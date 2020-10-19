DC Comics Cancel Orders For Teen Titans and Swamp Thing Collections

DC Comics had told retailers through their distributors that they have cancelled all orders for Teen Titans Vol 4: Robin No More and the third volume of the Swamp Thing: The Brize Age collecting the final pre-Alan Moore issues of the series. Here are the listings as they still stand on Amazon.

TEEN TITANS TP VOL 04 ROBIN NO MORE The Djinn War has begun! Adam Glass is joined by new co-writer Robbie Thompson (Spider-Man/Deadpool, Spidey, Meet the Skrulls) and new artist Eduardo Pansica (Supergirl) for the Teen Titans' next thrilling adventure! Trapped in her ring with no escape, Djinn finds herself on the inside looking out as the Teen Titans go hunting for Djinn's older brother Elias, the only one capable of saving her. But Elias's dark side is the stuff of legends…and the Teen Titans know he can't be trusted. With Deathstroke, Lobo, and the Other in their rearview mirror…this team is about to go on their most dangerous mission yet. Collects Teen Titans #39-44 and Teen Titans Annual #2

SWAMP THING THE BRONZE AGE TP VOL 03 The shadows of the bayous in Louisiana hold a terrifying secret. Inside them hides a creature seen only in fleeting glimpses…a twisted, vegetative mockery of man…a SWAMP THING. Created by legendary writer LEN WEIN and artist BERNIE WRIGHTSON, this shambling, muck-encrusted figure swiftly became one of DC's most iconic characters during the Bronze Age of comics, and his shocking stories have become classics in the gothic horror genre. In this brilliant collection, Swamp Thing is joined by the Phantom Stranger as he goes up against an electronics genius–before having to face off against Anton Arcane! Collects The Saga of the Swamp Thing #6-19 and Saga of the Swamp Thing Annual #1