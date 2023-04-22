DC Comics Full July 2023 Solicits – With Much Less Batman I'd have put these up yesterday, but I found myself hosting a soiree yesterday, Apologies for the delay to DC Comics July 2023 solicits.

I'd have put these up yesterday, but I found myself hosting a soiree in London Comics with comic book creators, and editorial and sales staff from Image Comics, Dark Horse, Titan Comics and Forbidden Planet in Mark Millar's club… I do like London Book Fair week… managed to pick up on a fair few stories which should play out over the next few weeks. But before that… DC Comics July 2023 solicits and solicitations! Which are much less Batmanny than usual.

KNIGHT TERRORS: FIRST BLOOD #1

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art and cover by HOWARD PORTER

Variant cover by JAE LEE

Variant cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA

Blank variant cover

1:25 variant cover by RICCARDO FEDERICI

1:50 variant cover by EJIKURE

1:100 variant cover by JAE LEE

1:666 signed variant cover by HOWARD PORTER

Darkest Hour variant cover by HOWARD PORTER ($7.99 US)

$5.99 US | 48 pages | One-shot | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/4/23

When Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman find the body of one of their earliest enemies inside the Hall of Justice, their investigation takes them past the land of the living, beyond the land of the dead, and directly to a new villain called Insomnia…who uses his powers to engulf every single hero and villain in their own dark and twisted nightmares. The only way to save the world is to call for the help of an unlikely hero—Deadman!

The thrills and chills of Knight Terrors are brought to the DC Universe by DC architect and superstar writer Joshua Williamson with horrific art by comics legend Howard Porter!



KNIGHT TERRORS #1

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI and CASPAR WIJNGAARD

Cover by IVAN REIS and DANNY MIKI

Variant cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA

Variant cover by ALEX MALEEV

1:25 variant cover by EVAN "DOC" SHANER

1:50 variant cover by ALEX MALEEV

1:100 variant cover by IVAN REIS

Darkest Hour variant cover by IVAN REIS ($5.99 US)

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 4 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/11/23

Hello, ghouls and ghosts! This is Boston Brand, a.k.a. Deadman, and I'll be your supernatural tour guide across the Knight Terrors stories! After that fancy special oversize issue you have to read first, the whole world is trapped inside their nightmares, and Batman and I are trying to figure out who Insomnia really is…and why he wants revenge on the heroes of the DC Universe!



KNIGHT TERRORS #2

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI and CASPAR WIJNGAARD

Cover by IVAN REIS and DANNY MIKI

Variant cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA

Variant cover by MAHMUD ASRAR

1:25 variant cover by JEFF SPOKES

1:50 variant cover by IVAN REIS

1:100 variant cover by MAHMUD ASRAR

Darkest Hour variant cover by IVAN REIS ($5.99 US)

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 2 of 4 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/25/23

Oh dang—I gotta do another one of these this month? Batman and I are joined by…Wesley Dodds, the Sandman?! What the heck? I thought I was the only dead person allowed in this story. I guess not! We uncover one of Wesley's oldest cases, which haunted him until the day he died—and it points us in the direction of the Nightmare Stone. But Insomnia has unleashed his own army to hunt us down…the Sleepless Knights. And this issue is their first appearance, kids! Get scared!



KNIGHT TERRORS: BATMAN #1

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art and cover by GUILLEM MARCH

Backup art by DAVID LAFUENTE

Variant cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA

Variant cover by PUPPETEER LEE

1:25 variant cover by KAEL NGU

1:50 variant cover by DAN MORA

Midnight variant cover by DUSTIN NGUYEN

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 1 of 2 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/4/23

Ever since becoming Batman, Bruce Wayne has been a creature of the night. He transformed himself into a symbol that gave the criminals of Gotham nightmares. But now, trapped in the Nightmare Realm, Bruce is stalked by the horror he's created! Can he escape before his own nightmares pull him deeper into the darkness?

KNIGHT TERRORS: DETECTIVE COMICS #1

Written by DAN WATTERS

Art and cover by RICCARDO FEDERICI

Variant cover by BERNARD CHANG

Variant cover by KYLE HOTZ

1:25 variant cover by CULLY HAMNER

1:50 variant cover by BERNARD CHANG

Midnight variant cover by DUSTIN NGUYEN

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 1 of 2 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/25/23

Jim Gordon stumbles upon a sacred ritual held by three disciples chanting around an enchanted clock…and one of them is wearing the robotic Batsuit that he donned many years ago as Batman…except this metal suit seems to have have soldered directly into the flesh of the wearer! What do these creatures want with Gotham, and why are they targeting Jim's daughter, Babs, too? This has to be a dream, right? Or perhaps it's a nightmare, but if you die in it, you can die in real life as well…



KNIGHT TERRORS: NIGHTWING #1

Written by BECKY CLOONAN and MICHAEL W. CONRAD

Art and cover by DANIELE DI NICUOLO

Variant cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA

Variant cover by JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER

1:25 variant cover by VASCO GEORGIEV

1:50 variant cover by JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER

Midnight variant cover by DUSTIN NGUYEN

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 1 of 2 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/18/23

Pigs, pigs, pygs…and clowns! Dick Grayson wakes up in jail to realize a nightmare has come to life: he murdered someone he loves! And the only thing making it worse is his past coming to haunt him in the form of humanoid pigs playing the characters of his childhood at Haly's Circus, scene by scene, leading up to the night of his parents' death. The Batgirls try to help Nightwing figure out who framed him (or why he killed someone!), but it's his cellmate and other unlikely villains in jail who will help him solve the mystery…but are they actually helping him?

KNIGHT TERRORS: POISON IVY #1

Written by G. WILLOW WILSON

Art by ATAGUN ILHAN

Cover by JESSICA FONG

Variant cover by LEIRIX

Variant cover by JAMIE McKELVIE

1:25 variant cover by NIMIT MALAVIA

1:50 variant cover by JESSICA DALVA

Midnight variant cover by DUSTIN NGUYEN

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 1 of 2 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/4/23

It's another absolutely gorgeous and serene day in Pamela Isley's lovely little new neighborhood! Everything and everyone here is wall-to-wall smiles! Nothing ever goes wrong, everyone is friends, and best of all, it's made just for Ivy with lots and lots of love. Now, Pammy, don't frown, don't fuss, and don't fret—just because this wasn't what you thought you wanted, that doesn't mean it won't fit you like a glove!

Now have some pie, dear, don't think too hard, and just smile.



KNIGHT TERRORS: CATWOMAN #1

Written by TINI HOWARD

Art and cover by LEILA LEIZ

Variant cover by TULA LOTAY

Variant cover by CORIN HOWELL

1:25 variant cover by DANI

1:50 variant cover by LEILA LEIZ

Midnight variant cover by DUSTIN NGUYEN

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 2 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/18/23

Forgive me, sister, for I have sinned. I murdered Valmont, the man I love, in order to save the man I loved…Batman…who will never forgive me for breaking his one rule. But please forgive me, Sister Zero, for this Nightmare Realm you've put me in as penance—from which I can't seem to wake up—is my Catholic guilt come to life in the form of your rotting disciples taking my soul. Sister Maggie, if you're still somewhere in there, forgive me, and let me save us in the Nightmare Realm in order to save us in real life! That is…unless we should die before we wake.

KNIGHT TERRORS: HARLEY QUINN #1

Written by TINI HOWARD

Art by HAYDEN SHERMAN

Backup by LEAH WILLIAMS and BEN TEMPLESMITH

Cover by HAYDEN SHERMAN

Variant cover by JENNY FRISON

Variant cover by TULA LOTAY

1:25 variant cover by CASPAR WIJNGAARD

1:50 variant cover by SWEENEY BOO

Midnight variant cover by DUSTIN NGUYEN

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 1 of 2 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/25/23

Imagine a world—beyond both the waking world and that of dreams. A world where your every choice creates a series of infinitely rippling profane reverberations. Where donuts and soda cans can do the cancan and I actually am goin' steady with yer mom. Our story takes place there, in the realm beyond the limits of the liminal. A place we call…the Harley Quinn Zone. I'm your host, Dr. Ryleha Q. Niun, attorney of drawers—Just kiddin'. It's still me, Harley! But hey, this one is real freaky—and my life is already pretty dang bananas! Hold on to your buns, 'cause this one is gonna give you some interdimensional chafing for sure! Plus, Leah Williams and Ben Templesmith help me crack a cosmic-mystery night terror! This case goes so many layers deep it's practically a true turductective story, if you will…



KNIGHT TERRORS: THE JOKER #1

Written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Art and cover by STEFANO RAFFAELE

Variant cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA

Variant cover by SIMONE BIANCHI

1:25 variant cover by ALAN QUAH

1:50 variant cover by RYAN BROWN

Midnight variant cover by DUSTIN NGUYEN

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 1 of 2 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/4/23

The Joker's worst nightmare becomes a reality: he's got a day job! How will he handle meetings that could have been emails?! Why did management cancel "bring your child to work" day?! Who will want to make small talk at the coffee machine?! What is Alexis going to pick for lunch?! And who is the masked madman terrorizing Gotham at night?!

KNIGHT TERRORS: ROBIN #1

Written by KENNY PORTER

Art by MIGUEL MENDONÇA

Cover by IVAN REIS

Variant cover by JAMES STOKOE

Variant cover by LIAM SHARP

1:25 variant cover by SAM WOLFE CONNELLY

1:50 variant cover by JORGE CORONA

Midnight variant cover by DUSTIN NGUYEN

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 1 of 2 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/11/23

It's Robin versus Robin versus nightmare Robins? When the two Bat-brothers get taken into the Nightmare Realm, Jason Todd and Tim Drake must fight against their worst fears and each other as they're forced to relive the darkest moments of their lives.



KNIGHT TERRORS: SUPERMAN #1

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art by TOM REILLY

Cover by GLEB MELNIKOV

Variant cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA

Variant cover by CHRISTIAN WARD

1:25 variant cover by FILYA BRATUKHIN

1:50 design variant cover by DAN MORA

Midnight variant cover by DUSTIN NGUYEN

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 2 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/18/23

What does the Man of Steel have nightmares about? Clark Kent knows why he's been pulled into the Nightmare Realm and goes in search of his family and friends, but that journey takes him to the haunted Nightly Planet, where he is confronted by the Super-Reaper! In the waking world, Superman was midflight when he was hit by the nightmare wave. Where he crash-lands will surprise you!

KNIGHT TERRORS: ACTION COMICS #1

Written by LEAH WILLIAMS and PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

Art by VASCO GEORGIEV and MICO SUAYAN

Cover by RAFA SANDOVAL

Variant cover by MICO SUAYAN

Variant cover by GERALD PAREL

1:25 variant cover by OTTO SCHMIDT

1:50 variant cover by MEGHAN HETRICK

Midnight variant cover by DUSTIN NGUYEN

$4.99 US | 48 pages | 1 of 2 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/25/23

Slipping into the world of nightmares is only the beginning as Power Girl faces off with the scariest dream of all…herself! Paige may have narrowly escaped the grasp of the devious Johnny Sorrow, but all of that was just a warm-up for the real villain inside. Meanwhile, the Super-Twins are lost in a terrifying dreamscape and being hunted by a nightmare version of their own adopted father, the murderous Cyborg Superman. Can Superboy, Kong Kenan, and the Steel family find the twins in time to save them, or will they join his bloody list of victims?



KNIGHT TERRORS: THE FLASH #1

Written by ALEK PAKNADEL

Art by DANIEL BAYLISS

Cover by WERTHER DELL'EDERA

Variant cover by TAURIN CLARKE

Variant cover by DANIEL BAYLISS

1:25 variant cover by KYLE HOTZ

1:50 variant cover by RAFAEL SARMENTO

Midnight variant cover by DUSTIN NGUYEN

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 2 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/11/23

After the Flash Family freed Barry Allen from the dimension Pariah locked him in, the Scarlet Speedster was able to return home for some quality time with Iris and his other loved ones. But after the world is plunged into the Nightmare Realm, Barry's trapped in a different cage, and he'll have to find a way out on his own!

KNIGHT TERRORS: WONDER WOMAN #1

Written by JOSIE CAMPBELL and STEPHANIE WILLIAMS

Art by JUAN FERREYRA and MEGHAN HETRICK

Cover by JAE LEE

Variant cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA

Variant cover by INHYUK LEE

1:25 variant cover by TONY HARRIS

1:50 design variant cover by DAN MORA

Midnight variant cover by DUSTIN NGUYEN

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 1 of 2 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/18/23

After investigating an alarming intrusion at the now-defunct Hall of Justice, Wonder Woman and her unexpected new ally, Detective Chimp, suddenly find themselves in a world where their worst nightmares come to life. Who could possibly defeat these things that go bump in the night? The Justice League Dark! The Amazon Princess reunites with her old team to save the world from a sweet dream turned into a beautiful nightmare! Plus, Queen Nubia finds herself trapped in the Well of Souls!



KNIGHT TERRORS: TITANS #1

Written by ANDREW CONSTANT

Art by SCOTT GODLEWSKI

Cover by YANICK PAQUETTE

Variant cover by ÁLVARO MARTÍNEZ BUENO

Variant cover by CHRISTIAN WARD

1:25 variant cover by TONY HARRIS

1:50 variant cover by JORGE CORONA

Midnight variant cover by DUSTIN NGUYEN

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 2 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/25/23

The kids are not all right! After plummeting into the Nightmare Realm, the remaining members of the Titans come face-to-face with a fever dream turned reality: the Terror Titans! These warped versions of our heroes are prepared to do anything to become the next Justice League…even kill!

KNIGHT TERRORS: SHAZAM! #1

Written by MARK WAID

Art by ROGER CRUZ

Cover by DAN MORA

Variant cover by HAYDEN SHERMAN

Variant cover by HÉLÈNE LENOBLE

1:25 variant cover by JERRY ORDWAY

1:50 variant cover by FREDDIE E. WILLIAMS II

Midnight variant cover by DUSTIN NGUYEN

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 2 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/11/23

ENTER: TETH-SHAZAM?!

Of all Earth's heroes, Billy Batson is the only one in double danger—because he and the Captain are each haunted by their own set of nightmares! And if the World's Mightiest Mortal can't survive his own fears, what chance does the rest of the Shazamily have?



KNIGHT TERRORS: GREEN LANTERN #1

Written by JEREMY ADAMS and ALEX SEGURA

Art by EDUARDO PANSICA, JULIO FERREIRA, and MARIO "FOX" FOCCILLO

Cover by LUCIO PARRILLO

Variant cover by DARICK ROBERTSON

Variant cover by MIKE DEODATO JR.

1:25 variant cover by PETE WOODS

1:50 variant cover by KELLEY JONES

Midnight variant cover by DUSTIN NGUYEN

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 1 of 2 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/11/23

Back in space to face his greatest fear! Something is wrong in Sector 2814, and Hal Jordan, Kilowog, and a few other Lanterns must find the mysterious disturbance, despite a ban on any of Earth's Green Lanterns leaving their world. What they discover is a planet controlled by a familiar face—the face of Hal's greatest fear! And in a backup story, Sinestro finds himself thrust into a new reality that drags him into the darkest corners of his past…and perhaps his future.

KNIGHT TERRORS: BLACK ADAM #1

Written by JEREMY HAUN

Art and cover by JEREMY HAUN

Variant cover by CHRISTIAN WARD

Variant cover by TIAGO DA SILVA

1:25 variant cover by KARL KERSCHL

1:50 variant cover by JEREMY HAUN

Midnight variant cover by DUSTIN NGUYEN

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 2 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/4/23

Black Adam is defending Kahndaq from a border assault when the deadly nightmare wave sweeps the planet, putting all men, women, and children into the nightmare realm…including the fierce monarch! But what are his deepest, darkest nightmares? What horror can put fear into the heart of Black Adam?! Knight Terrors begins!



KNIGHT TERRORS: ANGEL BREAKER #1

Written by TIM SEELEY

Art by ACKY BRIGHT

Cover by MATTEO LOLLI

Variant cover by IVAN TAO

Variant cover by LEIRIX

1:25 variant cover by CHUMA HILL

1:50 variant cover by MATTEO LOLLI

Midnight variant cover by DUSTIN NGUYEN

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 2 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/25/23

Deep in an abandoned Kobra safe house is a device able to access the dream powers of John Dee, a.k.a. Doctor Destiny. As heroes across the world succumb to nightmares, Angel Breaker wants it. Now, to infiltrate a hall of horrors, she'll need the help of a professional thief—the man known as Raptor. But Angel Breaker and Raptor aren't exactly friends. Can the mysterious merc trust a man who feels nothing but grudges as the strange pair encounter a horror as old as the Coda Sisterhood and even more dangerous? While the world sleeps, Angel Breaker might be the final girl still awake!

KNIGHT TERRORS: ZATANNA #1

Written by DENNIS CULVER

Art and cover by DAVID BALDEON

Variant cover by KENDRICK LIM

Variant cover by MICO SUAYAN

1:25 variant cover by RILEY ROSSMO

1:50 variant cover by MICO SUAYAN

Midnight variant cover by DUSTIN NGUYEN

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 2 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/11/23

Annataz si kcab!

Zatanna, one of the last people awake on Earth, must defend her unconscious allies Wonder Woman and Detective Chimp from Insomnia's Sleepless Knights—led by their horrifying Sleepless Queen!

But the outnumbered Zatanna can't do it alone. She uses her magic to summon any champion that is still awake, which puts her in an unlikely team-up with one of the world's strangest superheroes: the Unstoppable Doom Patrol's Robotman!



KNIGHT TERRORS: PUNCHLINE #1

Written by DANNY LORE

Art by LUCAS MEYER

Cover by GLEB MELNIKOV

Variant cover by BEN OLIVER

Variant cover by OTTO SCHMIDT

1:25 variant cover by TONY SHASTEEN

1:50 variant cover by GLEB MELNIKOV

Midnight variant cover by DUSTIN NGUYEN

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 2 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/18/23

Alexis Kaye, a.k.a. Punchline, fears nothing…or so she'd have you believe! Her fears will be pried out of her in the nightmare world where she's being hunted, and she'll be forced to face her deepest, darkest nightmare in true horror-movie fashion!

KNIGHT TERRORS: RAVAGER #1

Written by ED BRISSON

Art by DEXTER SOY

Cover by JEFF SPOKES

Variant cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA

Variant cover by FELIPE MASSAFERA

1:25 variant cover by JAMES STOKOE

1:50 variant cover by JEFF SPOKES

Midnight variant cover by DUSTIN NGUYEN

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 2 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/4/23

Defend your life, Rose Wilson! Ravager is separated from Stormwatch and trapped in a nightmare world where she must protect her younger self from being consumed and corrupted by the Murder Man and his blood-crazed Slaughter Squadron. Can Ravager protect a young Rose Wilson without losing her own identity? Why does the Murder Man seem so familiar, and how does he know so much about Rose?



HAWKGIRL #1

Written by JADZIA AXELROD

Art and cover by AMANCAY NAHUELPAN

Variant cover by DERRICK CHEW

Variant cover by OTTO SCHMIDT

1:25 variant cover by BRAD WALKER

1:50 variant cover by MATEUS MANHANINI

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/18/23

Kendra Saunders, the winged warrior better known as Hawkgirl, has been one of the DCU's greatest heroes for a long time, serving as a member of both the Justice League and the Justice Society. But with the Justice League disbanded, Kendra decides she needs a fresh start and heads to Metropolis to begin a new life. That life is quickly interrupted by a mysterious villain with a powerful connection to the Nth metal that makes up Hawkgirl's wings and weapons. A brand-new adventure with sky-high action, adventure, and intrigue begins here by Jadzia Axelrod (Galaxy: The Prettiest Star) and Amancay Nahuelpan (Wonder Woman, Detective Comics, The Flash).



WORLD'S FINEST: TEEN TITANS #1

Written by MARK WAID

Art by EMANUELA LUPACCHINO

Cover by CHRIS SAMNEE

Variant covers by EVAN "DOC" SHANER and JIM CHEUNG

1:25 variant cover by W. SCOTT FORBES

1:50 variant cover by EMANUELA LUPACCHINO

1:100 variant cover by CHRIS SAMNEE

Blank sketch variant cover

Special foil variant cover by JIM CHEUNG ($5.99 US)

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/11/23

Spinning out of the pages of the runaway hit Batman/Superman: World's Finest comes a modern retelling of the early adventures of the original Teen Titans!

Led by Robin, the Boy Wonder, a new super-team has burst onto the scene—meet the Teen Titans, DC's grooviest group filled with super-teens with super-problems. When they're not fighting alongside their Justice League mentors, they're managing their image and cultivating the rabid fan base that helps them save the world…as, all the while, a danger from the shadows intends to tear these friends apart before they ever reach the big time.

Before they were the Titans of the DCU, they were the Teen Titans, and you won't want to miss this fresh take on their origins from the legendary talents of Mark Waid and Emanuela Lupacchino!



TALES OF THE TITANS #1

Written by SHANNON HALE and DEAN HALE

Art by JAVIER RODRÍGUEZ

Cover by NICOLA SCOTT

Variant cover by STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU

1:25 variant cover by JAVIER RODRÍGUEZ

1:50 variant cover by FATIMA WAJID

Titans special foil variant cover by CHRIS SAMNEE ($6.99 US)

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/18/23

The Titans have stepped up to become the DCU's premier superhero team, and all eyes are on them! Who are Starfire, Raven, Donna Troy, and Beast Boy? Where do they come from, and what do they stand for? All will be revealed in Tales of the Titans, an all-new series of spotlight issues in the spirit of the beloved 1980s classic Tales of the New Teen Titans!

First up is alien princess and warrior Starfire, whose huge heart, huger hair, and fiery fists have made her a fan-favorite member of the team! When a spaceship bearing Tamaranean markings crash-lands on Earth, Starfire goes on a solo mission to uncover its origins. But what awaits her on that journey will bring her back to the earliest days of her youth, to memories of two sisters eternally at war…and perhaps the chance to keep history from repeating itself.



ADVENTURES OF SUPERMAN: JON KENT #5

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art and cover by CLAYTON HENRY

Variant covers by JIM CHEUNG and HAYDEN SHERMAN

1:25 variant cover by ZU ORZU

1:50 foil variant cover by CLAYTON HENRY

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 5 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/4/23

The Super Sons are reunited and up against an entire world of Injustice…but in this penultimate issue, will Jon Kent have a hope of returning to his Earth? It's a battle for the soul of Superman and the safe return of the Super Son as the Injustice saga cranks up the heat!

SUPERBOY: THE MAN OF TOMORROW #4

Written by KENNY PORTER

Art and cover by JAHNOY LINDSAY

Variant cover by TODD NAUCK

1:25 variant cover by MEGAN HUANG

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 4 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/18/23

Superboy goes toe-to-toe with the hulking clone known as Infinity. Wielding abilities from species across the cosmos, Conner and his new friends, the Cosmoteers, will need to use every trick up their sleeves to defeat this monstrous threat. But when the dust finally settles, Conner's alliance with the Cosmoteers might be no more!



STEELWORKS #2

Written by MICHAEL DORN

Art by SAMI BASRI

Cover by CLAY MANN

Variant cover by SAMI BASRI

1:25 variant cover by IBRAHIM MOUSTAFA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 2 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/4/23

ENTER: THE SILVER MIST!

John Henry Irons's Steelworks company may be up and running, but this radical reimagining of Metropolis civic works has caught the attention of the biggest players in the city—both good and evil! With rival businessman Charles Walker III's newest mutation, the Silver Mist, stalking Steel's armory, John Henry had better watch his back or he might get a knife planted into it! All this while wrestling with the biggest question of all for our man of steel…"Am I man or Super-Man?"



BATMAN: THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD #3

Written by TOM KING, ED BRISSON, CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL, and COLLIN KELLY and JACKSON LANZING

Art by MITCH GERADS, JEFF SPOKES, JAVIER RODRÍGUEZ, and JORGE MOLINA

Cover by SIMONE DI MEO

Variant cover by MITCH GERADS

Variant cover by OTTO SCHMIDT

1:25 variant cover by JORGE MOLINA

$7.99 US | 64 pages | Prestige | (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 7/25/23

The horror goes on. In the first fight ever between Batman and his deadliest enemy, the Joker came out on top, giddily laughing in Batman's swollen, bloody face. Now it's time for round two. Bruce just learned never to underestimate the power of a man with nothing to lose—time for Joker to learn the same. The award-winning creators behind One Bad Day: Riddler continue their brutal epic!

"No More Kings "continues as Stormwatch break into S.T.A.R. Labs to retrieve Malware, a living computer infected with a virus that, if weaponized, could cause global chaos and a complete meltdown of the world's technological infrastructure. One small mistake and Stormwatch could do the very thing they're trying to prevent: unleash Malware upon the world!

In the conclusion of "The Order of the Black Lamp" by Christopher Cantwell (Briar, Iron Man) and Javier Rodríguez (Dead Boy Detectives, Daredevil), Superman teams with a person he never thought he'd see again as the mysteries of the secret location the Man of Steel has been led to are revealed! And this issue's Batman: Black & White tale by Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing and Jorge Molina takes us to a different Gotham City, where Batman is a young, arrogant monster hunter about to be humbled by a legion of bats!



SPIRIT WORLD #3

Written by ALYSSA WONG 王秀莲

Art and cover by HAINING 海凝

Variant cover by JESSICA LIU FONG

1:25 variant cover by ZU ORZU

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 3 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/11/23

Xanthe and Constantine find a one-way ticket to the Spirit World and must interrogate spirits to find Batgirl…but how do you do that without alerting the spirits that there's a human walking among them? Then, Cass and Popo go to a friend of Bowen's in hopes of finding a way back into the living—a fox spirit who has a secret of his own…



THE VIGIL #3

Written by RAM V

Art by LALIT KUMAR SHARMA

Cover by SUMIT KUMAR

Variant cover by NIMIT MALAVIA

1:25 variant cover by ANAND RK

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 3 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/18/23

/…/

/Who Are the Vigil?/

/Saya file loading…

Saya file unavailable. Saya identity unknown. Based on available sightings of the Vigil, it is likely that Saya is a shape-shifter, and based on the technology it's theorized that they use…their identity may even be unknown to Saya themselves. If this may be true, then Saya's history may be a threat to the Vigil metahuman group without any of them knowing, including Saya. Stay tuned for more/

/…/

/you are being watched./

CITY BOY #3

Written by GREG PAK

Art by MINKYU JUNG 정민규

Cover by MINKYU JUNG 정민규

Variant cover by CREEES LEE 이현성

1:25 variant cover by MIKE CHOI 최현민

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 3 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/25/23

After barely fighting off Intergang with the help of Metropolis, the city itself in the form of a dragon avatar, City Boy realizes the more he taps into his powers, the louder it is inside his head…hearing and feeling everything about the city and its history all at once, nonstop. So, he goes to ask for help from someone else who hears all of Metropolis all the time: Superman!



BATMAN BEYOND: NEO-GOTHIC #1

Written by COLLIN KELLY and JACKSON LANZING

Art and cover by MAX DUNBAR

Variant cover by CHRISTIAN WARD

Variant cover by EJIKURE

1:25 variant cover by BELÉN ORTEGA

1:50 variant cover by DIKE RUAN

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/25/23

Terry McGinnis defeated the evil A.I. controlling Neo-Gotham and asserted himself as the one true Batman, but his next battle will bring him to the remains of Old Gotham. Children are going missing and being swallowed by the city's old bones. Batman Beyond will have to go underground, led by a mysterious splicer named Kyle the Catboi, to find the children and confront the city's buried sins. What happened to the green of the city? What happened to magic? And what villains never left old Gotham? All these questions will be answered by the red-hot creative team of Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing (Batman – One Bad Day: Clayface, Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty) and Max Dunbar (Batman: Urban Legends).



HARLEY QUINN: BLACK + WHITE + REDDER #1

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY, LEAH WILLIAMS, PAUL SCHEER, and NICK GIOVANNETTI

Art by KEVIN MAGUIRE, NATACHA BUSTOS, and TOM REILLY

Cover by BRUNO REDONDO

Variant cover by STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU

Variant cover by GUILLEM MARCH

1:25 variant cover by TOM REILLY

1:50 variant cover by KEVIN MAGUIRE

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 1 of 6 | (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 7/18/23

The bloody brilliance of 2020's Harvey-nominated Harley Quinn: Black + White + Red deserved an encore—this time in print periodical! In this all-new miniseries, 18 short tales of Gotham's most unpredictable antihero unspool in black, white, and red ink (because she's never seen the world in just black and white). In this issue: Comedic legends (they made us say that) Chip Zdarsky and Kevin Maguire team up to send Harley and Ivy deep into the heart of the Fortress of Solitude! Leah Williams and Natacha Bustos reveal Harley's teenage past as a high-flying gymnast with vengeance on her mind! And actor Paul Scheer joins co-writer Nick Giovannetti and artist Tom Reilly to send former Joker sidekicks Harley and Gaggy Gagsworthy on a heist that's worth the risk…but can the pair walk out on their vendetta in 30 seconds flat when they feel the heat around the corner?



SUPERMAN: THE LAST DAYS OF LEX LUTHOR #1

Written by MARK WAID

Art and cover by BRYAN HITCH

Variant cover by KEVIN NOWLAN

Variant cover by CHRIS SAMNEE

1:25 variant cover by YANICK PAQUETTE

1:50 variant cover By EVAN "DOC" SHANER

$6.99 US | 48 pages | 1 of 3 | Prestige Plus | 8 1/2" x 10 7/8"

(all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 7/25/23

Mark Waid and Bryan Hitch reunite to tell a tale centered on their favorite superhero. Superman learns Lex Luthor is dying, and he wants the Man of Steel to help him find the cure for whatever is causing his rapid decline. While the world wants to say good riddance to Luthor, Superman will go to the ends of the universe, through different dimensions, and across time to save his foe. But just why does he want to save the person who's spent his life trying to destroy him? And will he even be able to find the solution?



THE SANDMAN UNIVERSE SPECIAL: THESSALY #1

Written by JAMES TYNION IV

Art by MARIA LLOVET

Cover by REIKO MURAKAMI

Variant cover by SKYLAR PATRIDGE

1:25 variant cover by JASMIN DARNELL

$4.99 US | 40 pages | One-shot | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/11/23

The immortal witch Thessaly is no stranger to dead ends. But she's won the hearts of gods and beings more powerful than gods, and persistence has always been her strong suit. Following her scheming machinations in Nightmare Country and Dead Boy Detectives, Thessaly is more determined than ever to suss out the seemingly impenetrable mystery surrounding the death of Madison Flynn. To do that, she's going to have to get close to the source material—close enough to magic herself into the job of screenwriter on Madison Flynn's biopic. But she's going to need a little help to keep the gig…perhaps from one of those Muses the King of Dreams told her about long ago…

The Sandman Universe Special: Thessaly reunites Nightmare Country visionary James Tynion IV with star Faithless artist Maria Llovet to take you on a journey through the festering darkness pulsating beneath Hollywood's glitz and glamour!



BATMAN: WHITE KNIGHT PRESENTS: GENERATION JOKER #3

Story by SEAN MURPHY

Written by KATANA COLLINS and CLAY McCORMACK

Art by MIRKA ANDOLFO

Cover by SEAN MURPHY

Variant cover by MIRKA ANDOLFO

1:25 variant cover by DAN PANOSIAN

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 3 of 6 | (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 7/18/23

The Jokerz return! Inspired by the exploits of the Clown Prince of Crime, this street gang is ready to take Neo Gotham by storm. But first they need some new blood…the children of the Joker! Will Jackie and Bryce take their rightful place in the criminal underworld? Not if their mother, Harley Quinn, and her new ally, Neo-Joker, have anything to say about it!



PEACEMAKER TRIES HARD! #3

Written by KYLE STARKS

Art by STEVE PUGH

Cover by KRIS ANKA

Variant cover by JOE QUINONES

1:25 variant cover by JORGE CORONA

Movie poster variant cover by KRIS ANKA

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 3 of 6 | (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 7/4/23

Betrayed, bleeding, and broken, Peacemaker drags his finely toned body to a local watering hole where he can existentially question his violent pursuit of peace from the safety of a barstool. But his wallowing is short-lived. He's going to get his dog back…but he's going to need some help. Lucky for Peacemaker, his parole officer, Richard, has a colorful costumed past…



BATMAN & THE JOKER: THE DEADLY DUO DELUXE EDITION

Written by MARC SILVESTRI

Art and cover by MARC SILVESTRI

$29.99 US | 248 pages | Hardcover | 7 1/16" x 10 7/8" | ISBN: 978-1-77952-310-5

ON SALE 9/12/23

The Joker will go to any lengths to get Harley Quinn back after she is abducted by a strange culprit. But who? Mysterious, Joker-like monsters are stalking the streets of Gotham, collecting severed heads. But why? Jim Gordon is missing, and after receiving a package containing a bloody piece of Gotham's commissioner, Batman knows he must be willing to do anything to save him. But how? When the Joker proposes an uneasy alliance with Batman, the answers to those questions begin to become clear—and they will shake Gotham City and the Bat-Family to their core. This meticulously crafted tale of the Dark Knight's deadliest team-up will introduce you to a grim and gritty Gotham that only Marc Silvestri could bring you. You are not ready.

Collects issues #1–7 of the smash-hit series.



JOKER: ONE OPERATION JOKER VOL. 1

Written by SATOSHI MIYAGAWA

Art and cover by KEISUKE GOTOU

$9.99 US | 160 pages | Softcover | 5" x 7.5" | ISBN: 978-1-77952-311-2

ON SALE 9/5/23

The Joker like you've never seen him before…as a single father?! After a fateful encounter with Batman that results in the Dark Knight de-aging to a baby, Joker takes it upon himself to raise the child into the crusader of justice! But does the Clown Prince of Crime really understand what it means to be Batman—or, more importantly, what it means to raise a baby all by yourself? Everyone needs a babysitter who makes them laugh, right?



SUPERMAN VS. MESHI VOL. 1

Written by SATOSHI MIYAGAWA

Art and cover by KAI KITAGO

$9.99 US | 160 pages | Softcover | 5" x 7.5" | ISBN: 978-1-77952-312-9

ON SALE 9/5/23

It's hungry work being a Superman! That's why every day for lunch, Superman takes a quick stop over in Japan to try a new chain restaurant. Whether it's a hearty bowl of curry or conveyor belt sushi, the Man of Steel loves to indulge in the delectable delicacies the country has to offer. So pull up a seat, and dig in as Superman does battle with lunch!

BATMAN: JUSTICE BUSTER VOL. 1

Written and drawn by EIICHI SHIMIZU and TOMOHIRO SHIMOGUCHI

$9.99 US | 160 pages | Softcover | 5" x 7.5" | ISBN: 978-1-77952-313-6

ON SALE 9/5/23

Gotham City has been under the protection of Batman for only a short amount of time, but since the vigilante's appearance, crime has changed. It's gotten more bold, more destructive. As Batman tries to rise up to meet these new threats, he develops a computer system, ROBIN, to help him analyze and subdue the rising criminal tide and hopefully one day put an end to crime in Gotham. But will its solution be one Batman can execute?



BATMAN: WAYNE FAMILY ADVENTURES VOLUME ONE

Written by CRC PAYNE

Art by STARBITE, MARIA LI, LAN MA, and JEAN KIM

Cover by VASCO GEORGIEV

$14.99 US | 208 pages | 6" x 9" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-327-3

ON SALE 8/1/23

Batman has his hands full. Nightwing, Batgirl, Red Hood, Orphan, Spoiler, a few Robins…there is no shortage of children—adopted, fostered, and biological—for Bruce Wayne to manage. And now, with new vigilante Duke Thomas, a.k.a. the Signal, joining the family, Wayne Manor just got even more crowded.

Join us for these wacky, heart-warming adventures and learn the meaning of the world family.

Collecting the first 25 episodes of Webtoon's Eisner-nominated series, optimized for a brand-new reading experience in print.



VIXEN: NYC VOLUME ONE

Written by JASMINE WALLS

Art by HAILEY STEWART, MANOU AZUMI, TOBY FAN, and BBM

Cover by VASCO GEORGIEV

$14.99 US | 208 pages | 6" x 9" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-328-0

ON SALE 8/1/23

Before going off to college in New York City, Mari Jiwe is gifted an ancestral totem, fabled to give its wearer the powers of the animal kingdom. Of course, this is just a silly story based in ancient superstitions, right?

Wrong! After arriving in the Big Apple, Mari finds herself in over her head, big time, as the totem gifts her with animal abilities beyond her wildest dreams. And on top of that, she's still a college freshman. While she battles to keep her grades up, she also battles the dark forces that are emerging from the corners of this vast metropolis—forces that will stop at nothing to take away her magic totem.

Concrete jungle meets actual jungle in this brand-new origin story for this fan-favorite character! Things are going to get wild in this collection of the first nine episodes of the hit Webtoon, optimized for a print reading experience.



DCEASED: WAR OF THE UNDEAD GODS

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art by TREVOR HAIRSINE, ANDY LANNING, NEIL EDWARDS, and LUCAS MEYER

Cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA

$29.99 US | 232 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-060-9

ON SALE 9/5/23

What began as a battle for Earth has become a war for the galaxy as the epic final chapter in the massive DCeased franchise is here!

The emergence of a reborn, undead Darkseid in DCeased: Dead Planet sets the stage for the most devastating conflict yet for Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman! As the Anti-Life Equation spreads into the cosmos, the survivors of Earth prepare for the coming apocalypse and realize their only hope could lie in the most powerful surviving hero from the first DCeased series…

Collecting DCeased: War of the Undead Gods #1-8.

ABSOLUTE WATCHMEN (2023 EDITION)

Written by ALAN MOORE

Art and cover by DAVE GIBBONS

$150.00 US | 464 pages | 8 1/8" x 12 1/4" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-449-2

ON SALE 12/12/23

Offered again!

Considered by many to be the finest achievement in sequential storytelling, Alan Moore's Watchmen is a literary and visual masterpiece that redefined what superhero comics could be. This Absolute edition features remastered line art and coloring overseen by artists Dave Gibbons and John Higgins, script pages, the original series proposal, character designs, promotional art, and tons of other extras.

Collects Watchmen #1-12.



GOTHAM CITY: YEAR ONE

Written by TOM KING

Art and cover by PHIL HESTER and ERIC GAPSTUR

$29.99 US | 208 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-063-0

ON SALE 9/5/23

There once was a shining city on the water, a home for families, hope, and prosperity. It was Gotham, and it was glorious. The story of its fall from grace, the legend that would birth the Bat, has remained untold for 80 years. That's about to change. Superstar creators Tom King and Phil Hester team up for the first time to tell the definitive origin of Gotham City: how it became the cesspool of violence and corruption it is today, how it harbored and then unleashed the sin that led to the rise of the Dark Knight. Two generations before Batman, private investigator Slam Bradley gets tangled in the kidnapping of the century as the infant Wayne heir disappears in the night…and so begins a brutal, hard-boiled, epic tale of a man living on the edge and a city about to burn.

Collecting Gotham City Year One #1-6.

BATMAN/SUPERMAN: WORLD'S FINEST VOL. 2: STRANGE VISITOR

Written by MARK WAID

Art and cover by DAN MORA

$24.99 US | 176 pages | Hardcover | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | ISBN: 978-1-77952-048-7

ON SALE 9/19/23

Batman and Superman are on a quest to train the mysterious new hero Boy Thunder…but what's that in the dark? A faint noise. Sounds like a laugh? Uh-oh…the Joker is here, and he's got his own plans for a super-powered sidekick! Someone hide all the crowbars, quick!



DIANA AND THE HERO'S JOURNEY

Written by GRACE ELLIS

Art and cover by PENELOPE RIVERA GAYLORD

$12.99 US | 160 pages | 5 1/2" x 8" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77950-969-7

ON SALE 10/3/23

When a young and rambunctious Diana, along with her trusty goat Phyllis, accidentally destroys the painstaking preparations for a festival celebrating the story of Hero—the first hero in Greek mythology—she must embark on a painful journey to clean up her mess. But with the help of the Amazons' vivid yet unreliable retellings of Hero's story, what starts out as a boring chore becomes an epic adventure! Grace Ellis, the New York Times bestselling co-creator of Lumberjanes, and celebrated artist Penelope Rivera Gaylord tell the story of a young Diana discovering the truth about being a hero.



SUPERMAN: THE HARVESTS OF YOUTH

Written and drawn by SINA GRACE

$16.99 US | 208 pages | 6" x 9" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77951-105-8

ON SALE 10/3/23

Clark Kent's idyllic teen life is wrenched away when the death of a classmate rocks Smallville. As he and his friends grieve, the challenges they face become darker, more complex, and deeply insidious. For the first time in his life, Clark must grapple with life's biggest questions, and confront his own mortality (or lack thereof) in order to become the hero his beloved town needs. Acclaimed GLAAD Media Award-nominated writer and artist Sina Grace (Iceman) tells the deeply moving and quintessential story of teenage Clark Kent and the town that must overcome grief and hate to restore hope.



BATMAN INCORPORATED #10

Written by ED BRISSON

Art and cover by JOHN TIMMS

Variant cover by MICHELE BANDINI

1:25 variant cover by JOHN TIMMS

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/11/23

The villains of Joker Incorporated continue to wreak havoc across the globe. Can Batman Incorporated stop them without betraying a promise to Batman? Joker continues to force their hand into a bloody, winnerless battle. With one member of Batman Incorporated dead and another on life support, the team is faced with a terrifying realization that Joker Incorporated may have outplayed them.

Knight and Gray Wolf discover a startling secret about the Welsh madman Dai Laffyn that may help them turn the tide in this war— but at what cost?

BATMAN: THE ADVENTURES CONTINUE SEASON THREE #7

Written by ALAN BURNETT and PAUL DINI

Art by TY TEMPLETON

Cover by JUAN FERREYRA

Variant cover by CLIFF CHIANG

Villain variant cover by RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE

1:25 variant cover by HAYDEN SHERMAN

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 7 of 8 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/11/23

The Court of Owls are back, and they've conscripted Man-Bat to join their fight against Batman! And while Batman faces off against the attacks of the Court, Bruce Wayne continues to be roped into Ra's al Ghul's mysterious scheme. Batman is besieged on all sides in this penultimate chapter!

BATMAN/SUPERMAN: WORLD'S FINEST #17

Written by MARK WAID

Art and cover by DAN MORA

Variant cover by CLIFF CHIANG

1:25 variant cover by JAMIE McKELVIE

1:50 variant cover by DIKE RUAN

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/18/23

World War A.I. hits its climax, guest-starring dozens of DC heroes in a war against Newmazo and his machines that will determine the fate of humanity—and lay threads for a menace that will soon pop up in the pages of Shazam!

DANGER STREET #7

Written by TOM KING

Art and cover by JORGE FORNÉS

Variant cover by BILL SIENKIEWICZ

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 7 of 12 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/11/23

As Lady Cop gets closer to solving this murder mystery, she finds herself in the lair of the true killers…the Green Team! But who will be her knight in shining armor and save the maiden fair? Beware the Creeper! Plus, Warlord strikes up an unlikely friendship and allegiances begin to form as the march toward the battle to save the universe begins!



DARK KNIGHTS OF STEEL #12

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art by YASMINE PUTRI

Cover by DAN MORA

Variant cover by EJIKURE

1:25 variant cover by JORGE MOLINA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 12 of 12 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/25/23

The cataclysmic conclusion to the bestselling series is here. The Three Kingdoms are united for the first time in a generation against a common threat—but can even their combined might prevail? Will a traitor in their midst turn the tide of the final battle? The shocking finale…but is this truly the end?

DC/RWBY #6

Written by MARGUERITE BENNETT

Art by SOO LEE

Cover by MEGHAN HETRICK

Variant cover by MIRKA ANDOLFO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 6 of 7 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/25/23

Team RWBY returns to Gotham with a plan to help Batman retake Arkham Asylum and send the Grimm back to Remnant. But with time running short and the world merger fast approaching, the girls need to face down a corrupted Dark Knight in order to save both worlds from destruction!

JUSTICE SOCIETY OF AMERICA #7

Written by GEOFF JOHNS

Art and cover by MIKEL JANIN

Variant cover by YANICK PAQUETTE

1:25 variant cover by DEMETRIUS DAWKINS

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/18/23

Reunions are cut short when the JSA and the Lost Children face down a new threat! Can this group of heroes and sidekicks find their rhythm or will it be curtains for both? What happens here has massive ramifications for the next stage of THE NEW GOLDEN AGE!

LOONEY TUNES #273

Written by DEREK FRIDOLFS

Pencils by WALTER CARZON

Inks by HORACIO OTTOLINI

Cover by DEREK FRIDOLFS

$2.99 US | 32 pages

ON SALE 7/11/23

Unceremoniously forced to stand on his feet after his castle has been sacked of its royal throne, the king tasks his Round Table of knights to go retrieve it—only for them to be thwarted by the Black Knight and his pet dragon. The king has no other choice than to task his court jester, Bugs, to get it back…but can he outwit the dragon to reclaim the throne?



MAD MAGAZINE #33

Written by THE USUAL GANG OF IDIOTS

Cover by TERRY WOLFINGER

$5.99 US | 56 pages

ON SALE 8/8/23

MAD goes back to ghoul! America's longest-running satire magazine continues to scare the squares and poke fun at everything. This issue features a wide variety of classic MAD parodies of monstrous movies and terrifying TV. Plus, spine-tingling vintage MAD pop-culture spoofs and favorites like "Spy vs. Spy," "MAD Look at…" by Sergio Aragonés, and much more from the Usual Gang of Idiots. Plus, a freaky new fold-in by Johnny Sampson and eerie new cover art by Terry Wolfinger. MAD #33 will surely make your spine tingle with terrible tremors…of laughter.

MULTIVERSITY: HARLEY SCREWS UP THE DCU #5

Written by FRANK TIERI

Art by LOGAN FAERBER

Cover by AMANDA CONNER

Variant cover by SERG ACUÑA

Swimsuit variant cover by HÉLÈNE LENOBLE

1:25 Variant Cover by DAVE JOHNSON

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 5 of 6 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/11/23

After accidentally undoing the Justice League's origin stories and kinda-sorta dooming our timeline, Harley's done all she can to right her wrongs and bring the DCU's heroes back, and she's had a lot of fun doing it. But now she has found herself face-to-face with the most tragic origin in the DCU—Batman's. Will she be able to doom Bruce Wayne's parents to their untimely fate for the sake of the universe?

MY GREATEST ADVENTURE #80 (FACSIMILE EDITION)

Written by ARNOLD DRAKE and BOB HANEY

Art and cover by BRUNO PREMIANI

Special foil variant cover by BRUNO PREMIANI ($5.99 US)

$3.99 US | 32 pages

ON SALE 7/4/23

Actress and Olympic athlete Rita Farr, test pilot Larry Trainor, and daredevil Cliff Steele were three ordinary people who gained extraordinary abilities that made them outcasts from society. After being persuaded by a mysterious benefactor known as the Chief to use their unique powers for good, this trio formed the first iteration of the Doom Patrol—the World's Strangest Heroes! This iconic facsimile reprints Elasti-Girl, Negative Man, and Robot Man's first adventure figuring out their powers and squaring off against the sinister General Immortus.

STATIC: SHADOWS OF DAKOTA #5

Written by NIKOLAS DRAPER-IVEY and VITA AYALA

Art and cover by NIKOLAS DRAPER-IVEY

Variant cover by AFU CHAN

1:25 variant cover by ALITHA MARTINEZ

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 5 of 7 | Variant $4.99 (card stock)

ON SALE 7/4/23

After several difficult personal losses, Virgil tries to pick up the pieces of his life. Dakota needs him to be a beacon of hope, but can he overcome the darkness inside himself? If Virgil wants to stop the killings of Bang Babies in his neighborhood, he might have to embrace that inner darkness and team up with Ebon. Then again, a nerd like Virgil knows all too well that going to the dark side is hard to come back from!



SUPERMAN: LOST #5

Written by CHRISTOPHER PRIEST

Art and cover by CARLO PAGULAYAN and JASON PAZ

Variant cover by LEE WEEKS

1:25 variant cover by JAE LEE

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 5 of 10 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/11/23

At a loss to close the widening gap between herself and Superman, Lois turns to Wonder Woman for help. Clark Kent, attempting to reenter his life at the Daily Planet, is haunted by the dire consequences of his attempts to defend his second adopted planet from invasion.

THE BATMAN & SCOOBY-DOO MYSTERIES #10

Written by IVAN COHEN

Art and cover by DARIO BRIZUELA

$2.99 US | 32 pages

ON SALE 7/11/23

All aboard the Mega-Mystery Cruise! Amateur detectives attend a new convention held on the high seas—part escape room, part dinner theater, there's a mystery to solve in every room. In the buffet, the mystery is "How many shrimp can Scooby-Doo eat?"! But when an actual pirate tries to take the ship, he'll find more trouble than he anticipated!

WALLER VS. WILDSTORM #3

Written by EVAN NARCISSE and SPENCER ACKERMAN

Art by JESÚS MERINO

Cover by JORGE FORNÉS

Variant cover by ERIC BATTLE

1:25 variant cover by AARON CAMPBELL

$5.99 US | 32 pages | 3 of 4 | Prestige Plus | 8 1/2" x 10 7/8"

(all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 7/25/23

It was always going to come to this—Deathstroke versus Battalion, one-on-one, in a bloody battle through the streets of Gamorra's night market! As the blades and blasts fly, Amanda Waller's machinations grind on…and the shocking finale of this issue will change the course of her life forever!

WILDC.A.T.S #9

Written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Art and cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

Variant cover by PAOLO PANTALENA

1:25 variant cover by CHOKOO!

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/11/23

Grifter is back, and he's getting the old band back together for one last show. They're going to be playing fan favorites like "Us Against Everybody" and "Making Up for Past Mistakes," but they might also play their newest hit, "HALO Must Fall." Will they live long enough to get to the explosive encore?





BATGIRL VOL. 8: THE JOKER WAR

Written by CECIL CASTELLUCCI

Art by ROBBI RODRIGUEZ, CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO, and EMANUELA LUPACCHINO

Cover by JOSHUA MIDDLETON

$16.99 US | 168 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-113-2

ON SALE 8/29/23

"The Joker War" targets Barbara, as an era of Batgirl comes to a close! Why is Barbara in the hospital, and what is James Gordon Jr. doing here? After an encounter with The Joker leaves Barbara temporarily paralyzed, Babs is determined to find the technology she needs, but her journey's cut short when a serial killer of redheads is on the loose! Will James Jr. prove to be the changed person he claims to be? Plus, Ryan Wilder, The CW's new Batwoman, makes her comic book debut!

BATMAN INCORPORATED VOL. 1: NO MORE TEACHERS

Written by ED BRISSON

Art by JOHN TIMMS and MICHELE BANDINI

Cover by JOHN TIMMS

$24.99 US | 216 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77951-832-3

ON SALE 9/12/23

From the pages of Batman comes an all-new, all-exciting adventure for Ghost-Maker and his Batman Incorporated team! The team's trust issues and detective skills are immediately put to the test when someone from Ghost-Maker and Batman's recent past is brutally murdered. Is this an isolated event, sending a message to the two? Or is it the start of something darker and more sinister? (Hint—it's sinister and dark!)

Collecting Batman Incorporated #1-7 and the Batman 2022 Annual.

BATMAN: DETECTIVE COMICS VOL. 5: THE JOKER WAR

Written by PETER J. TOMASI, MARIKO TAMAKI, and JAMES TYNION IV

Art by BRAD WALKER, KENNETH ROCAFORT, EDDY BARROWS, EDUARDO RISSO, and others

Cover by BRAD WALKER

$24.99 US | 256 pages | Softcover | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | ISBN: 978-1-77952-112-5

ON SALE 8/22/23

The Clown Prince of Crime has unleashed a wave of friends, foes, and failures to attack Gotham's protector from the inside out. First up is Harvey Dent, a.k.a. Two-Face, whose violent impulses the Joker has amplified to deadly new heights—unleashing a cadre of zealots known as the Church of the Two on Gotham City!

BATMAN: KNIGHTWATCH

Written by J. TORRES

Art by MARCELO DiCHIARA and ERICH OWEN

$16.99 US | 120 pages | Softcover | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | ISBN: 978-1-77952-143-9

ON SALE 8/29/23

After a massive breakout at Arkham Asylum, Batman and his team are on a mission to bring all the escapees back. First on the list is Clayface! Using social media, Batgirl taps into an informal network to track Clayface throughout the city. This inspires Penny-One to create a more organized network of informants and spies called Knightwatch!



BATMAN: THE AUDIO ADVENTURES

Written by DENNIS McNICHOLAS

Art by ANTHONY MARQUES and J. BONE

Cover by DAVE JOHNSON

$19.99 US | 248 pages | Softcover | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | ISBN: 978-1-77952-066-1

ON SALE 9/5/23

Don't touch that dial! Picking up right after the first season finale of the award-winning podcast, Batman: The Audio Adventures continues in this new seven-issue miniseries! A string of attacks has plagued Gotham's seedy underbelly, sending criminals into a panic. But it's not Batman who is striking at the heart of the city—it's a group of mysterious assailants on the hunt for an ancient artifact. As Batman hunts down these assassins, he finds clues that keep drawing him to their true goal: the sword of King Scimitar! But what he learns about the sword reveals something far darker is brewing in the world.

BATMAN: THE GOLDEN AGE OMNIBUS VOL. 1 (2023 EDITION)

Written by BILL FINGER, GARDNER FOX, and WHITNEY ELLSWORTH

Art by BOB KANE, SHELDON MOLDOFF, JERRY ROBINSON, and GEORGE ROUSSOS

Cover by DARWYN COOKE

$125.00 US | 824 pages | 7 1/4" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-341-9

ON SALE 9/26/23

Offered again! Reread Batman's 1939 debut and other early tales in this collection of Golden Age classics. Since his first appearance in Detective Comics #27, Batman has become one of the most popular comics characters in the world, appearing in multimillion-dollar movie franchises, TV shows, video games, and other media. Batman: The Golden Age Omnibus Vol. 1 features the very first appearance of Batman and introduces such classic characters as Commissioner James Gordon, Robin, The Joker, Catwoman, the Penguin, and many more! Reprints stories from Detective Comics #27-56, Batman #1-7, New York World's Fair Comics #2, World's Best Comics #1, and World's Finest Comics #2-3.

BATMAN: UNDER THE RED HOOD THE DELUXE EDITION

Written by JUDD WINICK

Art by DOUG MAHNKE, SHANE DAVIS, JEREMY HAUN, ERIC BATTLE, and others

Cover by JOCK

$49.99 US | 544 pages | 7 1/16" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-314-3

ON SALE 9/5/23

For the first time ever, Under the Red Hood and The Lost Days are collected together to tell the complete story of Red Hood's origin. Celebrate the 40th anniversary of Jason Todd with this brand-new oversize hardcover featuring his infamous return to Gotham City as Red Hood and his long journey back from death. Collecting Batman #635-641, Batman #645-650, Batman Annual #25, Red Hood: The Lost Days #1-6, and pages from Batman #617-618, along with a brand-new introduction by Judd Winick and never-before-seen behind-the-scenes material.

DARK KNIGHTS OF STEEL VOL. 1

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art and cover by YASMINE PUTRI

$16.99 US | 176 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-051-7

ON SALE 9/12/23

An entire medieval world will be forever changed when a spaceship crash-lands from a doomed planet. Years later, the El Kingdom reigns, and Jefferson Pierce, the head of the Kingdom of Storms, sees their family as a threat and gathers allies to challenge them. Monarchs will die, kingdoms will rise, and what seemed like the end of the world for many was only the beginning! An epic high-fantasy story set in a DC Universe where nothing is what it seems…

Collecting Dark Knights of Steel #1-6.



DC VS. VAMPIRES: ALL-OUT WAR PART 2

Written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG and ALEX PAKNADEL

Art by PASQUALE QUALANO

Cover by ALAN QUAH

$19.99 US | 144 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-342-6

ON SALE 9/26/23

In the cataclysmic second volume, the human rebel forces led by Deathstroke have begun their assault on Baron Cinder's fortress. Will their mission bring sunlight back to the world? Or is humanity doomed to die in the solemn darkness?!

Collecting DC vs. Vampires: All-Out War #4-6 and DC vs. Vampires: Killers.

DC/RWBY

Written by MARGUERITE BENNETT

Art by MEGHAN HETRICK and SOO LEE

Cover by MEGHAN HETRICK

$16.99 US | 168 pages | Softcover | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | ISBN: 978-1-77951-456-1

ON SALE 9/5/23

The world of Remnant comes crashing into the DCU! Grimm are running amok around Gotham, and Batman's on the hunt to find whoever brought these mysterious monsters to his city. But as the trail goes cold, the Dark Knight finds himself face-to-face with none other than Team RWBY! What other effects are taking hold around our world with Ruby, Weiss, Blake, and Yang here, and what does it mean for the future of the DCU?! Marguerite Bennett returns to RWBY with Meghan Hetrick and Soo Lee for an epic tale of adventure spanning every corner of the DC Universe!

This collection brings together DC/RWBY #1-7 along with a host of behind-the-scenes material!

GCPD: THE BLUE WALL

Written by JOHN RIDLEY

Art by STEFFANO RAFFAELE

Cover by REIKO MURAKAMI

$24.99 US | 144 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-062-3

ON SALE 9/12/23

Still relatively early in her tenure as GCPD commissioner, Renee Montoya sets out to rebuild her department and restore public faith in the historically troubled PD during some of the worst conditions it's ever seen. But Renee can't do it alone—in order for her plan to work, everyone from the topmost officials all the way down to the most fresh-faced new officers must contend with the harsh realities of being a symbol of law and order in a city of super-powered saviors and superhuman lawlessness.

Collecting GCPD: The Blue Wall #1-6.

HARLEY QUINN VOL. 4: TASK FORCE XX

Written by STEPHANIE PHILLIPS

Art by GEORGES DUARTE and SIMON BUOFANTINO

Cover by JONBOY MEYERS

$24.99 US | 168 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-118-7

ON SALE 9/26/23

One small step for the Gotham villains, one giant leap for clown-kind! That's right…this fashionably vocal clown is headed to space. Turns out there's some old experiment left in the JLA moon base, and Luke Fox has put together a team of former villains to help clean up the mess. Sendin' a buncha villains to the moon…what could go right?! Join me, Killer Frost, Bronze Tiger, Solomon Grundy, and more as we learn to moonwalk and put the X in Task Force XX!

Collecting Harley Quinn #18-21 and the Harley Quinn 2022 Annual.



HARLEY QUINN: THE ANIMATED SERIES: THE EAT. BANG! KILL TOUR

Written by TEE FRANKLIN

Art and cover by MAX SARIN

$19.99 US | 144 pages | Softcover | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | ISBN: 978-1-77952-040-1

ON SALE 8/29/23

Harley and Ivy on the road trip of the century! Following the wedding disaster of the decade, Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy end up on the run from Commissioner Gordon and the GCPD. But as fun as all that sounds, Ivy still worries over leaving Kite Man at the altar…Luckily, Harley's got the perfect scheme to shake her out of her wedding-day blues!

This incredible volume is packed to the brim, containing Harley Quinn: The Animated Series: The Eat. Bang! Kill. Tour #1-6!

HARLEY QUINN: THE ANIMATED SERIES: LEGION OF BATS!

Written by TEE FRANKLIN

Art by JON MIKEL and SHAE BEAGLE

Cover by YOSHI YOSHITANI

$24.99 US | 240 pages | Hardcover | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | ISBN: 978-1-77952-289-4

ON SALE 9/12/23

When last we checked in with Harley Quinn, she ate, she banged, and she killed…but now it's time for something a little different. Fresh out of the events of Harley Quinn: The Animated Series season three, Harley has found herself a part of a highly unlikely team—the Bat-Family! Meanwhile, Poison Ivy has found herself prepping for her new job—leader of the Legion of Doom! But while Harley and Ivy adjust to their respective new roles, a ghost from Ivy's past enters the fray and threatens the relationship between everyone's favorite clown and plant couple!

I AM BATMAN VOL. 3: THE RIGHT QUESTION

Written by JOHN RIDLEY

Art by CHRISTIAN DUCE, KARL MOSTERT, TOM DERENICK, and EDUARDO PANSICA

Cover by CHRISTIAN DUCE

$24.99 US | 208 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-054-8

ON SALE 9/26/23

Following the brutal, random killing of a FoxTech employee, the Foxes gather in New York for a family dinner to try to do the one thing they have been unable to do for years: tell each other the truth about all their secrets and lies. The shocking finale introduces new heroes and villains, and has Jace go head-to-head with Sinestro!

Collecting I Am Batman #11-18.

NIGHTWING: FEAR STATE

Written by TOM TAYLOR and TINI HOWARD

Art by ROBBI RODRIGUEZ, CIAN TORMEY, and CHRISTIAN DUCE

Cover by BRUNO REDONDO

$17.99 US | 152 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-005-0

ON SALE 9/5/23

When the Bat-Family receives misleading information and incorrect directions from Oracle—ones Barbara Gordon didn't send herself—they realize Oracle's system has been hacked! With the Bat- Team's comms unreliable, Nightwing heads to Gotham to find the source of Anti-Oracle's transmissions. Batgirl and Nightwing accidentally get hit with something that reveals their deepest fears…and it involves each other.

Collecting Nightwing #84-88 and the Nightwing 2021 Annual!



NIGHTWING: THE JOKER WAR

Written by DAN JURGENS

Art by RONAN CLIQUET, RYAN BENJAMIN, INAKI MIRANDA, and TRAVIS MOORE

Cover by MIKE PERKINS

$19.99 US | 248 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-114-9

ON SALE 8/15/23

"The Joker War" hits Nightwing, and Dick Grayson is back! But reclaiming his memories won't be easy, as Ric falls under the control of The Joker's new henchperson, Punchline, and must battle the people he once loved most: Batgirl, the Robins, and…himself. And when KGBeast discovers Nightwing is still alive, his street credibility is on the line if he doesn't go to finish the job he started when he tried to kill Nightwing…and missed! Nightwing better watch his back if he wants to be back for good.

Collects Nightwing #70-77 and Nightwing Annual #3.

Robin & Batman

ROBIN & BATMAN

Written by JEFF LEMIRE

Art and cover by DUSTIN NGUYEN

$16.99 US | 144 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-043-2

ON SALE 8/22/23

The legendary story of Batman and Robin has reached nearly mythic proportions. The crime-fighting Dynamic Duo are always one step ahead of the criminals they pursue, and no case is too big for the pair. This isn't that story. This is the story of a young Dick Grayson, newly orphaned, struggling to find his way in a strange, difficult, dark new world…this is the story of Robin and Batman.

Collecting Robin & Batman #1-3.

Spy vs Spy Omnibus (2023 Edition)

SPY VS. SPY OMNIBUS (2023 EDITION)

Written by ANTONIO PROHIAS

Art and cover by ANTONIO PROHIAS

$75.00 US | 400 pages | 9" x 11 7/8" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-424-9

ON SALE 10/31/23

Offered again! The diabolical duo of double-cross and deceit return to print in this omnibus collecting 50 years of Spy vs. Spy strips from the pages of MAD. Featuring rare interviews with creator Antonio Prohias, biographical and historical essays, Prohias family photos, unpublished and never-before-seen preliminary sketches, artist tributes, and more, this rib-tickling volume is a feast for the eyes and the funny bone!

Superman Kal-El Returns

SUPERMAN: KAL-EL RETURNS

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON, TOM TAYLOR, MARK WAID, and others

Art by MIKE PERKINS, CIAN TORMEY, DAVID LAPHAM, RICCARDO FEDERICI, and others

Cover by DAN MORA

$16.99 US | 232 pages | Softcover | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | ISBN: 978-1-77952-058-6

ON SALE 9/5/23

In the aftermath of Superman's epic Warworld Revolution, the Man of Steel is back on Earth and stronger than he's ever been! As he and Steel join forces to remake Metropolis as a true City of Tomorrow, two of Superman's classic villains take notice…and they have plans of their own. Plus, Kal-El reunites with the Dark Knight, Jimmy Olsen, and the Justice League to find out what he missed while he was away. And Jon Kent's relief at his father being back is short-lived when he's targeted by the mysterious Red Sin, who can do the unthinkable: injure both Jon and his father!

This volume collects Superman: Son of Kal-El #16-18, Action Comics #1047-1049, and Superman: Kal-El Returns Special #1!



SUPERMAN: RED SON (2023 EDITION)

Written by MARK MILLAR

Art by DAVE JOHNSON, KILIAN PLUNKETT, ANDREW ROBINSON, and WALDEN WONG

Cover by DAVE JOHNSON

$19.99 US | 168 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-448-5

ON SALE 8/29/23

Offered again! We all know the tale of an orphaned Kryptonian who crash-lands on Earth and is destined to become the most powerful being on the planet. But what if that infant wasn't raised in Smallville, Kansas, but on a collective farm in the Soviet Union? In this alternate-history tale by Mark Millar and Dave Johnson, Superman becomes the champion of the common worker, and also serves the agenda of Stalin, socialism, and the international expansion of the Warsaw Pact.

Collects Superman: Red Son #1-3.

The Batman Adventures Omnibus

THE BATMAN ADVENTURES OMNIBUS

Written by KELLEY PUCKETT, MARTIN PASKO, PAUL DINI, and others

Art by MIKE PAROBECK, TY TEMPLETON, BRUCE TIMM, and others

Cover by TY TEMPLETON

$150.00 US | 1176 pages | 7 1/16" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-119-4

ON SALE 9/5/23

Debuting in 1992, Batman: The Animated Series achieved a near-impossible feat by integrating the dark and mature themes of the Tim Burton Batman films into a kid-friendly cartoon show. This massive omnibus collects the entire comics run of the animated Dark Knight from The Batman Adventures #1-36, The Batman Adventures Annual #1-2, The Batman Adventures Holiday Special #1, a story from Batman Black & White #1, The Batman Adventures: Mad Love #1, and for the first time ever, the never-before-reprinted comic book adaptation of the animated feature film Batman: Mask of the Phantasm!

The Joker The Man Who Stopped Laughing Vol 1

THE JOKER: THE MAN WHO STOPPED LAUGHING VOL. 1

Written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Art by CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO, FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA, and WILL ROBSON

Cover by LEE BERMEJO

$24.99 US | 224 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-064-7

ON SALE 9/19/23

The world holds its breath as the Joker strikes again! But how far is he willing to go this time? From the twisted minds of Matthew Rosenberg and Carmine Di Giandomenico comes a violent, mind-bending new series that picks up from the cataclysmic end of The Joker and follows the mayhem across the United States. With the Clown Prince of Crime setting out on his most bizarre caper yet, will Gotham's new mysterious vigilante be able to prevent certain tragedy?

Collecting The Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing #1-6.

Wonder Woman Black & Gold

WONDER WOMAN BLACK & GOLD

Written by MARIKO TAMAKI, TILLIE WALDEN, RACHEL SMYTHE, and others

Art by BECKY CLOONAN, RYAN SOOK, and others

Cover by JEN BARTEL

$24.99 US | 272 pages | Softcover | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | ISBN: 978-1-77952-044-9

ON SALE 8/22/23

In celebration of Wonder Woman's 80th anniversary, DC Comics proudly presents an anthology starring the Amazon Princess embellished in the color of her famous lasso. You won't want to miss these thrilling tales celebrating the woman who inspires us all…and that's the truth! Comics' brightest stars engage with moments throughout Diana's history, encouraging fans to rediscover some of her most fearsome villains and iconic allies!

This volume collects Wonder Woman Black and Gold #1-6.