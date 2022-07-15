David Messina Launches 3Keys at Image Comics in October

David Messina will write and draw a new creator-owned series at Image Comics, 3keys, launching in October. Messina describes 3keys as "a declaration of love toward pop culture," which just so happens to be one of the Five Essential Comic Book Pitches Every Creator Needs If They Want to Land an Image Series About One of the Five Things Image Publishes Series About, along with "gods living in the world of humans," "music as a superpower," "dragon men with insatiable lust," and "the future, but it's bad." So you know this is going to be good!

The press release describes the concept behind 3Keys:

Han Solo artist David Messina invites readers to explore the mysterious world of 3Keys. This apocalyptic five-issue miniseries is set to launch from Image Comics this October. In 3Keys, writer/artist Messina invites you to explore a mysterious world where inhabitants of another dimension flee into our reality in order to save themselves from the terrible wrath of the Great Old Ones… or to perhaps instead prepare us for a final, devastating invasion, with only an impetuous young comic-store clerk and her sardonic, furry and surprisingly violent mentor standing in the way.

And in that press release, Messina said:

3Keys is not only an action-horror story about a friendship greater than the apocalypse. But it is also a declaration of love toward pop culture and the sense of wonder that kept us in suspense as we read the books and comic books that have really stayed with us.

3Keys #1 will be in stores on October 5th, with a variant cover by Werther Dell'Edera and an "Action Figure" incentive variant. You can see those covers below: