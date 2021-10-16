DC Changes Superman's Motto To "Truth, Justice And A Better Tomorrow"

At DC Fandome, Jim Lee, Publisher and CCO of DC Comics announced Superman news, that the upcoming Action Comics story launching this week with Clark Kent heading to Warworld would be a bigger story even than the classic Death of Superman twenty-five years ago. Confirmed that his son, Jonathan Kent, becoming the Superman of Earth, and as an out bisexual young man. But also that DC Comics is changing the motto "Truth, Justice And The American Way" to "Truth, Justice And A Better Tomorrow". The original phrase was from the 1950's TV series rather than the comic book but it soon became an intrinsic part of the character – though didn't turn up in the recent films either.

The slogan has been a matter of controversy over the years, especially as the shine came of the reputation of the USA at home and abroad since the seventies. Bleeding Cool was the first to point out the change back in Ju;y , as expressed by Jon Kent, the new Superman, a few months ago ahead of its appearance in Superman: Son Of Kal-El #1 by Tom Taylor, John Timms and Gabe Eltaeb. With, as Bleeding Cool told you almost two years ago now, former Superboy Jonathan Kent taking the lead Superman role while Clark Kent is on WarWorld. And that there would be changes to how this new younger Superman will do business with the opening issue sees Jonathan Kent go up against the US government over the best way to tackle a superhuman threat. And as a result, changing his slogan to something slightly different, "Truth, Justice And A Better World".

This then got picked up by Dean Cain, who played Superman in the nineties TV show, Lois And Clark, is not averse to appearing on Fox News as a right-wing talking head.

When defending both the police, their fictional portrayal and superheroism, Dean Cain added 'So, this stuff all just drives me insane. I promise you that Superman – I wouldn't today be allowed to say: "Truth, Justice, and the American Way". With those telling negative stories having an agenda, "It's crazy. They hate capitalism, they hate law and order, and they hate America." In response, Ainsley Earhardt said "Oh my gosh. You're right. You're absolutely right." Tom King, one of DC Comics most prominent writers, and former CIA agent, wrote the recent Up In The Sky Superman story that ran exclusively in Walmart before being packaged for the bookstore and comic book store. He tweeted out, with evidence: "Mother f-cker I put it in a comic this year. Smh."

"I believe in truth. I believe in justice. I believe in the American Way." While the current writer of the Superman and Action Comics books for DC Comics, Brian Bendis, began his run two years ago, telling the New York Times, "When you strip everything away on Superman you're basically stripping away all the ridiculous stuff and getting to the real truths. It's about making your own family versus the family you're born with, about finding out who you are versus where you were put. These are big, big issues that we deal with. Truth, justice and the American way. These things are under siege. This is the world we live in. These are not absolute things anymore. These are things worth fighting for."

Well now, for Jon Kent, for Superman, and for DC Comics as a whole, Superman's outlook just got a lot broader… so who is going to tell Fox News? This is all part of Warer Bors wanting a more global outreach for its characters, looking to that worldwide box office. Here's a look at the art from War World and Action Comics…