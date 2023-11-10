Posted in: Antarctic Press, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: ben dunn, cerebus, dave sim, ninja high school

Ninja High School Gets A Crossover With Cerebus The Aardvark

Ben Dunn has announced that he is working on a Ninja High School/Cerebus crossover with Dave Sim for 2024.

The crossover will feature NHS's original version characters, referenced as V1.

Ninja High School is a parody series that evolved into deeper storytelling.

Cerebus started as a Conan parody, transforming into an epic spanning 300 issues.

Ben Dunn posted to Facebook last week, "NINJA HIGH SCHOOL/CEREBUS crossover? Right now, I am in touch with DAVE SIM for a possible CEREBUS/NINJA HIGH SCHOOL crossover. We are in the early stages, and it is not 100%, but the door is open. I already have a story in mind, and it will take place with the V1 characters. Wish me luck!"

A few days later, Ben Dunn added, "Just got off the phone with Dave Sim. It's official. NINJA HIGH SCHOOL will be doing a crossover with CEREBUS the AARDVARK."

Ninja High School (also known as NHS) was created by Ben Dunn in 1987 and published by his publisher Antarctic Press. It focused on a few characters: Jeremy Feeple, a 16-year-old boy attending Quagmire High School; Asrial, an alien princess; and Ichi-kun Ichihonei, a ninja girl from Japan. The series has extended its cast across the school, but those would be the V1 characters if Dunn was considering a crossover. Originally a parody of anime and manga tropes, just like Cerebus began as a parody of Barry Windsor Smith's Conan The Barbarian, it soon became its own thing, delving into deeper stories and subjects. It saw around 160 issues published, half that of Cerebus.

Cerebus was created by Dave Sim and ran 300 issues from 1977 to 2004, with around 80 issues following as part of Following Cerebus and Cerebus In Hell. Initially a Conan parody, it became a sword and sorcery title in its own right, emphasising politics and tradition while also continuing to parody other aspects of the comic book industry as Cerebus moved from barbarian to Prime Minister to Pope, and n ow a denizen of his own very personal hell.

And now the two will be crossing over, somehow, somewhere, somewhen. A volume 1 Cerebus as well?

