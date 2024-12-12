Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dynamite | Tagged: david o'sullivan, terminator

David O'Sullivan Who Replaced Luke Sparrow On Terminator, Now Replaced

David O'Sullivan, who replaced Luke Sparrow on Dynamite's Terminator comic book, now replaced by Lorenzo Re and Joe Mulvey.

Article Summary David O'Sullivan replaced by Lorenzo Re & Joe Mulvey on Dynamite's Terminator comic issues 4, 5, & 6.

Luke Sparrow initially launched the series, O'Sullivan took over for issue #2, now more changes.

Upcoming stories set in intense Cold War '86 & space race '61, adding new dimensions to Terminator lore.

Declan Shalvey continues writing with dynamic covers from Shalvey, Galmon, Staggs, and Cousens.

Dynamite has announced that The Terminator, which saw its third issue published this week, will see series artist David O'Sullivan replaced on upcoming issues. Terminator #4 for January will see him replaced by Lorenzo Re, who will also draw issue 6 out in March, while Joe Mulvey will draw issue 5. Originally the series was launched with artist Luke Sparrow, who was also solicited for issue 2, only to be replaced by O'Sullivan in print. O'Sullivan was solicited for #3 and actually drew it, but no more it seems, at least for now. No explanation has been given for these post-solicit changes. but last week, Dynamite tweeted out "Monday is the Final Order Cutoff for The Terminator #4 from Declan Shalvey and David O'Sullivan" for writer Declan Shalvey quote tweeting a response, "NOTE! The artist of this issue is Lorenzo Re, who is doing some wonderfully moody work with @TheMarvelousMrC colours" and David O'Sullivan retweeted that post that's suggests, whatever the situation, he's okay with it.

Here are the new solicits. The covers still have the old credits. For now.

TERMINATOR #4 CVR A SHALVEY

DYNAMITE

NOV240279

(W) Declan Shalvey (A) Lorenzo Re (CA) Declan Shalvey

The year is 1986, and the Cold War is at its height. Across the globe, American and Soviet submarines play a deadly game of cat and mouse, hidden deep beneath the surface of the world's oceans. Armed with enough firepower to destroy a continent, these vessels are among the remote and secure locations on the planet.

They're also one of the most tempting targets imaginable for an enemy who can see the future – particularly one that wants more than anything to set off a nuclear holocaust!

The unstoppable comics machine that is DECLAN SHALVEY and LORENZO RE open a deadly new front in the war against the machines with The Terminator #4 – securely enveloped in sonar-absorbing covers by SHALVEY, EDWIN GALMON, CAT STAGGS, and DAVID COUSENS. In Shops: Jan 15, 2025 SRP: $4.99

TERMINATOR #5 CVR A SHALVEY

DYNAMITE

DEC240312

(W) Declan Shalvey (A) Joe Mulvey (CA) Declan Shalvey

It's 1961, and high above the launch pads of Florida and central Asia, the US and the USSR are racing to claim the ultimate high ground of space. America's accelerated program of manned missions, Project Mercury, is poised to put its first crews into orbit – but something even deadlier than Cold War rivalries may be hitching a ride! Ground controllers DECLAN SHALVEY and JOE MULVEY orchestrate a flawless countdown of sci-fi suspense with The Terminator #5 – securely sealed in pressurized covers by SHALVEY, EDWIN GALMON, CAT STAGGS, and DAVID COUSENS! In Shops: Feb 19, 2025 SRP: $4.99

