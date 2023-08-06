Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: grant morrison, lobo, omnibus, Seven Soldiers, simon bisley

DC 2024 Omnibus For Seven Soldiers, JLI, Lobo & Hard Travelin' Heroes

DC Comics is putting out an Omnibus for the Grant Morrison's Seven Soldiers, a third JLI Omnibus, and the first of the Simon Bisley Lobo Compendiums.

DC Comics is putting out some big books for the middle of 2024, with details dropping in the usual places. Including an Omnibus for the seven-series-strong Seven Soldiers by Grant Morrison and friends, a third Justice League International Omnibus, an Omnibus collection of the Green Lantern/Green Arrow Dennis O'Neil/Neal Adams comics, the first of the Lobo Compendiums by Simon Bisley, a new Vixen NYC collection of digital strips, a new Dreamer graphic novel, a Flash Omnibus and plenty of Omnibuses and Absolute volumes going back into print.

Milestone Compendium 3 Paperback – February 6, 2024

by Dwayne McDuffie, John Rozum, Arvell Jones, Humberto Ramos

Milestone Compendium is a can't-miss collection for any Milestone Comics or 90's comics fan! A new volume of fan-favorite Milestone comics from the 90's are collected in this brilliant compendium edition featuring Static, Icon, Hardware, and Blood Syndicate! Don't miss your chance to read the classic comics from legendary writers and artists including Dwayne McDuffie, Denys Cowan, Robert L. Washington, John Paul Leon, Mark Bright and more.

Justice League International Omnibus 3 Hardcover – February 20, 2024

by Keith Giffen , John Dematteis , Kevin Maguire

The satirical 1980s Justice League adventures are collected in a single hardcover edition for the first time. A new hardcover collecting the classic JUSTICE LEAGUE INTERNATIONAL tales from the late 1980s! Batman, Green Lantern, Booster Gold and the other quirky heroes of JUSTICE LEAGUE INTERNATIONAL are back! Can an unlikely new Justice League line-up work as a unit to stop terrorists at the U.N., a

Vixen: NYC Volume Four Paperback – March 5, 2024

by Jasmine Walls , Manou Azumi

Navigating your first year of college is hard—just imagine having to navigate newfound superpowers at the same time! Mari's first year of college is full of exciting new things—she's just reconnected with her extended family, moved to New York City, and is ready to step into her power. And with the ancestral totem her family passed down, her "power" is about to mean a whole lot more! Turns out this family heirloom also can give you the powers of the animal kingdom?! Now it's up to Mari to learn how to use her powers and protect the world around her!

Seven Soldiers Omnibus Hardcover – March 12, 2024

by Grant Morrison , J. H. Williams , Simone Bianchi , Cameron Stewart

Grant Morrison–the critically acclaimed writer boasting incredible runs on Batman and Robin, Animal Man and The Invisibles–delivers their most groundbreaking and ambitious project yet. Morrison reinvigorated seven characters from the outer reaches of DC's enormous universe: the Shining Knight, the Guardian, Zatanna, Klarion the Witch Boy, Mister Miracle, Bulleteer and Frankenstein. Each of these soldiers are pitted in battle against the Sheeda, a force of evil that threatens the entire universe. Together these reluctant champions must arise and somehow work together to save the world…without ever meeting one another. Collected in one volume for the first time ever, Seven Soldiers by Grant Morrison is an epic tale of life, death, triumph and redemption that explores the nature of heroism and sacrifice. This omnibus collects this incredible comics event written by Morrison, with art by J.H. Williams III (The Sandman: Overture), Doug Mahnke (JLA), Pasqual Ferry (Action Comics), Cameron Stewart (Batgirl), Simone Bianchi (Detective Comics), Freddie Williams II (Robin) and others. Seven Soldiers By Grant Morrison Omnibus collects Seven Soldiers #0-1, Seven Soldiers: Shining Knight #1-4, Seven Soldiers: Guardian #1-4, Seven Soldiers: Zatanna #1-4, Seven Soldiers: Klarion The Witch Boy #1-4, Seven Soldiers: Mister Miracle #1-4, Seven Soldiers: Bulleteer #1-4 and Seven Soldiers: Frankenstein #1-4.

Green Lantern/Green Arrow: Hard Travelin' Heroes Omnibus Hardcover – March 19, 2024

by Dennis O'Neil , Neal Adams

The Emerald Archer and the greatest space lawman who ever lived team-up to take on problems in society right under their own feet on planet earth. Should a hero be concerned with the galaxy when they can't help their own planet? It's a pointed question that Green Arrow asks to Hal Jordan (Green Lantern) point blank in the Green Lantern/Green Arrow: Hard Travelin' Heroes Omnibus. Dennis O'Neil and Neal Adams tackle subjects in this superhero story that had never been seen in mainstream comics prior. Travel across the United States with Oliver Queen and Hal Jordan as their superhero alter egos to understand the subtleties of issues that our country was facing in the 1970s.

Dreamer: Bad Dream Paperback – April 2, 2024

by Nicole Maines , Rye Hickman

The never before told origin story of DREAMER: the first trans superhero ever to appear on TV! Nia Nal's spent her whole life taking a back seat to her older sister, Maeve, who's expected to inherit their mother's Naltorian powers––the ability to see the future through dreams. They'll soon learn the dreaming powers had other plans… When Nia's hit in the face with a kickball, the powers that weren't meant for her are suddenly triggered. Saddled with guilt, Nia resolves to suppress her powers in an attempt to protect her relationship with her sister. But Nia can't keep the dreams out forever… From Nicole Maines, the actress, activist, and writer who originated the role of Dreamer on the groundbreaking Supergirl TV show, and with stunning art by Rye Hickman that captures Nia's fan-favorite personality, comes the origin story of a girl who must accept her own power to fulfill her destiny in a long lineage of female superheroes. Luckily, Nia won't have to go through it alone.

100 Bullets Book One Paperback – April 2, 2024

by Brian Azzarello , Eduardo Risso

This dark and intriguing Eisner Award-winning series, written by Brian Azzarello and illustrated by Eduardo Risso, is now re-collected in 100 Bullets Book One! In the opening chapters, Dizzy Cordova is given the chance to avenge her family's murders, and a downtrodden bartender receives the opportunity to exact revenge against the woman who ruined his life. Then, as Agent Graves continues to approach and manipulate his "clients," questions about the ghoulish agent start to arise as people from his past begin to appear, revealing interesting information about their former acquaintance. And in this volume's third arc, Graves pulls a young man by the name of Loop Hughes into his web of intrigue and deception. Issues #1-19 of the Eisner Award-winning crime series are back in a new trade paperback!

Lobo Big Fraggin Compendium 1 Paperback – April 2, 2024

by Keith Giffen , Alan Grant , Val Semeiks , Simon Bisley

The biggest baddest DC Universe Bounty Hunter has arrived in a big ol' compendium written by Lobo creator Keith Giffen. Spinning out DC's New 52, Frankenstein works with a government organization: The Superman Human Advanced Defense Executive (S.H.A.D.E.). With these team the world's most famous monster protects humanity from Supernatural Threats.

The Flash Hardcover – April 9, 2024

by Grant Morrison , Mark Millar

Confined to a wheelchair after a run-in with the mystery villain known only as The Suit, how can The Flash protect Keystone City from evil run amok? Plus, The Flash is forced to represent Earth in an cosmos-spanning race against an alien being called Krakkl! Writers Grant Morrison and Mark Millar put their distinctive mark on the Scarlet Speedster in this run on THE FLASH from issues #130-141, plus the crossover issues GREEN ARROW #130 and GREEN LANTERN #96!

The Flash Omnibus 1 Hardcover – April 16, 2024

by William Messner Loebs , Greg Larocque

The mysterious power known as the Speed Force is an energy field that has, over the centuries, granted incredible powers of velocity to certain heroes. The most famous of these is the Flash, also known as the Fastest Man Alive. Ever since the days of World War II, there has been a man clad in red who can run at impossible speeds, using his power to save lives and defend those who cannot defend themselves. All between the ticks of a second. The Flash has mastery over not just speed, but time itself, and he has often used his powers to travel though different eras and even into other dimensions. Although the Flash has not always been fast enough to outrun personal tragedy when it has come for him, he always does his best to prevent the same from happening to the people of Central City and Keystone City. In so doing, he's earned himself a spot among the greatest Super Heroes the DC Universe has ever known.

Zatanna Paperback – April 23, 2024

by Paul Dini

Emmy award-winning writer Paul Dini's complete collection of ZATANNA stories are here in one graphic novel! All of Paul Dini's acclaimed ZATANNA stories are collected here in this definitive graphic novel

And after 24 years a second print of Mark Waid's The Kingdom. and new prints of Absolute Dark Knight. Superman: Emperor Joker, Absolute Luthor/Joker, and Absolute Justice League.

