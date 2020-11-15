DC Cancels Previous Orders For 3-Month-Late Amethyst #6, FOC Tonight

Amethyst #6 has been resolicited for FOC tonight. DC Comics, via UCS, Lunar and Diamond UK has told comic book stores that all previous ordered have been cancelled and that "you will have to re-enter your order for this item. We apologize for any inconvenience." The comic is now scheduled for Tuesday, the 15th of December, instead of the originally planned release date of August.

Also the planned release date of the collection of the 6-issue series has slipped from January to March. Back in September, when asked about the delays, Amy Reeder posted a personal  apology but also that she was working to make it a really good finale.

And yesterday, she did confirm that the comic book has been finished – at least, from her end. DC Comics? The ball is in your court,

Retailers may really want to check their numbers and not forget about this one, in the knowledge that a number of retailers will. For those wanting the full run it is possible this final issue will be harder to come by.

Amethyst #6 Finale cover by Amy Reeder.

 

With all her family's secrets and misdeeds laid bare, Princess Amethyst wrestles not only with the dark legacy she's inherited, but with the combined forces of Lord Opal and the Diamond Court, who seek to destroy young Amy for the crimes of her house. In the end, Amethyst must make a choice that could cost her everything – including her powers. The spectacular adventure concludes in this breathtaking finale!In Shops: Nov 24, 2020 SRP: $3.99

