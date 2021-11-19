Dave Sim Guarantees Cerebus' New Black Costume Is Not A Symbiote

Dave Sim has, in recent years, taken his highly regarded 300-issue Cerebus graphic novel and transformed it into the ridiculed-then-ignored Cerebus In Hell. A series of one-shot cut-and-paste strips using his own work and that of Gustave Dove, alongside Benjamin Hobbs, railing against what he sees as society's and comic books' deficiencies, with a series of Cerebus. And each one-shot trying to parody some aspect of comics and comics history in its cover and name, hoping to get some confused sales along the way. In February 2022, that means some kind of mashing between Detective Comics #27 that first featured Batman and Amazing Fantasy #15 that first featured Spider-Man… as well as the Venom symbiote costume he picked up in the eighties. So here are the Aardvark Vanaheim February 2022 solicitations. Oh look, he even uses the "R-word" on the cover. How edgy.

48-Page Annual in the middle of Winter! All black costumes! The kind fans like! Guaranteed not to turn into symbiotes later on! Heraclitus' New All-Black Costume. "My Girlfriend Fighting Crime With Her Hooters Out In An Otherwise All-Black Fishnet Body Stocking!" Spider-Vark's New Black Costume and the Amber Alert It Triggers! Borderline Bobbiey's New All-Black Costume: The Movie! "SilverCerebus And His Amazing All-Black Electric-Car Costume"! And just to top it all off, FOX NEWS Gehenna debuts their FOX ZOOM with Kent Olsen program. Talk about confusing!In Shops: Feb 23, 2022

Further collecting Cerebus' adventures in Hell? (with a question mark)! Including the sell-out parody of Batman: Damned, proving that even a low-budget publisher like Aardvark-Vanaheim can do a cheesy knock-off of Neil Gaiman's 1990 Books of Magic! Also, the first First annual Hallowe'en Special, featuring not only Benjamin Hobbs' sequel to The Varking Dead, but also TWO big 7-page gammakpooz stories written by Dave Sim, featuring multiple uses of the previously unpublished variant glamourpuss zombie cover! Collects Batvark: Penis #1, Vault of Cerebus #1, Spider-Whore #1, and Hermann #1.In Shops: Feb 23, 2022

