DC Comics Donates $250,000 to Support Comic Book Shops In Need

Book Industry Charitable Foundation was founded in 1996. It began when booksellers at Borders Group started a nonprofit foundation with the purpose of helping bookstore employees in need. Funding came from company executives, individual employee payroll contributions, and donations from publishers and vendors. After the liquidation of Borders, the Foundation expanded to assist any qualifying employee of a bricks-and-mortar bookstore within the USA. Right now, BINC has its work cut out for it, during the current situation. At this time, DC Comics has decided to donate a quarter of a million dollars to the foundation. The money has been earmarked to provide support for comic book retailers and their employees during this time of hardship and beyond. It is also ten times the similar $25,000 direct donation to 100 comic book stores from Bad Idea Comics.

We also reported that Jim Lee, DC's Chief Creative Officer and Publisher, is auctioning 60 original sketches on Instagram, one a day. The money will also now be donated to support BINC's efforts in the community. We saw his Nightwing earlier, here's his Bizarro and Azrael. Each auction will be live on eBay for three days, on this seller page.

Jim Lee tells us "All proceeds from this sale will benefit a fund which will help struggling brick and mortar comic book shops during these unprecedented times. More details on the fund in days to come. Thank you in advance for your amazing, generous support". He also added "As with all 60 sketches I will be drawing—this auction will be on eBay for 3 days only. As with all these charity pieces, please note that they will be mailed out all at the same time at the end of the series of auctions when it's permissible to go to a FedEx office."

Stay safe out there, folks.