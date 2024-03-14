Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: DC Pride, variant covers

DC Collects DC Pride Covers, As DC Pride Uncovered #1

Every year, DC Comics runs a bunch of variant covers on certain comic book series for Pride Month. This year, they have collected a number.

Every year, DC Comics runs a bunch of variant covers on certain comic book series for Pride Month. And this year, they have collected a number of those covers in its own publication. DC Pride: Uncovered #1, on sale on the 11th of June, is a gallery comic of covers from Jen Bartel, Phil Jimenez, Jim Lee, Joshua "Sway" Swaby, David Talaski, Babs Tarr, Kris Anka, and more. DC Pride: Uncovered will have a main cover by Jen Bartel, and will then itself have variant covers by Oscar Vega, Luciano Vecchio, Mateus Manhanini, and Jim Lee, Scott Williams, and Tamra Bonvillain. DC Pride: Uncovered #1 will be scripted by DC editor Andrea Shea.

While there will also be new DC Pride variant covers this year on Action Comics #1066 (Betsy Cola), Batman #148 (Skylar Patridge), Green Arrow #13 (A.L. Kaplan), Poison Ivy #23 and Harley Quinn #41 (W. Scott Forbes), Nightwing #115 (Bruka Jones), Outsiders #8 (Don Aguillo), Suicide Squad: Dream Team #4 (Fatima Wajid), Superman #15 (Angel Solorzano), The Flash #10 (Nick Robles), and Wonder Woman #10 (Phil Jimenez and Arif Prianto).

Which will probably end up in a future DC Pride: Uncovered #2!

DC Pride is an annual LGBTQIA+ themed comic book anthology first published by DC Comics in June 2021. The fourth will be published in June 2024. As well as DC Pride 2024 #1, DC Pride Uncovered and DC Pride: Celebration Of Rachel Pollack, they have also scheduled two YA graphic novels Bad Dream: A Dreamer Story and The Strange Case Of Harleen & Harley,

Bad Dream: A Dreamer Story is the untold origin story of Dreamer, the first trans Super Hero ever to appear on TV! DC's newest YA graphic novel publishes on April 2, written by Nicole Maines and drawn by Rye Hickman with color by Bex Glendining and lettering by Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou.

Nia's spent her whole life taking a back seat to her older sister, Maeve, who was expected to inherit their mother's Seer powers: the ability to see the future through dreams, passed down to one woman in each generation. But when Nia, a trans girl, starts having visions of the future, she must suppress her powers to protect her relationship with her sister.

Soon Nia's dreams become impossible to ignore, and she has no choice but to distance herself as she navigates her new reality. Taking off for Metropolis, Nia is quickly swept up in the bustling city and, guided by her dreams, connects with a group of queer girls who feel more like sisters than her own. As Nia starts to discover her powers may be more than just a burden, she's given a choice: accept her new responsibility as a Seer or give it all up for a chance at normalcy.

From Nicole Maines, the actress, activist, and writer who originated the fan-favorite role of Dreamer on the groundbreaking Supergirl TV show, and with art by Rye Hickman, who captures Nia's depth and humor, comes this joyful and gut-wrenching graphic novel featuring characters from Galaxy: The Prettiest Star in DC's first YA crossover!

The Strange Case Of Harleen & Harley, When Harleen signs up to participate in a clinical research trial with her girlfriend, Pamela, her only goals are extra cash and a chance to control her anxiety. But what she gets instead are increasingly larger gaps in her memory and stolen mementos from some guy named Jack. Soon Harleen discovers she's sharing her life with Harley—a take-no-prisoners, who-cares-about-attendance, maybe-we-oughta-save-the-bunnies kind of girl. She is the opposite of Harleen in every way. And although she's throwing Harleen's life completely off track, maybe she ain't so bad either…

New York Times bestselling author Melissa Marr (Wicked Lovely) and celebrated artist Jenn St-Onge (Bingo Love), with color by Jeremy Lawson and lettering by Lucas Gattoni, explore the twisted transformation from Harleen to Harley in this compelling new YA original graphic novel on sale beginning September 3!

