their graphic novel, Mister Punch. Expect these to go for quite a pretty penny later today as they go under the hammer. MIRACLEMAN #20 Cover Dave McKean art; cover; 1991; image size 20" x 31" beautiful mixed media cover from Neil Gaiman's 'The Golden Age' – 30th of August.

From 'Winter's Tale', part four of Neil Gaiman's Miracleman: The Golden Age comes this spectacular cover by Dave McKean from a very fertile and creative portion of his career. Expertly crafted by combing three elements to create the final product, the top and bottom sections are original paintings while the center section is a color copy, the three elements were stitched together with gold thread (which was the unifying characteristic in all six of McKean's cover to The Golden Age). The cover features Winter Moran, super powered daughter of Miracleman and Liz Moran, who is featured in the issue. Dave McKean is Neil Gaiman's most frequent collaborator, most notably providing the covers to every issue of Gaiman's Sandman, they have continued to work together in various capacities throughout both of their remarkable careers. Mixed media. Art is in excellent condition. Professionally framed in a gold frame adorned with cherubs.

There's a video of the cover here. And the Mister Punch page below.

Beautiful page by Mckean from his and Neil Gaiman's 'The Tragical Comedy or Comical Tragedy of Mr. Punch'. McKean expertly combines photography and painting in this page from a transformative period of his work, trending away from traditional painting and embracing the combining of materials and formats. McKean is Neil Gaiman's most frequent collaborator, most notably providing the covers to every issue of Gaiman's Sandman, they have continued to work together in various capacities throughout both of their remarkable careers, and this may be the pinnacle of their comic book work together as it comes as each of them was at their creative peak. Mixed media. Art is in excellent condition. Signed by McKean. Includes an acetate text overlay.