Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dynamite | Tagged: Barfbarella, duck tales, green hornet, november 2024, red sonja, thundercats

Duck Tales & Green Hornet/Miss Fury in Dynamite November 2024 Solicits

Dynamite launches Duck Tales #1 and Green Hornet/Miss Fury #1 in their November 2024 solicits and solicitations.

Article Summary Dynamite's November 2024 lineup features new launches Duck Tales #1 and Green Hornet/Miss Fury #1.

Duck Tales #1 & Green Hornet/Miss Fury #1 mix action & adventure with stunning covers and renowned creators.

Tune in for more adventures with Terminator, Thundercats, Red Sonja, Barbarella, Jonny Quest, and more.

Get ready for thrilling stories from Duckburg, noir mysteries, and galaxy-spanning quests in Dynamite's latest releases.

Dynamite launches Duck Tales #1 by Brandon Montclare and Tommaso Ronda as well as Green Hornet/Miss Fury #1 by Alex Segura and Federico Sorressa in their November 2024 solicits and solicitations. As well as more Terminator, Thundercats, Red Sonja, Barbarella, Jonny Quest, Space Ghost, Lilo & Stitch, Powerpuff Girls and James Bond.

DUCKTALES #1 CVR A BIGARELLA

DYNAMITE

SEP240138

SEP240139 – DUCKTALES #1 CVR B TOMASELLI

SEP240140 – DUCKTALES #1 CVR C LAURO

SEP240141 – DUCKTALES #1 CVR D QUAH

SEP240142 – DUCKTALES #1 CVR E CLASSIC CHARACTER ART

SEP240143 – DUCKTALES #1 CVR F BIGARELLA FOIL

SEP240144 – DUCKTALES #1 CVR G BIGARELLA FOIL VIRGIN

SEP240145 – DUCKTALES #1 CVR H BLANK AUTHENTIX

SEP240146 – DUCKTALES #1 CVR I TOMASELLI METAL PREMIUM

SEP240147 – DUCKTALES #1 CVR J BIGARELLA LTD VIRGIN

SEP240148 – DUCKTALES #1 CVR K 10 COPY INCV QUAH FOIL

SEP240149 – DUCKTALES #1 CVR L 10 COPY INCV LAURO FOIL

SEP240150 – DUCKTALES #1 CVR M 15 COPY INCV QUAH FOIL VIRGIN

SEP240151 – DUCKTALES #1 CVR N 15 COPY INCV LAURO FOIL VIRGIN

SEP240152 – DUCKTALES #1 CVR O 20 COPY INCV QUAH VIRGIN

SEP240153 – DUCKTALES #1 CVR P 25 COPY INCV QUAH B&W

SEP240154 – DUCKTALES #1 CVR Q 40 COPY INCV CLASSIC ART VIRGIN

SEP240155 – DUCKTALES #1 CVR R 50 COPY INCV LAURO VIRGIN

SEP240156 – DUCKTALES #1 CVR S 75 COPY INCV QUAH B&W VIRGIN

SEP240157 – DUCKTALES #1 CVR T 100 COPY INCV TOMASELLI VIRGIN

(W) Brandon Montclare (A) Tommaso Ronda (CA) Ivan Bigarella

The ridiculously wealthy Scrooge McDuck is the most famous resident of Duckburg-but his fortune goes far beyond mere currency. To his young nephews, "Unca" Scrooge is rich in something even more important than money stories!

Whether it's the saga of how he dug his first million out of the Klondike, or the many times he saved his lucky Number One Dime from the clutches of Magica De Spell, the feisty tycoon is a font of mesmerizing tales and Huey, Dewey, and Louie can't get enough!

But even as they pester their Uncle to share more yarns of his legendary quests and globetrotting treasure hunts, the three boys are about to learn that the most valuable item Scrooge McDuck owns isn't locked up in his absurdly capacious Money Bin -it's the lifetime of wisdom he's got stockpiled inside his head!

Writer BRANDON MONTCLARE (Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, Rocket Girl) and artist TOMMASO RONDA (Kalya) uncover a vein of solid gold adventures with Duck Tales #1 burnished by billion-dollar covers from IVAN BIGARELLA, FRANCESCO TOMASELLI, CARLO LAURO, and ALAN QUAH!

In Shops: Nov 06, 2024

GREEN HORNET MISS FURY #1 CVR A FRANCAVILLA

DYNAMITE

SEP240158

SEP240159 – GREEN HORNET MISS FURY #1 CVR B LEE & CHUNG

SEP240160 – GREEN HORNET MISS FURY #1 CVR C CASE

SEP240161 – GREEN HORNET MISS FURY #1 CVR D EDGAR

SEP240162 – GREEN HORNET MISS FURY #1 CVR E CASE FOIL

SEP240163 – GREEN HORNET MISS FURY #1 CVR F CASE FOIL VIRGIN

SEP240164 – GREEN HORNET MISS FURY #1 CVR G BLANK AUTHENTIX

SEP240165 – GREEN HORNET MISS FURY #1 CVR H CASE METAL PREMIUM

SEP240166 – GREEN HORNET MISS FURY #1 CVR I FRANCAVILLA LTD VIRGIN

SEP240167 – GREEN HORNET MISS FURY #1 CVR J 10 COPY INCV EDGAR LINE ART

SEP240168 – GREEN HORNET MISS FURY #1 CVR K 10 COPY INCV CASE B&W

SEP240169 – GREEN HORNET MISS FURY #1 CVR L 15 COPY INCV LEE LINE ART

SEP240170 – GREEN HORNET MISS FURY #1 CVR M 20 COPY INCV EDGAR LINE ART

SEP240171 – GREEN HORNET MISS FURY #1 CVR N 20 COPY INCV CASE B&W VIRGIN

SEP240172 – GREEN HORNET MISS FURY #1 CVR O 25 COPY INCV LEE LINE ART VI

SEP240173 – GREEN HORNET MISS FURY #1 CVR P 30 COPY INCV EDGAR VIRGIN

SEP240174 – GREEN HORNET MISS FURY #1 CVR Q 40 COPY INCV CASE VIRGIN

SEP240175 – GREEN HORNET MISS FURY #1 CVR R 50 COPY INCV LEE & CHUNG VIR

(W) Alex Segura (A) Federico Sorressa (CA) Francesco Francavilla

When Marla Drake and Britt Reid meet, sparks fly and it's not just because of the bullets ricocheting around them!

As their alter egos Miss Fury and The Green Hornet, the two vigilantes have very different styles of crimefighting. But when they both turn up to investigate the murder of beloved professor Javier Mercado, they soon discover that they have more in common than they realized: Mercado was a mentor to both of them at different times, back when he too led a double life as the Silver Shrike.

With each having a personal stake in finding Mercado's killer, Drake and Reid must learn how to work together to solve the case if they don't want to end up sabotaging each other's efforts. But there's another, even more compelling reason to join forces: Whoever killed the Silver Shrike is going after other heroes, past and present and at the top of that list are Miss Fury and the Green Hornet!

Award-winning author ALEX SEGURA (Star Wars, Secret Identity) and rising star artist FEDERICO SORRESSA kick off the action in the finest noir tradition in The Green Hornet/Miss Fury #1 featuring hard-boiled covers from FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA, JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG, JONATHAN CASE, and JACOB EDGAR!

In Shops: Nov 27, 2024

SRP: 0

TERMINATOR #2 CVR A SHALVEY

DYNAMITE

SEP240197

SEP240198 – TERMINATOR #2 CVR B GALMON

SEP240199 – TERMINATOR #2 CVR C MOSS

SEP240200 – TERMINATOR #2 CVR D COUSENS

SEP240201 – TERMINATOR #2 CVR E SHALVEY FOIL

SEP240202 – TERMINATOR #2 CVR F SHALVEY FOIL VIRGIN

SEP240203 – TERMINATOR #2 CVR G SHALVEY METAL PREMIUM

SEP240204 – TERMINATOR #2 CVR H SHALVEY LTD VIRGIN

SEP240205 – TERMINATOR #2 CVR I 10 COPY INCV GALMON FOIL

SEP240206 – TERMINATOR #2 CVR J 15 COPY INCV GALMON FOIL VIRGIN

SEP240207 – TERMINATOR #2 CVR K 20 COPY INCV SHALVEY LINE ART

SEP240208 – TERMINATOR #2 CVR L 25 COPY INCV SHALVEY LINE ART VIRGIN

SEP240209 – TERMINATOR #2 CVR M 30 COPY INCV COUSENS VIRGIN

SEP240210 – TERMINATOR #2 CVR N 40 COPY INCV MOSS VIRGIN

SEP240211 – TERMINATOR #2 CVR O 50 COPY INCV GALMON VIRGIN

(W) Declan Shalvey (A) Luke Sparrow (CA) Declan Shalvey

Saigon, 1975-The war is winding down, and American forces are in retreat. One G.I. is enjoying his final leave in South Vietnam's capital city when he is urgently recalled to the front. Back on the line, Private Duggan finds that his sector is being overrun by a mysterious enemy force one that doesn't operate like any Viet Cong or NVA unit he's ever faced.

As rumors spread through the ranks about a "one-man Charlie platoon," Duggan and his squad suddenly come under murderous fire. Through the thick jungle air the trapped men spy their attacker a lone figure, seemingly impervious to bullets and grenades, completely devoid of fear or hesitation. Implacable. Inescapable. Inhuman.

Author DECLAN SHALVEY (ThunderCats, Alien) and artist LUKE SPARROW (Star Trek) get down in the mud with the second issue of their hotly anticipated new Terminator series, opening a groundbreaking new front in the war against the machines and featuring bulletproof covers from SHALVEY, EDWIN GALMON, DREW MOSS, and DAVID COUSENS!

In Shops: Nov 13, 2024

SRP: 0

BARBARELLA #2 CVR A LINSNER

DYNAMITE

SEP240212

SEP240213 – BARBARELLA #2 CVR B WU

SEP240214 – BARBARELLA #2 CVR C PACE

SEP240215 – BARBARELLA #2 CVR D COSPLAY

SEP240216 – BARBARELLA #2 CVR E LINSNER METAL PREMIUM

SEP240217 – BARBARELLA #2 CVR F LINSNER LTD VIRGIN

SEP240218 – BARBARELLA #2 CVR G 7 COPY INCV MOROZOVA ORIGINAL

SEP240219 – BARBARELLA #2 CVR H 10 COPY INCV COSPLAY VIRGIN

SEP240220 – BARBARELLA #2 CVR I 15 COPY INCV LINSNER LINE ART

SEP240221 – BARBARELLA #2 CVR J 20 COPY INCV MOROZOVA VIRGIN

SEP240222 – BARBARELLA #2 CVR K 20 COPY INCV PACE VIRGIN

SEP240223 – BARBARELLA #2 CVR L 25 COPY INCV LINSNER LINE ART

SEP240224 – BARBARELLA #2 CVR M 25 COPY INCV WU VIRGIN

(W) Blake Northcott (CA) Joseph Michael Linsner

With her ship blown to pieces and the entire galaxy watching, Barbarella, Vix, and their unlikely new ally frantically search for a way off the perilous Planet V. But now that she's the unwitting star of her own show, the deranged programming Director won't let her go without a fight. Meanwhile, an old ally returns with a matter of grave concern.

From Blake Northcott (Vampirella, Catwoman, Heavy Metal Magazine) and Anna Morozova (Judge Dredd, 2000AD). Get your popcorn ready, because it's gonna be a hell of a show!

ALL COVERS CARDSTOCK

In Shops: Nov 06, 2024

SRP: 0

JONNY QUEST #4 CVR A HARDIN

DYNAMITE

SEP240225

SEP240226 – JONNY QUEST #4 CVR B LEE

SEP240227 – JONNY QUEST #4 CVR C RANEY

SEP240228 – JONNY QUEST #4 CVR D PACE

SEP240229 – JONNY QUEST #4 CVR E HARDIN LTD VIRGIN

SEP240230 – JONNY QUEST #4 CVR F 10 COPY INCV PACE LINE ART

SEP240231 – JONNY QUEST #4 CVR G 10 COPY INCV RANEY LINE ART

SEP240232 – JONNY QUEST #4 CVR H 15 COPY INCV LEE LINE ART

SEP240233 – JONNY QUEST #4 CVR I 15 COPY INCV HARDIN LINE ART

SEP240234 – JONNY QUEST #4 CVR J 20 COPY INCV PACE VIRGIN

SEP240235 – JONNY QUEST #4 CVR K 25 COPY INCV RANEY VIRGIN

SEP240236 – JONNY QUEST #4 CVR L 30 COPY INCV LEE VIRGIN

SEP240237 – JONNY QUEST #1 LAYTON LINE ART VIRGIN DE EXC

(W) Joe Casey (A) Sebastian Piriz (CA) Chad Hardin

Jonny Quest has been kidnapped! Hadji, too! And the Quest family will do whatever it takes to find him! But once they do-the real work begins! Get ready to take the idea of a classic globe-hopping adventure to a whole new level!

ALL COVERS CARDSTOCK

In Shops: Nov 13, 2024

SRP: 0

LILO & STITCH #8 CVR A BALDARI

DYNAMITE

SEP240238

SEP240239 – LILO & STITCH #8 CVR B FORSTNER

SEP240240 – LILO & STITCH #8 CVR C GALMON

SEP240241 – LILO & STITCH #8 CVR D ROUSSEAU COLOR BLEED

SEP240242 – LILO & STITCH #8 CVR E 7 COPY INCV ROUSSEAU COLOR BLEED VIRG

SEP240243 – LILO & STITCH #8 CVR F 10 COPY INCV GALMON VIRGIN

SEP240244 – LILO & STITCH #8 CVR G 15 COPY INCV FORSTNER VIRGIN

SEP240245 – LILO & STITCH #8 CVR H 15 COPY INCV BALDARI VIRGIN

(W) Greg Pak (A) Giulia Giacomino (CA) Nicoletta Baldari

When Lilo and Stitch discover that the families of their monster friends are being held behind bars in a maximum-security zoo, they immediately demand that the Galactic Federation set them free. But the treaty that keeps them locked up is ironclad, and not even the Grand Councilwoman herself can break it.

Will the pair patiently wait the 30 years that it will take for an amendment to the treaty to be passed by the Federation bureaucracy? Well, anything is possible -but to find out what really happens, pick up GREG PAK and GIULIA GIACOMINO's Lilo & Stitch #8, where answers awaits within eye-catching covers by NICOLETTA BALDARI, TRISH FORSTNER, EDWIN GALMON, and CRAIG ROUSSEAU!

ALL CARDSTOCK COVERS!

In Shops: Nov 27, 2024

POWERPUFF GIRLS #5 CVR A GANUCHEAU

DYNAMITE

SEP240248

SEP240249 – POWERPUFF GIRLS #5 CVR B DANINO

SEP240250 – POWERPUFF GIRLS #5 CVR C BRANDT & STEIN

SEP240251 – POWERPUFF GIRLS #5 CVR D QUALANO

SEP240252 – POWERPUFF GIRLS #5 CVR E 10 COPY INCV HEASER ORIGINAL

SEP240253 – POWERPUFF GIRLS #5 CVR F 10 COPY INCV HAESER ORIGINAL VIRGIN

SEP240254 – POWERPUFF GIRLS #5 CVR G 15 COPY INCV QUALANO VIRGIN

SEP240255 – POWERPUFF GIRLS #5 CVR H 15 COPY INCV DANINO VIRGIN

SEP240256 – POWERPUFF GIRLS #5 CVR I 20 COPY INCV BRANDT & STEIN VIRGIN

SEP240257 – POWERPUFF GIRLS #5 CVR J 25 COPY INCV GANUCHEAU VIRGIN

(W) Paulina Ganucheau (A) Silvia De Ventura (CA) Paulina Ganucheau

Sometimes a supervillain just needs to get away from it all and the further away Mojo Jojo can get from Townsville and its super-adorable protectors, the Powerpuff Girls, the better!

The Moon sounds like to perfect place for some peace and quiet (and maybe a new secret base). But there's always a fly in the ointment – in this case, a Moon Monster who doesn't take kindly to Mojo's renovation plans! The resulting luna-cy threatens not only Townsville but the whole world with cosmic destruction and Bubbles, Blossom, and Buttercup will have to power up a dynamic old friend in order to save the day!

Writer PAULINA GANUCHEAU and artist SILVIA DE VENTURA launch the fun into orbit with The Powerpuff Girls #5- boosted by covers from GANUCHEAU, KENYA DANINO, TED BRANDT & RO STEIN, and PASQUALE QUALANO!

ALL CARDSTOCK COVERS

In Shops: Nov 20, 2024

RED SONJA 2023 #16 CVR A PARRILLO

DYNAMITE

SEP240258

SEP240259 – RED SONJA 2023 #16 CVR B BARENDS

SEP240260 – RED SONJA 2023 #16 CVR C LINSNER

SEP240261 – RED SONJA 2023 #16 CVR D GEOVANI

SEP240262 – RED SONJA 2023 #16 CVR E COSPLAY

SEP240263 – RED SONJA 2023 #16 CVR F 10 COPY INCV FRISON MODERN ICON

SEP240264 – RED SONJA 2023 #16 CVR G 10 COPY INCV COSPLAY VIRGIN

SEP240265 – RED SONJA 2023 #16 CVR H 15 COPY INCV LINSNER VIRGIN

SEP240266 – RED SONJA 2023 #16 CVR I 15 COPY INCV GEOVANNI VIRGIN

SEP240267 – RED SONJA 2023 #16 CVR J 15 COPY INCV BARENDS VIRGIN

SEP240268 – RED SONJA 2023 #16 CVR K PARRILLO LTD VIRGIN

(W) Torunn Gronbekk (A) Walter Geovani (CA) Lucio Parrillo

After shattering chains, breaking oaths, and defying prophecies, Red Sonja's fate becomes as unknowable as the world's. Venturing deeper into the land of the damned, she seeks to uncover the secrets of death. But in the shadows below, countless horrors lie in slumber, and disturbing the peace comes at a grave price.

Written By Torunn Gr nbekk and featuring art by Red Sonja super-star Walter Geovani (colors by Omi Remalante, Jr.), this new series dives deep into Sonja's world, exploring the darkness of Hyboria like never before. And what an amazing series of covers: Walter Geovani, Lucio Parillo, Joseph Linsner, Kayla Jean (Cosplay) and Bjorn Barends!

ALL COVERS CARDSTOCK

In Shops: Nov 27, 2024

RED SONJA DEATH AND THE DEVIL #3 CVR A LINSNER

DYNAMITE

SEP240270

SEP240271 – RED SONJA DEATH AND THE DEVIL #3 CVR B CELINA

SEP240272 – RED SONJA DEATH AND THE DEVIL #3 CVR C MORITAT

SEP240273 – RED SONJA DEATH AND THE DEVIL #3 CVR D COSPLAY

SEP240274 – RED SONJA DEATH AND THE DEVIL #3 CVR E LINSNER METAL PREMIUM

SEP240275 – RED SONJA DEATH AND THE DEVIL #3 CVR F LINSNER LTD VIRGIN (C

SEP240276 – RED SONJA DEATH AND THE DEVIL #3 CVR G 10 COPY INCV COSPLAY

SEP240277 – RED SONJA DEATH AND THE DEVIL #3 CVR H 15 COPY INCV LINSNER

SEP240278 – RED SONJA DEATH AND THE DEVIL #3 CVR I 20 COPY INCV MORITAT

SEP240279 – RED SONJA DEATH AND THE DEVIL #3 CVR J 25 COPY INCV MORITAT

SEP240280 – RED SONJA DEATH AND THE DEVIL #3 CVR K 30 COPY INCV CELINA V

(W) Luke Lieberman (A) Alberto Locatelli (CA) Joseph Michael Linsner

The quest to rescue the kidnapped Prince continues for the scarlet warrior, Red Sonja, and her new companion, the mysterious Bloodless! Discover more about Bloodless' backstory, what dark past has lead this character to be who they are today, including their odd ability to speak to the dead. Get tangled in the tale of the Prince, and see what the Sons of Set have planned for him, as well as for the rest of the land. This is not an idle story, for the redheaded devil's blade cannot be quenched without danger and deception to interrupt her quest!

Quench your own thirst for action and adventure with the continuation of Luke Leiberman's Red Sonja, masterfully drawn by Alverto Locatelli, featuring cover artists such as Joseph Michael Linsner, Celina and Moritat! See the full breath of this tale come to life in issue 3 of series, coming this November!

ALL COVERS CARDSTOCK

In Shops: Nov 06, 2024

SPACE GHOST #7 CVR A MATTINA

DYNAMITE

SEP240281

SEP240282 – SPACE GHOST #7 CVR B LEE & CHUNG

SEP240283 – SPACE GHOST #7 CVR C BARENDS

SEP240284 – SPACE GHOST #7 CVR D MARQUES

SEP240285 – SPACE GHOST #7 CVR E MATTINA METAL PREMIUM

SEP240286 – SPACE GHOST #7 CVR F MARQUES

SEP240287 – SPACE GHOST #7 CVR G 10 COPY INCV BARENDS VIRGIN

SEP240288 – SPACE GHOST #7 CVR H 15 COPY INCV LEE LINE ART

SEP240289 – SPACE GHOST #7 CVR I 20 COPY INCV MARQUES LINE ART

SEP240290 – SPACE GHOST #7 CVR J 25 COPY INCV LEE LINE ART VIRGIN

SEP240291 – SPACE GHOST #7 CVR K 30 COPY INCV MARQUES LINE ART B&W VIRGI

SEP240292 – SPACE GHOST #7 CVR L 40 COPY INCV LEE & CHUNG VIRGIN

SEP240293 – SPACE GHOST #7 CVR M 50 COPY INCV MATTINA VIRGIN

(W) David Pepose (A) Jonathan Lau (CA) Francesco Mattina

In this issue: Our human heroes find themselves trapped on a mysterious jungle planet where they face The Creature King, who commands a host of beasts to do his nefarious bidding. In their most desperate hour of need, the team turns to the one member who can save them-Blip!

An all-new arc begins for the phenomenally successful series as acclaimed author DAVID PEPOSE and virtuoso artist JONATHAN LAU continue their exploration of the wonders (and dangers) of the galaxy with help from space- age cover artists FRANCESCO MATTINA, JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG, BJORN BARENDS, and ANTHONY MARQUES!

ALL COVERS CARDSTOCK

In Shops: Nov 13, 2024

THUNDERCATS #10 CVR A NAKAYAMA

DYNAMITE

SEP240298

SEP240299 – THUNDERCATS #10 CVR B PARRILLO

SEP240300 – THUNDERCATS #10 CVR C SHALVEY

SEP240301 – THUNDERCATS #10 CVR D LEE & CHUNG

SEP240302 – THUNDERCATS #10 CVR E RAHZZAH

SEP240303 – THUNDERCATS #10 CVR F PARRILLO FOIL

SEP240304 – THUNDERCATS #10 CVR G PARRILLO FOIL VIRGIN

SEP240305 – THUNDERCATS #10 CVR H NAKAYAMA METAL PREMIUM

SEP240306 – THUNDERCATS #10 CVR I NAKAYAMA LTD VIRGIN

SEP240307 – THUNDERCATS #10 CVR J 10 COPY INCV SHALVEY LINE ART

SEP240308 – THUNDERCATS #10 CVR K 10 COPY INCV NAKAYAMA FOIL

SEP240309 – THUNDERCATS #10 CVR L 15 COPY INCV NAKAYAMA FOIL VIRGIN

SEP240310 – THUNDERCATS #10 CVR M 15 COPY INCV SHALVEY LINE ART VIRGIN (

SEP240311 – THUNDERCATS #10 CVR N 20 COPY INCV SHALVEY VIRGIN

SEP240312 – THUNDERCATS #10 CVR O 25 COPY INCV PARRILLO VIRGIN

SEP240313 – THUNDERCATS #10 CVR P 30 COPY INCV LEE & CHUNG VIRGIN

SEP240314 – THUNDERCATS #10 CVR Q 40 COPY INCV RAHZZAH VIRGIN

(W) Declan Shalvey (A) Joe Mulvey (CA) David Nakayama

In this special standalone issue, the perspective shifts from the besieged ThunderCats to the attacking Mu'Tants. In the quiet before the assault seen in issue #9, Slithe thinks back over his old life on Plun'Darr, and how his world was shattered by the Great War with Thundera. But even as he readies his forces, other eyes are upon him unsuspected watchers who are neither Thunderan nor Mu Tant!

Acclaimed author DECLAN SHALVEY is joined by guest artist JOE MULVEY for this thoughtful tale of adversaries and loss, complemented by captivating covers from SHALVEY, DAVID NAKAYAMA, LUCIO PARRILLO, JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG, and RAHZZAH!

ALL CARDSTOCK COVERS

In Shops: Nov 20, 2024

THUNDERCATS CHEETARA #5 CVR A LEE

DYNAMITE

SEP240315

SEP240316 – THUNDERCATS CHEETARA #5 CVR B BRANDT & STEIN

SEP240317 – THUNDERCATS CHEETARA #5 CVR C LEIRIX

SEP240318 – THUNDERCATS CHEETARA #5 CVR D GALMON

SEP240319 – THUNDERCATS CHEETARA #5 CVR E STAGGS

SEP240320 – THUNDERCATS CHEETARA #5 CVR F GALMON METAL PREMIUM

SEP240321 – THUNDERCATS CHEETARA #5 CVR G LIERIX LTD VIRGIN

SEP240322 – THUNDERCATS CHEETARA #5 CVR H 10 COPY INCV STAGGS VIRGIN

SEP240323 – THUNDERCATS CHEETARA #5 CVR I 15 COPY INCV LEE VIRGIN

SEP240324 – THUNDERCATS CHEETARA #5 CVR J 20 COPY INCV BRANDT & STEIN B&

SEP240325 – THUNDERCATS CHEETARA #5 CVR K 25 COPY INCV BRANDT & STEIN VI

SEP240326 – THUNDERCATS CHEETARA #5 CVR L 30 COPY INCV GALMON VIRGIN

(W) Soo Lee (A) Domenico Carbone (CA) Soo Lee

With her visions of a potential apocalypse becoming ever clearer as the years wear on, Cheetara sets herself to preparing with Jaga as best they can for the challenges that lie ahead all the while knowing that the ultimate hope of Thundera and the destiny of its young leader-in-waiting depend on her.

Multitalented storyteller SOO LEE and artist DOMENICO CARBONE close out their unpar- alleled exploration of Thundera's legacy with ThunderCats: Cheetara #5 memorialized with carefully crafted covers from LEE, LESLEY "LEIRIX" LI, EDWIN GALMON, and CAT STAGGS!

ALL CARDSTOCK COVERS

In Shops: Nov 06, 2024

VAMPIRELLA #674 CVR A PARRILLO

DYNAMITE

SEP240327

SEP240328 – VAMPIRELLA #674 CVR B CHATZOUDIS

SEP240329 – VAMPIRELLA #674 CVR C SUHNG

SEP240330 – VAMPIRELLA #674 CVR D COSPLAY

SEP240331 – VAMPIRELLA #674 CVR E PARRILLO LTD VIRGIN

SEP240332 – VAMPIRELLA #674 CVR F 10 COPY INCV COSPLAY VIRGIN

SEP240333 – VAMPIRELLA #674 CVR G 10 COPY INCV PARRILLO ULTRAVIOLET VIRG

SEP240334 – VAMPIRELLA #674 CVR H 15 COPY INCV PARRILLO TINT

SEP240335 – VAMPIRELLA #674 CVR I 20 COPY INCV CHATZOUDIS VIRGIN

SEP240336 – VAMPIRELLA #674 CVR J 25 COPY INCV SUHNG VIRGIN

(W) Christopher Priest (A) Ivan F Silva (CA) Lucio Parrillo

The "Dark World" saga concludes as the astral plane collapses around Draculina while she attempts to fight off deadly menaces generated form her own subconscious, including a murderous Vampirella and the lion-king of a horde of deadly mutated creatures! Dracula becomes her unlikely ally while claiming to be her father!

ALL COVERS CARDSTOCK

In Shops: Nov 20, 2024

JAMES BOND 07 YOUR COLD COLD HEART HC SGN ED

DYNAMITE

SEP240340

(W) Garth Ennis (A) Rapha Lobosco (CA) Dave Johnson

"Codename: Stalvoda

Translation (from Russian): Steel Water

It kills without trace. Puts unspeakable power in the hands of a madman. Buried in its chemical formula is the means of ending the worldwide balance of power. MI6 thought they controlled it – but in fact, British Intelligence have now fallen victim to a decades-old conspiracy, reaching back into the mists of the Cold War.

James Bond is assigned to retrieve the lethal compound – and finds himself in a race against friend and foe alike, from the icy cold of Earth's orbit to the endless wastes of the deserts below. The stakes could not be higher – and, as the opposition soon finds out, 007 will do whatever it takes to get the job done.

Writer GARTH ENNIS (The Boys, Preacher, Battlefields, The Punisher) joins artist RAPHA LOBOSCO (James Bond: Black Box) to present this special hardcover volume of James Bond 007: Your Cold, Cold Heart, collecting the complete six-issue series marking ten years of Dynamite publishing James Bond comics, and featuring a complete cover gallery by cover artist DAVE JOHNSON (100 Bullets, Superman: Red Son, Deadpool)."

In Shops: Nov 06, 2024

SPACE GHOST HC VOL 01 GHOSTS COMFORT US DM SGN ED

DYNAMITE

SEP240297

(W) David Pepose (A) Jonathan Lau (CA) Michael Cho

Greed and corruption flourish in the darkness between stars. With the territories of the Galactic Federation spread far and wide across the vastness of space, pirates and hijackers ransack the distant colonies with cruel disregard for the innocent scientists living within them.

Yet there is a cosmic vigilante who metes out justice throughout the galaxy, bringing vengeance to those prey upon the defenseless.

Some say he is a policeman who has abandoned the strictures of the law. Others say he is a phantom, the sole survivor of a war-torn planet. And those who have survived his wrath claim he is more a force of nature, able to bend the very elements of Creation to decimate his enemies.

They call him the SPACE GHOST – and his adventures begin here!

In Shops: Nov 13, 2024

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!