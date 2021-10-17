DC Comics Creators Got Negative Royalty Statements In Error

Bleeding Cool understands that for the last quarter, all comic book creators working on new titles from DC Comics, received negative royalty statements based on those sales. Those with royalties from trade paperbacks, hardcovers, and other collections, still got the usual royalties. But if they had single-issue sales, it was negative and deleted from their overall total.

Now, this isn't some indictment on modern comic book sales, rather modern publisher accountancy. Bleeding Cool understands that the numbers were in error, a glitch of an algorithm, but one that affected hundreds of people owed royalties for working for DC Comics right now. Indeed, those working most for DC Comics suddenly found themselves a lot more out of pocket than others.

After talking to a number of prominent DC Comics creators this past week, I understand that several of them have been working with DC Comics and Warner Bros to fix this error. But it has been a worry for many, who factor in such payments into their expected salary. We do hope that DC and Warners will be able to sort this all out for everyone involved, not just those who have made a stink, in time for Christmas.

While Marvel employees are the beneficiaries of accounting mistakes. Bleeding Cool previously reported surprise digital royalty cheques arriving from 2017. It appears that Marvel accounting missed a number of small payments back then and Disney accountants have been catching up – cue a series of small cheques for the last few months from digital sales from three or four years ago.

DC Comics representatives did not respond to inquiries made earlier this week. If you know of any creators with payment issues from publishers – or other creators – or companies who just take your money and run, please do get in touch.