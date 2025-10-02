Posted in: Comics | Tagged: addiction, David Quinn, NYCC

David Quinn's The Addiction: The Touch To Debut At New York Comic Con

The Addiction written by Faust's David Quinn and Vincent Zurzolo, drawn by Claudia Balboni, coloured by Brad Simpson, and lettered by Dave Sharpe, will be returning to New York Comic Con next week with a rare, limited-edition premiere of the sequel, The Addiction: The Touch #1. Fans will also find plenty of convention exclusives as The Addiction's cast expands with the introduction of deadly new villains, The Fever and Chronic. And variant covers from leading cover artists such as Simone Bianchi, David Finch and Tim Vigil.

"Two years ago," says Zurzolo, "NYCC fans helped make the launch of our first series one of the show's indie hits, buying over 17,500 physical and digital copies of The Addiction #1 NYCC Premiere. We are comic fans ourselves and always try to make New York Comic Con the comic arts celebration of the year. We can't wait to share this book with you, so come by Booth #3537 and make it happen with us!"

The Addiction: She can drug you with her touch! Will she cure… or kill? Faced with a plague of addiction, criminal cartels, and colorfully chaotic villains, Dr. Niki Tino strives to master her uncanny power to be the cure in our sick world. The Addiction: The Touch #1 continues her journey as she spirals into the darkest places while stil standing up for the chance of recovery to help us all find hope. But Niki's every little victory triggers more forces against her to escalate the deadly game. Anything can – and will – happen!

Co-creator Quinn explains, "Our first chapter, 'Welcome to the Dancing Plague,' dramatizes breakthroughs and setbacks as Niki and Enzo endeavor to grow together as partners — both in life and in the war on drugs. There are also new insane villains to keep them in jeopardy and constantly guessing. And for readers hungry for a life-changing confrontation between Niki and Cartel Boss Como Cattivo and her origin – the night Dr. Tino earned a second chance on life as The Addiction? That crisis and climax begins here!"

The Addiction: The Touch #1 can be found at New York Comic Con Booth #3537.

