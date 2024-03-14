Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Justice League | Tagged: jsa, Justice Society of America, late

DC Comics Cancels Orders For Justice Society Of America #11

The most recently solicited Justice Society of America #11 for April, has now had all its orders cancelled, and will be resolicited for June.

Bleeding Cool has been following the increased delays to the Justice Society of America series for the last year. The first issue by Geoff Johns and Mikel Janin was released in November 2022 as a monthly spinning out of Flashpoint Beyond, The Golden Age and Stargirl, launching the new Golden Age titles at DC Comics, which included Wesley Dodds: The Sandman, Jay Garrick: The Flash and Alan Scott: Green Lantern. A number of those titles have been late too but nothing as late as JSA which has seen issues delayed, cancelled, resolicited and then delayed again.

The latest news is that the most recently solicited Justice Society of America #11 for April, has now had all its orders from retailers cancelled, and it will be resolicited for June. Justice Society of America #10 is now solicited for the date that #11 was meant to have come out on, the 16th of April. In related slippage news:

Justice Society of America #9 was scheduled for the 21st of November, and then for the 11th of November, and then for the 23rd of January 2024, and then for the 30th of January, and then for the 6th of February, then for the 20th of February and then for the 12th of March and now for the 19th of March.

Alan Scott: The Green Lantern #5 slipped from the 17th of February to the 5th of March 2024, then for the 12th of March and now for the 26th of March.

Alan Scott: The Green Lantern #6 slipped from the 26th of March to the 2nd of April and now to the 30th of April.

Jay Garrick: The Flash #6 slipped from the 13th of March to the 2nd of April and now to the 16th of April.

