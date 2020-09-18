Dave Sim Parodies Tom King's Rorschach in Cerebus In Hell: Hermann

The latest Cerebus In Hell one-shot planned by Dave Sim and his cohorts for December, Hermann, chooses to parody a comic book that hasn't even been published yet, Rorschach, the unauthorised Watchmen sequel by Tom King and Jorge Fornés, published by DC Comics next month. Bleeding Cool reported that the new Rorschach would be one inspired by Ayn Rand's political opposite, Hannah Arendt, rather than the Randian inspiration of the original. And honestly, we wouldn't have realised what was actually being parodied without this cover:

HERMANN ONE SHOT

AARDVARK VANAHEIM

OCT200993

(W) Dave Sim, Benjamin Hobbs, David Birdsong, Matt Dow (A) Dave Sim, Gustave Dore, David Birdsong (A/CA) Benjamin Hobbs

Finally! Aardvark-Vanaheim parodies a comic less than a year after it comes out! (of course, this means we have no idea what, specifically, we're making fun of…) See! Hermann, the modern-day Ayn Rand enthusiast and bovine-flesh-covered Aardvark! Witness! the pulse-pounding first appearance of the Bronze Age Hermann: Mr. H! Ponder! how a Bronze Age character can first appear in 2020! Marvel! at Hermann working from home as a stock boy! The Excitement Builds! as Kevin Eastman's Lucky Frank Miller Wall returns! In Shops: Dec 30, 2020 SRP: $4.00

And here is the original, for comparison.

RORSCHACH #1 (OF 12) CVR A JORGE FORNES Written by: Tom King

Art by: Jorge Fornes

Cover Art by: Jorge Fornes

Pages: 32 It's been 35 years since Ozymandias dropped a giant interdimensional squid on New York City, killing thousands and destroying the public's trust in heroes once and for all. And since that time, one figure in a fedora, mask, and trenchcoat has become a divisive culture icon. So what does it mean when Rorschach reappears as an assassin trying to kill a candidate running against President Robert Redford? Who is the man behind the mask, and why is he acting this way? It's up to one detective to uncover the true identity of this would-be killer—and it will take him into a web of conspiracies involving alien invasions, disgraced do-gooders, mystic visions, and yes, comic books. Writer Tom King joins forces with artist Jorge Fornés for a new miniseries that explores the mythic qualities of one of the most compelling characters from the bestselling graphic novel of all time, Watchmen. Release Date: 10/13/2020

FOC Date: 9/13/2020 11:59:59 PM Retail : $4.99