Dave Sim Does Artificial Intelligence with Cerebus In Hell?Bot

Dave Sim's Cerebus In Hell solicited from Aardvark-Vanaheim in September, takes inspiration from Mike Mignola's Hellboy with Hell?Bot.

Dave Sim is switching temporarily on his War On Woke in his Cerebus In Hell comic book solicited from Aardvark-Vanaheim in September, taking inspiration from Mike Mignola's Hellboy with Hell?Bot. And it seems he's targeting AI, response to AI, and social media.

Cerebus In Hell Presents HELL?BOT ONE SHOT

AARDVARK VANAHEIM

JUL231279

(W) Dave Sim (A) Gustave Dore (A / CA) Dave Sim, David Birdsong

HELL?BOT! Whatever it is that you click on the Internet, he automatically gives you more of it. HELL?BOT! It's like a weird fever dream or the most horrible Dystopia Science Fiction film you've ever watched, provoking rage within you, but it's actually just on the little television with a typewriter you're carrying around in your pocket! HELL? BOT! Is this sounding at all familiar yet? It is? Please don't take it personally! Too late? You already HAVE taken it personally? HELL?BOT! What happens when Intelligence Becomes Completely Artificial? Too late? What, again? Why is everything Too Late, all of a sudden? HELL?BOT! If Hell?bot has the answer, he's keeping it to himself! Fortunately there are Thought Balloons. If this was a movie, you'd be going "But! But! He's just STANDING there!" Comic! Books! Rule! Totally!

In Shops: Sep 27, 2023

SRP: 4

CIH PRESENTS HELL BOT ONE SHOT SGN ED

AARDVARK VANAHEIM

JUL231280

(W) Dave Sim (A) Gustave Dore (A / CA) Dave Sim, David Birdsong

SPECIAL SIGNED AND NUMBERED BY DAVE SIM EDITION! BAGGED AND BOARDED!

In Shops: Sep 27, 2023

SRP: 15

In recent years, Dave Sim has taken his highly regarded 300-issue Cerebus graphic novel and transformed it into the ridiculed-then-mostly-ignored Cerebus In Hell. A series of one-shot cut-and-paste strips using his own work and that of Gustave Doré, alongside the likes of Carson Grubaugh and David Birdsong railing against and mocking what he sees as society's and comic books' moral deficiencies, with a series of Cerebus In Hell comics. And with each one-shot, tries to parody some aspect of comics and comics history in its cover and name, hoping to get some confused sales along the way along with a new issue number one. And, drop by drop, destroying what remains of his creative reputation. Maybe it's not too late to turn it around? He's doing signed versions as well now for an extra $11.

