Dave Sim to Publish "Facsimile Cerebus The Aardvark" #1 in March 2024

For March 2024, Cerebus creator Dave Sim has another bandwagon to jump on, the "facsimile edition" collector market.

It looks like next week's Marvelmanvark oneshot from Dave Sim's Cerebus In Hell may be the last in the eighty-plus first issues of Cerebus In Hell as nothing new has been solicited since. We are also awaiting the Ninja High School crossover, But for March 2024, he has another bandwagon to jump on, the "facsimile edition" collector market, creating a new version of the original Cerebus The Aardvark #1 from 1977. Which has previously had unofficial counterfeit facsimile editions, of course. Just this time, he is charging $20 for it, or $30 signed…

CEREBUS THE AARDVARK #1 FACSIMILIE ED

JAN241267

(W) Dave Sim (A/CA) Dave Sim

Just in time for the 20th anniversary of the release of Cerebus #300! Read the one that started it all! Beginning in 1977 as a self-published parody of Barry Windsor-Smith's Conan, Dave Sim's Cerebus The Aardvark quickly grew into something much bigger, both artistically and commercially, revealing the untapped potential of the medium and influencing a wave of creators and comics (including Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Todd McFarlane's Spawn, among many others). Now you can own the remastered and restored edition of the first issue and see how it all began!

In Shops: Mar 27, 2024 SRP: $20.00 SIGNED $30.00

In recent years, Dave Sim has taken his highly regarded 300-issue Cerebus graphic novel and transformed it into the ridiculed-then-mostly-ignored Cerebus In Hell. A series of one-shot cut-and-paste strips using his own work and that of Gustave Doré, alongside the likes of Carson Grubaugh and David Birdsong railing against and mocking what he sees as society's and comic books' moral deficiencies, with a series of Cerebus In Hell comics. And with each one-shot, tried to parody some aspect of comics and comics history in its cover and name, hoping to get some confused sales along the way along with a new issue number one. Maybe for 2024, it will just be facsimiles of previous comic books?

