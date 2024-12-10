Dazzler will get another new Marvel Comics series in April 2025

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: dazzler, from the ashes

Article Summary Dazzler returns with a new Marvel Comics series in April 2025, continuing her dazzling journey.

The recent four-issue series by Jason Loo and Rafael Loureiro concludes with a hint at Dazzler's future.

Editor Martin Biro teases more Dazzler adventures, promising her light will continue to shine.

Dazzler first appeared in 1980, evolving from music collaboration to Marvel mainstay.

Dazzler has been published by Marvel Comics as a four-issue series by Jason Loo and Rafael Loureiro, with Alan Robinson helping out on the final issue this week. With Alison Blaine, Dazzler, coping as a mega international popstar in a post-Krakoan world that has turned very anti-mutant. And a new song written in every issue by Jason Loo. But it is only a four-issue series; what happens with her next? Well, the letters page states sees series editor Martin Biro say, "Well, we may have reached the end of this issue and the end of this series…but Dazzler's light will never dim! Check out the very next page for a teaser of the upcoming Dazzler project. I'll see you then and there! In the meantime–stay out, proud and shine on!". And here it is…

A new Dazzler series starting in April 2025? It seems that way. Limited series or ongoing? Well, that is to be decided, I guess… Dazzler #4 by Jason Loo and Rafael Loureiro, with Alan Robinson, will be published tomorrow by Marvel Comics.

DAZZLER #4 (OF 4)

MARVEL COMICS

OCT240685

(W) Jason Loo (A) Rafael Loureiro, Alan Robinson (CA) Terry Dodson

THE FINAL CURTAIN! Dazzler hits center stage in New York City – and the mastermind behind all of the attacks on her concerts is finally revealed! Action, heartbreak, surprise guests and one heck of a light show! RATED T+In Shops: Dec 11, 2024 SRP: $3.99

Dazzler first appeared in Uncanny X-Men #130 in 1980, created by Tom DeFalco and John Romita Jr, initially as a cross-promotional, multi-media creation between Casablanca Records and Marvel Comics until that was dropped. She starred in her own Dazzler series which lasted forty-two issues, a Marvel Graphic Novel, the limited series Beauty and the Beast, and later joined the Uncanny X-Men. Halston Sage player her in the X-Men: Dark Phoenix movie.

