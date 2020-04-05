The DC Comic With a Marvel Cover, on eBay for Over a Million Dollars

When you pick up a DC comic book, you expect to find a DC comic book inside. Sometimes, when there have been printing errors, you may find a different DC comic book inside than is on the cover. Finding a Marvel comic inside a much rarer phenomenon. So when it happens, you should put it on eBay.

Such a creature has now hit eBay this week. The cover of New Teen Titans #6 from April, 1981. However, inside are the pages of Marvel-Two-In-One #74 from the same date. There are three copies of this particular misprint known to exist and one has just hit eBay, slabbed by CGC with its true nature noted.

The error happened as both publishers used the same printer at the time. At the time Marvel Comics began printing at Ronald's Printing in Canada before DC made the same decision.

"DC decided that higher-quality printing (from 65dpi to 120 dpi) was possible, given that sales of the New Teen Titans were doing well in 1980-81. Bob Spivak, the representative from Ronald's Printing convinced them that they could achieve far greater margins

on a different press. So they shifted to using the offset presses at Ronald's Printing out of Canada, mainly because Ronald's M1000-B offset press could produce 60,000 16-page sections an hour. And they could distribute through Diamond Distribution, a source that would be challenged as the "direct" editions became more prominent in sales."

"For this particular book, it is assumed that the Marvel Two-In-One #74 issue was printed and distributed first, as a

run in late February or March 1981. Remainders, unbound signatures of the "guts" of the book would have persisted in the print

shop as "make-ready" for future runs of exclusively Marvel issues. Most likely there was still a partial stack

or so of "make-ready" that was used to gear up the cover and stapling of the Marvel runs, and some of these were

mixed up with the DC run. The New Teen Titans #6, which would have been printed in late February or early-mid

March used these rogue Marvel "make-readies"."

Would You Buy That on eBay For a Million Dollars?

One way or another, a few misprinted copies made it out. And are now encased in slabs where the misprint cannot be seen, only preserved in its CGC description. However, the most remarkable thing about this eBay listing is the one million, two hundred thousand dollar price tag they are asking for, and their justification for asking that much money.