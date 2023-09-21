Posted in: Bad Idea, Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: david lapham, Maria Lapham, Underheist

David & Maria Lapham's Underheist From Boom Studios

David Lapham and Maria Lapham have a new series they are launching together from Boom Studios in December, called Underheist.

The road to hell is paved with good intentions. After a losing fight to gambling addiction, David hits rock bottom and decimates his personal life in the process. He'd do anything for one last chance to get on the straight and narrow and set things right. He may just be in luck, if you can call it that. Through the grapevine, David learns of a heist–one involving a tunnel system that no one knows better than the former NYC subway veteran. One last job, and he's home free. All he needs to do is make it out alive. "If you know our work then you know that we traditionally come at the crime genre from a very non-traditional angle with very non-traditional noir protagonists. I often call them "domestic noirs". But with Underheist, we had this idea for a more straightforward story, centered around maybe the most traditional crime trope—the heist. Of course, we can't do anything straightforward for more than five minutes, and very quickly all these twisted, nightmarish ideas started to flood in…" said David Lapham. "A supernatural heist story is a compelling premise. One told by David and Maria Lapham is a no-brainer," said Acquisitions Editor Jon Moisan. "Do yourself a favor and preorder a copy for you and everyone you know. No one is going to want to miss out on Underheist. It's a hell of a good time."

Underheist #1 will be published on the 13th of December, with variant covers by Dave Johnson and Goran Sudzuka.

